Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Emerges from Chapter 11 Reorganization as Minerva Bunkering

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. announced today that its plan of
reorganization became effective and it has emerged from the voluntary
Chapter 11 restructuring commenced on November 6, 2018. The company will
now operate as Minerva Bunkering, a leading global physical supplier of
marine fuels and a fully-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group
Limited (Mercuria).
“We are pleased that Aegean has completed its restructuring, and now as
part of Mercuria, is a significantly stronger company with greater
supply capabilities and access to liquidity,” said Aegean Board Director
Tyler Baron. “As the new Minerva Bunkering, the company looks forward to
capitalizing on its enhanced platform and delivering greater value to
its customers. With IMO 2020 less than a year away, Minerva is uniquely
positioned to provide an unparalleled set of solutions to the marine
fuel market, leveraging the combination of Mercuria’s global reach,
risk-management expertise and trading operations with our extensive
physical supply capabilities.”
Mercuria is one of the largest, privately-held energy and commodities
groups in the world with an annual turnover in excess of 100 billion
dollars. As an integral part of Mercuria, Minerva Bunkering is one of
the industry’s most creditworthy counterparties with an expansive supply
network.
Magid Shenouda, Global Head of Trading at Mercuria, said, “Today marks a
new chapter for Minerva, as it gains Aegean Marine’s industry-leading
team and physical network. Minerva was built on the premise of selling
fuel to its customers where and when they need it in the most
cost-effective way. Now the new Minerva will be able to provide
end-to-end service and physically supply fuels in the locations most
important to our customers.
“Minerva Bunkering is here to serve the entire ship-owning community,”
concluded Shenouda. “With our extensive network, rigorous transparency
and strong balance sheet, we are a dependable partner providing reliable
service and high-quality products.”
About Minerva Bunkering:
Minerva Bunkering is 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy
Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities
companies in the world. Minerva serves customers around the globe with
efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible marine fuel
solutions. Minerva Bunkering operates from hubs in Geneva, Athens, New
York, Singapore, ARA (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp), and Las Palmas.
Minerva Bunkering is one of the industry’s most creditworthy
counterparties with an expansive physical supply network.
For more information, visit www.minervabunkering.com.
