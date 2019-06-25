AerSale : Acquires Qwest Air Parts, Inc. to Expand Airframe Parts Sales

AerSale®, a global supplier of aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today it has acquired aircraft parts distributor Qwest Air Parts, Inc. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Qwest is a recognized leader in aircraft dismantlement and the refurbishment and resale of USM. Qwest has disassembled over 200 aircraft, offers 24/7 AOG service, and operates a teardown facility in Crestview, Florida. Gary Jones, Qwest’s founder, President and CEO, will continue to lead Qwest, which will operate as a stand-alone independent subsidiary of AerSale. The acquisition of Qwest will add scale and reach to AerSale’s already significant airframe USM offerings. Furthermore, Qwest’s recently certified repair station, Q2 Aviation LLC, will supplement AerSale’s growing MRO platform.

“As a proven leader in aircraft parts distribution, Qwest is an optimal partner to help further expand our large inventory of high-demand USM, which we cost-efficiently source through fleet acquisitions and part-out of our retiring lease portfolio assets,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Executive Chairman of AerSale. “Our customers can now look forward to even more expertise and added value from our integrated aircraft, engine, and component solutions.”

AerSale is a premier provider of one-stop services offering aircraft and engine leasing, uncompromising MRO services, and USM supply solutions to the world’s most demanding commercial and governmental operators. The company provides flight equipment operators and MROs significant cost savings on the purchase of USM in lieu of expensive OEM new replacement parts. The acquisition of Qwest will include the addition of 38 skilled professionals and technicians to the greater AerSale family, along with a 160,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse facility in Memphis, and a 20,000-square-foot teardown facility in Florida. Qwest holds all relevant quality certifications, including ASA-100 and U.S. Department of Transportation Hazardous Material certification.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader celebrating its 10-year anniversary, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005926/en/