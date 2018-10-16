Aeris Resources : APPENDIX 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Aeris Resources Limited (Aeris)

ABN 147 131 977

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

(a) Placement - 42,034,892 shares under the placement announced by Aeris on 21 September 2018.

(b) Entitlement Offer - 133,444,104 shares pursuant to the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer described in the ASX Announcement lodged with ASX on 21 September 2018 (Entitlement Offer). This comprises 99,889,405 shares issued under the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer, 10,051,262 shares issued to retail shareholders under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer and 23,503,437 shares to be issued to the underwriters of the retail component of the Entitlement Offer.

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

5 Issue price or consideration

Yes, from the date of issue. (a) Placement - $0.20 per Share for the shares issued under the Placement. (b) Entitlement Offer - $0.20 per Share for the shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer. As described in the ASX Announcement dated 21 September 2018.

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 42,034,892 Shares to be issued under the Placement.

Rule 7.1 - Nil Rule 7.1A - N/A

+Issue dates

The issue date of Shares under the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and under the Placement is 2 October 2018.

The issue date for Shares issued to retail shareholders under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 16 October 2018.

The issue date for Shares issued to the underwriters under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 17 October 2018.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 455,711,613 Shares Ordinary fully paid shares

Number +Class 93,410,609 93,410,609 CPRS (Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares) Options (unlisted)

Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?

Non-renounceable

Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

+Record date to determine 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 25 September 2018 entitlements for the retail component of the Entitlement Offer

16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? No

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Where fractions arise in the calculation of shareholder's entitlement under the Entitlement Offer, they will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

Retail component of the Entitlement Offer - All countries other than Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.

of Institutional component of Entitlement Offer closed on 24 September 2018

Retail component of Entitlement Offer closed

on 9 October 2018

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Euroz Securities Limited (Underwriters)