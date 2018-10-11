Aegis Software : and Inovaxe Partner to Deliver Integrated MES and Material Handling & Storage Solution for Ultra-Lean Manufacturing

Aegis
Software, a global provider of Manufacturing
Execution Software (MES) and Inovaxe,
a world leader and provider of innovative material handling and
inventory control systems, have teamed up to provide an integrated
solution that delivers ultra-lean material handling, storage, and
production capabilities. This complementary combination will help
manufacturers improve productivity, reduce labor and inventory costs,
maximize yield, optimize floor space, and minimize unplanned downtime,
ultimately increasing quality, revenues, and customer satisfaction.
Inventory management on the factory floor is a tremendous area of lost
opportunity for organizations to realize a direct effect on the bottom
line profit and customer satisfaction. Yet, for many manufacturers, this
is an area that is often viewed as a chasm that consumes finances and
resources. The partnership between Aegis and Inovaxe eliminates that
chasm, thereby driving out cost and inefficiencies that can now be
redirected to growing the business. The Inovaxe product line provides
Single Package, Single Location storage Carts, and bins that dynamically
optimize storage space while intelligently ensuring the right part is
picked at the right time. Users can now add the functionality of the MES
and QMS (Quality Management System) platform from Aegis, FactoryLogix®,
which manages the complete manufacturing production lifecycle: from product
launch to material
logistics, through manufacturing
execution, ensuring that production is in line with demands. This
powerful combination can lead to significant improvements such as
improving inventory accuracy, reducing non-value-added labor costs,
increasing the use of production space, and driving real-time visibility
across the supply chain.
“Aegis offers a holistic platform that includes robust lean materials
management capabilities that manage factory floor materials using a lean
‘pull-based’ approach. Due to FactoryLogix’ unique ability to provide
complete material awareness, at the lowest level of component, including
location, real-time consumption, and machine utilization manufacturers
are able to drastically reduce inventory costs and maximize
utilization,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “By partnering
with Inovaxe, we are providing a complementary offering that further
assures the right part is picked at the right time and that real-time
information is being communicated across the supply chain to drive down
inventory costs and increase production throughput.”
“At Inovaxe we are committed to providing lean, innovative Material
Handling Solutions that deliver streamlined material handling and
accuracy for low to high volume/high mix manufacturing. The integration
between Inovaxe and FactoryLogix eliminates the traditional challenges
of excessive inventory stores due to lack of material awareness, quality
mistakes due to picking the wrong materials, and increased labor costs
due to inefficient inventory management,” said Ben Khoshnood, President
of Inovaxe. “Leading manufacturers can now leverage this joint solution
to address a pressing business challenge – inventory management - and
transform into Smart Factories that are lean and more aligned and
connected with the overall supply chain.”
Aegis Software and Inovaxe will be at SMTA International 2018 to discuss
and highlight how Aegis and Inovaxe together can reduce labor costs,
improve inventory accuracy, optimize production space, and increase
throughput. You can visit Aegis
Software at Booth #909, and you can visit Inovaxe Corporation at
Booth #715.
About Aegis Software
Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and
flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving
manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has
international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and
partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its
inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the
military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries,
drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while
reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com.
Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.
About Inovaxe Corporation
Inovaxe Corporation is focused on delivering innovative ultra-lean SMART
production and inventory management solutions to the electronics
industry. The Company’s product offering includes mobile InoAuto Smart
carts (IA series), Smart racks (SR series), and Smart stationary racks
(SREX series) to store SMT reels, tubes, trays, cut tape and loose
parts. They provide a Smart MSD cabinet (IMSD) for moisture sensitive
device storage and a Smart stencil rack storage solution (SRS series).
They offer an inventory/kitting software management tool (InoView) and
InoAuto Locator software for locating components. For more information
and a demonstration of Inovaxe product offerings, visit www.inovaxe.com.
Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial
Software. All other company and product names contained herein are
trademarks of the respective holders.
