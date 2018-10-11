Aegis Software : and Inovaxe Partner to Deliver Integrated MES and Material Handling & Storage Solution for Ultra-Lean Manufacturing

Enabling Manufacturers to Improve Inventory Management, Accuracy, and Visibility Throughout the Connected Supply Chain to Drive Down Costs and Increase Revenues

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) and Inovaxe, a world leader and provider of innovative material handling and inventory control systems, have teamed up to provide an integrated solution that delivers ultra-lean material handling, storage, and production capabilities. This complementary combination will help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce labor and inventory costs, maximize yield, optimize floor space, and minimize unplanned downtime, ultimately increasing quality, revenues, and customer satisfaction.

Inventory management on the factory floor is a tremendous area of lost opportunity for organizations to realize a direct effect on the bottom line profit and customer satisfaction. Yet, for many manufacturers, this is an area that is often viewed as a chasm that consumes finances and resources. The partnership between Aegis and Inovaxe eliminates that chasm, thereby driving out cost and inefficiencies that can now be redirected to growing the business. The Inovaxe product line provides Single Package, Single Location storage Carts, and bins that dynamically optimize storage space while intelligently ensuring the right part is picked at the right time. Users can now add the functionality of the MES and QMS (Quality Management System) platform from Aegis, FactoryLogix®, which manages the complete manufacturing production lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution, ensuring that production is in line with demands. This powerful combination can lead to significant improvements such as improving inventory accuracy, reducing non-value-added labor costs, increasing the use of production space, and driving real-time visibility across the supply chain.

“Aegis offers a holistic platform that includes robust lean materials management capabilities that manage factory floor materials using a lean ‘pull-based’ approach. Due to FactoryLogix’ unique ability to provide complete material awareness, at the lowest level of component, including location, real-time consumption, and machine utilization manufacturers are able to drastically reduce inventory costs and maximize utilization,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “By partnering with Inovaxe, we are providing a complementary offering that further assures the right part is picked at the right time and that real-time information is being communicated across the supply chain to drive down inventory costs and increase production throughput.”

“At Inovaxe we are committed to providing lean, innovative Material Handling Solutions that deliver streamlined material handling and accuracy for low to high volume/high mix manufacturing. The integration between Inovaxe and FactoryLogix eliminates the traditional challenges of excessive inventory stores due to lack of material awareness, quality mistakes due to picking the wrong materials, and increased labor costs due to inefficient inventory management,” said Ben Khoshnood, President of Inovaxe. “Leading manufacturers can now leverage this joint solution to address a pressing business challenge – inventory management - and transform into Smart Factories that are lean and more aligned and connected with the overall supply chain.”

Aegis Software and Inovaxe will be at SMTA International 2018 to discuss and highlight how Aegis and Inovaxe together can reduce labor costs, improve inventory accuracy, optimize production space, and increase throughput. You can visit Aegis Software at Booth #909, and you can visit Inovaxe Corporation at Booth #715.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

About Inovaxe Corporation

Inovaxe Corporation is focused on delivering innovative ultra-lean SMART production and inventory management solutions to the electronics industry. The Company’s product offering includes mobile InoAuto Smart carts (IA series), Smart racks (SR series), and Smart stationary racks (SREX series) to store SMT reels, tubes, trays, cut tape and loose parts. They provide a Smart MSD cabinet (IMSD) for moisture sensitive device storage and a Smart stencil rack storage solution (SRS series). They offer an inventory/kitting software management tool (InoView) and InoAuto Locator software for locating components. For more information and a demonstration of Inovaxe product offerings, visit www.inovaxe.com.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

