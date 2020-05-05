Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aer Lingus says reviewing social distancing procedures after packed flight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 03:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Aer Lingus EI-DER Airbus A320 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport

Irish airline Aer Lingus said it was reviewing its social distancing procedures after a flight on Monday was packed with passengers.

European flights have all but come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic with only a few services operating for essential travel such as people going to work or being repatriated, or for cargo.

While there is no visibility on when travel restrictions will ease, airlines are considering how to safely restart services and give passengers confidence to fly.

Aer Lingus, owned by IAG, said it would consider how it operates after its Belfast to London Heathrow flight on Monday had "unexpectedly high loads" and that due to the level of the demand for the route, it could need to make changes.

"Aer Lingus is reviewing its processes and procedures applicable to the operation of this service," an Aer Lingus spokeswoman said, adding that safety was its top priority.

Some airlines have discussed leaving middle seats empty on flights to enable social distancing, while other airlines such as Germany's Lufthansa and Hungary's low cost airline Wizz Air have made it compulsory for passengers to wear face masks on flights.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Ian Graham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 2.43% 8.086 Delayed Quote.-51.76%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 1.09% 206.046 Delayed Quote.-67.38%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.69% 2624 Delayed Quote.-32.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aOil outlook for this year and next turning brighter - UBS
RE
04:24aDEPUTY GOVERNOR MARJA NYKÄNEN : Financial stability assessment: Coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the necessity of risk buffers
PU
04:19aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Industrial Production Index, March, 03/2020
PU
04:15aUK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946
RE
04:15aSwedish economy shrinks in first-quarter with pandemic pain set to deepen
RE
04:14aFinancial Results of Open Pension Funds and General Pension Societies in 2019
PU
04:14aAPEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Issue Statement on COVID-19
PU
04:14aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2020
PU
04:13aDollar firms as China-U.S. tensions rise
RE
04:13aLiechtenstein's LGT Group to be split up in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3Siemens Healthineers says full-year outlook beyond reach
4ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Press Release DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS May 5, ..
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group