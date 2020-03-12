Log in
Aegis Software : Named in the Honorable Mentions of the October 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems and as a Notable Vendor in Three Industry Context Reports

03/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announced that it has been named in the Honorable Mentions of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems1. Additionally, Aegis Software is also recognized as a Notable Vendor in Gartner’s October 2019 Aerospace and Defense Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’2, December 2019 Electronics/Semiconductor Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’3, and October 2019 Life Sciences Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’4 reports.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to be named in the Honorable Mentions of the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems and as a Notable Vendor in three industry context reports by Gartner. We consider this recognition as a reaffirmation of our long history of delivering leading edge technology for manufacturing, our domain expertise, and our unique ability to deliver real solutions and real business value for our customers in a smart and cost-effective way,” stated Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software.

FactoryLogix® is a holistic and modular platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable apps to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. Built upon a native IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) engine, with a standards-based machine and asset connectivity and contextualization layer, this end-to-end platform helps manufacturers accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage.

“The unique adaptability of the FactoryLogix platform makes it such that it is rare we encounter a manufacturing environment that our solution suite cannot handle out-of-the-box. FactoryLogix’ unique level of configurability and robust breadth and depth of stock capabilities provide manufacturers with a true Industry 4.0 solution of modular apps built on a proven IIoT foundation. This singular and yet modular platform instantly adds real business value for our customers,” stated Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “FactoryLogix was developed for the most complex discrete manufacturing scenarios and elegantly designed to ensure ease-of-use for optimized manufacturing outcomes and quicker time to value.”

FactoryLogix solution areas include, Digital Manufacturing Engineering (DME); Manufacturing Process Execution and Paperless Work Instructions; Returns, Repairs, Rework, Overhaul (RMA/MRO); Lean Materials Management; Adaptive Planning; Quality Management Solution (QMS); Regulatory & Customer Compliance; Manufacturing Intelligence; Active Rules Engine; Connectivity (IIoT & Business Systems).

1Gartner: “Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems,” by Rick Franzosa, October 29, 2019.

2Gartner “Aerospace and Defense Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’,” by Rick Franzosa, October 29, 2019.

3Gartner “Electronics/Semiconductor Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’,” by Rick Franzosa, December 16, 2019.

4Gartner “Life Sciences Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’,” by Rick Franzosa, October 29, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
