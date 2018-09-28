Aeris Resources : DESPATCH OF RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER PROSPECTUS

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: AIS)

Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer - Despatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Established Australian copper producer, Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) (Aeris or the Company), would like to advise that the Company has today despatched its Prospectus under section 713 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) along with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms to all eligible retail shareholders as at the record date of 7.00pm (Brisbane time) on 25 September 2018 (Record Date).

Additionally, the Company has today sent notices to each registered shareholder (as at the Record Date) who is not an eligible shareholder, providing details of the Entitlement Offer and advising them that they will not be offered securities pursuant to the Prospectus.

Eligible retail shareholders are encouraged to carefully consider the full details of the Retail Entitlement Offer as contained in the Prospectus, including the risks of investment as described in Section 6 of the Prospectus, before making a decision to invest.

Please contact the Company Secretary, Robert Brainsbury on +61 7 3034 6200 if you have any queries regarding the Retail Entitlement Offer or your eligibility to participate in it.

