Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AerSale : Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate Rapid Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:40pm EST

AerSale®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today it has promoted Basil Barimo, formerly Chief Operating Officer, to Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Wright, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, to President, to facilitate rapid expansion of the business. AerSale founder Nicolas Finazzo will serve as Executive Chairman and co-founder Robert B. Nichols will serve as Executive Vice Chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005997/en/

AerSale Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate ...

AerSale Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate Rapid Expansion. FLTR: Nicolas Finazzo, Basil Barimo, Craig Wright, Robert Nichols (Photo: Business Wire)

“Unburdened from the responsibility of day-to-day management, Bob and I will continue to steer AerSale’s overall direction and seek new synergistic acquisitions while we expand the platform,” said Finazzo. “Barimo and Wright are fully capable of leading the operations of our highly integrated, multi-faceted business model.”

In November 2018, the company announced its fourth strategic acquisition of an MRO business with the purchase of Miami-based component specialist Avborne.

“We have been extremely disciplined in every acquisition we have made of a business or product over the past decade, making sure the pricing and strategic fit are synergistic with the rest of the business,” added Finazzo. “The platform we have built is mature and capable of rapid growth with these new management promotions.”

“I’m proud Nick, Bob, and our Board have the confidence in Craig and me to continue building the business they started a decade ago,” said Barimo, AerSale’s new Chief Executive Officer. “With their guidance, I am convinced our expanded management team is second to none. There are additional promotions and new members to AerSale’s management team that will be announced in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning.”

About AerSale

A global aviation leader celebrating its 10-year anniversary, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of MRO and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:10pNew Timesys IDE Release Accelerates Development of Secure IoT Devices and Embedded Linux Applications
GL
03:09pDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz posts eighth consecutive record year and maintains number 1 position in the premium segment
PU
03:09pPalladium Prices Rise on Supply Shortage
DJ
03:09pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
GL
03:06pBROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN ALTICE USA, INC. (NYSE : ATUS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:05pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:02pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA Inc.
GL
03:02pSanAir Technologies, Cincinnati-Area Environmental Lab, Earns NVLAP Asbestos Accreditation
BU
03:02pArvig Extending Fiber Network from Scott County, Minnesota, to the Nebraska Data Centers in Omaha
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.