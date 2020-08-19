Aeris Named MSP of the Year by Informa Tech Automotive Group, Wins TU-Automotive Award 2020 for Aeris Mobility Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, has been named Mobility Services Provider (MSP) of the Year by Informa Tech Automotive Group and has won the TU-Automotive Award for its continued success deploying the Aeris Mobility Suite (AMS). The MSP of the Year Award recognizes any MSP globally that has had a stellar year between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020, specifically relating to their development, deployment, integration or adoption of mobility products and/or services.



Through AMS, Aeris is enabling car companies to accelerate the success of their connected vehicle programs, according to Informa Tech Automotive Group. Automakers from Volkswagen to Mitsubishi have leveraged AMS to build and launch dynamic and engaging programs with multi-regional variation and a best-in-class user experience.

Combining the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive, Informa Tech’s trusted brand pillars provided expert direction into the judging process. The mission of Informa Tech Automotive Group is to connect the automotive and technology ecosystem to inform, inspire and accelerate a brighter future.

“We are honored to be recognized as MSP of the Year and to receive the TU-Automotive Award,” said Raj Kanaya, CMO and general manager of Automotive at Aeris. “Aeris is committed to helping automakers win in a connected world. We built the Aeris Mobility Suite to help car companies at any stage in their connected vehicle journey to rapidly deliver new and engaging connected services that meet today’s high standards.”

AMS provides car companies with all of the software needed to build and monetize world-class connected vehicle programs. More specifically, AMS makes it possible for OEMs to get a new, state of-the-art connected vehicle program into production in less than six months; to upgrade existing connected vehicle infrastructure to achieve a 5x improvement in customer experience; and to develop new, automotive-grade applications in less than 90 days and deploy them dynamically over-the-air.

The 2020 TU-Automotive Award winners were honored in an all new, one year only, special virtual ceremony during the Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Festival of Automotive featuring TU-Automotive Detroit, WardsAuto Interiors Conference, WardsAuto User Experience Conference, Connected Car Insurance and ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles held August 18-20. For more information about the awards and virtual conference, visit https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-auto-detroit/ .

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.