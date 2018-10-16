Aeris Resources : APPENDIX 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Name of entity
Aeris Resources Limited (Aeris)
ABN 147 131 977
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
(a) Placement - 42,034,892 shares under the placement announced by Aeris on 21 September 2018.
-
(b) Entitlement Offer - 133,444,104 shares pursuant to the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer described in the ASX Announcement lodged with ASX on 21 September 2018 (Entitlement Offer).
This comprises 99,889,405 shares issued
under the institutional component of the
Entitlement Offer, 10,051,262 shares issued
to retail shareholders under the retail
component of the Entitlement Offer and
23,503,437 shares to be issued to the
underwriters of the retail component of the
Entitlement Offer.
-
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or consideration
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes, from the date of issue.
As described in the ASX Announcement dated 21 September 2018.
-
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
No
-
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
42,034,892 Shares to be issued under the Placement.
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
-
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
N/A
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
-
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non‐cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1 - Nil
Rule 7.1A - N/A
-
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
The issue date of Shares under the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and under the Placement is 2 October 2018.
The issue date for Shares issued to retail shareholders under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 16 October 2018.
The issue date for Shares issued to the underwriters under the retail component of the Entitlement Offer is 17 October 2018.
-
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security required?
|
Number
|
+Class
|
455,711,613 Shares
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
Number
|
+Class
|
93,410,609
93,410,609
|
CPRS (Convertible
Redeemable Preference Shares)
Options (unlisted)
holderapproval No
12
Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?
Non-renounceable
13
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15
|
+Record date
|
to
|
determine 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 25 September 2018
|
entitlements
|
for the retail component of the Entitlement
|
Offer
-
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
No
-
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Where fractions arise in the calculation of shareholder's entitlement under the Entitlement Offer, they will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.
-
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
-
20 Names of any underwriters
Retail component of the Entitlement Offer - All countries other than Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.
of Institutional component of Entitlement Offer closed on 24 September 2018
Retail component of Entitlement Offer closed
on 9 October 2018
Bell Potter Securities Limited and Euroz Securities Limited (Underwriters)