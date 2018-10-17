Aeris Resources : CORPORATE PRESENTATION - BRISBANE RESOURCES ROUND-UP

Emerging Mid-Tier Copper Producer

Corporate Presentation - Brisbane Resources Round-Up

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The words "intend", "may", "would", "could", "will", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions and while Aeris considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are given only as at the date of this release and Aeris disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Competent Persons Statement

Competent Person's Statement: The Mineral Resource statement has been prepared by Mr Brad Cox.

Mr Cox confirms that he is the Competent Person for all the Mineral Resource estimates summarised in this Report and he has read and understood the requirements of the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition). Mr Cox is a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code, 2012 Edition, having relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit described in the Report and to the activity for which he is accepting responsibility. Mr Cox is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM No. 220544). Mr Cox has reviewed the Report to which this Consent Statement applies. Mr Cox is a full time employee of Aeris Resources Limited.

Mr Ian Sheppard, confirms that he is the Competent Person for all the Ore Reserve estimates summarised in this Report and Mr Sheppard has read and understood the requirements of the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition). Mr Sheppard is a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code, 2012 Edition, having relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit described in the Report and to the activity for which he is accepting responsibility. Mr Sheppard is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, No. 105998. Mr Sheppard has reviewed the Report to which this Consent Statement applies. Mr Sheppard is a full time employee of Aeris Resources Limited.

Mr Sheppard has disclosed to the reporting company the full nature of the relationship between himself and the company, including any issue that could be perceived by investors as a conflict of interest. Mr Sheppard has disclosed to the reporting company the full nature of the relationship between himself and the company, including any issue that could be perceived by investors as a conflict of interest. Specifically Mr Sheppard has rights to 22,418,546 share options that were issued on 15 December 2015 that will vest over five years from the issue date and may be converted to shares over time when various conditions are met. All dollar figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Company snapshot

• Flagship Tritton Copper Operations located in regional hotspot in Western NSW - Historical 5 year, average annual copper production of 27kt, a 19% increase on previous 5 year average - Mine plan expected to deliver average annual copper production of 24ktpa over the next 5 years, underpinned by reserves - 1.8Mtpa processing plant fed from multiple underground mines with prospective greenfield and brownfield mine life extensions, highlighted by recent encouraging Kurrajong drill results - Promising regional exploration opportunities across 1,800km2 tenement package, with 750kt copper discovered to date in Southern corridor and 4 initial targets identified in Northern area

• Torrens is a highly prospective IOCG copper-gold project located in Eastern Gawler Craton (SA) - Significant coincident magnetic and gravity footprint, proximate to Olympic Dam and Carrapateena - 8-10 target areas based on the 28 gravity anomalies identified through recent airborne gravity survey - All approvals secured and Phase 1 drilling campaign (8-10 drill holes) to commence before the end of 2018.

• Successful operational turnaround and financial restructure implemented - Future value growth strongly leveraged to copper price and exploration upside - $35.1M equity raise completed in October. US$20M Debt repaid, $6.9M to accelerate exploration - Continue prudent capital management to optimise capital structure and add value

• Company now focused on realising organic and strategic growth opportunities - Attractive mix of organic growth opportunities across existing portfolio - Strategy to become a mid-tier, multi-mine copper producer through organic growth and M&A 3



Corporate overview

0.300.250.200.150.100.050.00 Capital Structure Ordinary shares on issue 455.7 million Convertible preference shares (CPS) 93.4 million Management performance options(1) 93.4 million Fully diluted shares outstanding 642.5 million Share price (as at 15 October 2018) A$0.18 Fully diluted market capitalisation A$116m / US$83m Plus: Debt (4 October 2018) A$40m / US$29m Less: Cash (30 September 2018)(2) A$16m / US$12m Enterprise value A$140m / US$101m

Share Price Performance

0.35

Shareholding Structure SPOV (a subsidiary of a fund managed by PAG) 198.6m 30.9% Other shareholders 257.1m 40.0% Standard Chartered Bank (CPS) 93.4m 14.5% Management (options) 93.4m 14.5%

Note: AUDUSD FX rate of 0.72 applied

Board and Management Andre Labuschagne Executive Chairman Alastair Morrison Non-Executive Director Rob Brainsbury Chief Financial Officer Michele Muscillo Non-Executive Director Ian Sheppard Chief Operating Officer Marcus Derwin Non-Executive Director

(1) Management options are subject to vesting conditions over a 5 year period 6.0mm 5.0mm 4.0mm 3.0mm 2.0mm 1.0mm 0

(2) A$28.4m was received on 2 October 2018 and A$6.7m on 16 October 2018 in relation to the A$35.1m Placement and Entitlement Offer announced on 21 September 2018.

4

Successful operational turnaround implemented

• 5 year, average annual copper production of 27.4kt, a 19% increase on prior 5 year average

• Tritton Deeps and Murrawombie underground mines successfully developed

• Mill throughput increased from 1.27Mtpa in FY13 to 1.6Mtpa in FY18

• Pipeline of new mining projects identified and developed to replenish reserve inventory base

• Exploration programs recommenced with early success at the Kurrajong prospect, located 20km east of Tritton processing infrastructure

• Divestment or closure of non-core assets

• Cost reduction and management through operational enhancements

Copper (kt)

Metal Inventory Replenishment and Grade (%)

Reserve Grade

(%)

Jun-13

Copper Production (kt)

Jun-14

Jun-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Ore ReserveOre Reserve Grade

Jun-18

Copper Production (kt) and C1 Cash Costs (A$/lb)

C1 Cash Costs

(A$/lb)

FY13

FY14

Copper ProductionC1 Cash Cost

FY19 Production Guidance

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY19 C1 Cash Cost Guidance

5