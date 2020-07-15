Aegis Treatment Centers Opens in Eureka to Help Individuals Struggling with Opioid Addiction

Expansion is part of Pinnacle’s commitment to drive services deeper into communities

Aegis Treatment Centers, the largest outpatient treatment provider in California for opioid addiction, opened an opioid treatment program on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2107 1st Street in Eureka, Calif.

This is Aegis’ 37th center in the state, seventh in Northern California, and first in Humboldt County where it will serve citizens in Eureka, Fortuna, Arcata, McKinleyville, and surrounding areas.

Owned by Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment services provider headquartered in New Jersey, Aegis continues to expand its presence throughout California, driven by Pinnacle’s mission—to make recovery possible by transforming lives, communities and the families with treatment that works.

“As Americans continue to face the opioid epidemic, we are accelerating our efforts to provide the very best in high quality treatment services to individuals suffering with addiction,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, who made his own personal journey through recovery and now celebrates 45 years of sobriety. “This is our commitment, to drive affordable services into underserved communities. At the heart of these efforts are our community-based programs that help patients achieve long-term recovery.”

Aegis Eureka will provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services, including FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine, to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and quell the physical discomfort that frequently accompanies recovery from opioid use disorder. In addition to medication, individual and group counseling will be offered as part of a whole-patient approach to care.

Prescription painkiller abuse, rising heroin use, and overdoses are part of a nationwide crisis. Research shows that the integration of both behavioral and pharmacologic therapy is the most effective approach to overcoming opioid addiction and is considered the gold standard of treatment.

As the opioid crisis has spread, it has affected both urban and rural communities across the country. California saw more than 2,400 opioid deaths in 2018, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. For more than a decade, Humboldt County has ranked in the top 10 of California counties with the highest per capital rates of overdose deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The need in the county for substance use disorder treatment is pronounced and community support has been growing. “Through the Humboldt Hub & Spoke grants, Aegis has had the opportunity to partner with community providers including Open Door Community Health Centers and collaborate with Eureka’s Rx Safe Humboldt Opioid Safety Coalition to improve local access to medication-assisted treatment and distribute Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medication, to help save lives,” said Eureka Clinic Manager Sarah Vogel.

Community leaders and key government stakeholders, including Virginia Bass of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors and Senator Mike McGuire, have led local efforts to increase MAT providers and access.

“I am extremely pleased that we are now able to celebrate the opening of this new, state-of-the-art facility which will add much needed treatment options for our community members who are suffering from issues of addiction,” said Bass. “I truly appreciate Aegis’ commitment to work with the community to find a suitable location. While siting was not easy and it certainly added considerably to their original time frame to be up and running, the extra care taken to find just the right spot is genuinely appreciated.”

Core treatment services at the Eureka facility include assessment; education about substance use disorders; individualized treatment planning; and patient-centered individual and group counseling. In addition, peer-based support will be integrated into programming.

Aegis Eureka accepts Medical, Medicare, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. The center is open weekdays, 5:00 am - 1:30 pm, and on weekends from 6- 9 am. Individuals interested in accessing treatment can call 707-273-6395 for a free confidential consultation.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 29,000 patients daily in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 110 community-based locations and programs, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, inpatient/residential treatment, partial hospitalization/care, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

