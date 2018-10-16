Log in
Aeris Resources : APPENDIX 3B

10/16/2018 | 04:18am CEST

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Aeris Resources Limited (Aeris)

ABN 147 131 977

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  • (a) Placement - 42,034,892 shares under the placement announced by Aeris on 21 September 2018.

  • (b) Entitlement Offer - 133,444,104 shares pursuant to the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer described in the ASX Announcement lodged with ASX on 21 September 2018 (Entitlement Offer).

    This comprises 99,889,405 shares issued

    under the institutional component of the

    Entitlement Offer, 10,051,262 shares issued

    to retail shareholders under the retail

    component of the Entitlement Offer and

    23,503,437 shares to be issued to the

    underwriters of the retail component of the

    Entitlement Offer.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Yes, from the date of issue.

    • (a) Placement - $0.20 per Share for the shares issued under the Placement.

    • (b) Entitlement Offer - $0.20 per Share for the shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer.

    As described in the ASX Announcement dated 21 September 2018.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    42,034,892 Shares to be issued under the Placement.

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for noncash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Rule 7.1 - Nil

    Rule 7.1A - N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

The issue date of Shares under the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and under the Placement is 2 October 2018.

The issue date for Shares issued to retail shareholders under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 16 October 2018.

The issue date for Shares issued to the underwriters under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 17 October 2018.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security required?

Number

+Class

455,711,613 Shares

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number

+Class

93,410,609

93,410,609

CPRS (Convertible

Redeemable Preference Shares)

Options (unlisted)

holderapproval No

12

Is the issue renounceable or non renounceable?

Non-renounceable

13

Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15

+Record date

to

determine 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 25 September 2018

entitlements

for the retail component of the Entitlement

Offer

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    No

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    Where fractions arise in the calculation of shareholder's entitlement under the Entitlement Offer, they will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

Retail component of the Entitlement Offer - All countries other than Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.

of Institutional component of Entitlement Offer closed on 24 September 2018

Retail component of Entitlement Offer closed

on 9 October 2018

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Euroz Securities Limited (Underwriters)

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:17:02 UTC
