Aeris Resources : QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - SEPTEMBER QTR 2018

Quarterly Activities Report

For the period ended 30 September 2018

SEPTEMBER QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) is an established copper producer and developer with multiple mines and a 1.8 Mtpa copper processing plant at its Tritton Copper Operations in New South Wales, Australia.

In FY2018, Aeris' Tritton Copper Operations produced 26,686 tonnes of copper and in FY2019 is targeting production of 24,500 tonnes of copper.

The Company also has an exciting portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects creating a pipeline for future growth, including advanced projects at its Tritton Copper Operations and the Torrens Project in South Australia.

Aeris' Board and Management team is experienced in all aspects of mining and corporate development.

Aeris has a clear vision to become a mid-tier, multi-operation company - delivering shareholder value through an unwavering focus on operational excellence.

OPERATIONS:

• Sept Qtr Copper production above plan at 6,753 tonnes

• C1 cash costs of A$2.77/lb

• FY2019 copper production guidance of 24,500 tonnes at a C1 cash cost of between A$2.75/lb and A$2.90/lb

EXPLORATION:

• Kurrajong continues to deliver: ― Phase 1 (6 drill holes) completed. Mineralisation extended over 800m down plunge ― Phase 2 to commence (up to 12 drill holes) in December 2018 quarter

• Torrens Stage 1 drilling program: ― Preparations underway ― Drilling to commence before end of 2018

CORPORATE:

• Cash and receivables of $25.8M at end of quarter

• A$35.1M equity raise successfully completed

• US$20M debt repayment on 4 October 2018

• Restructure of Contingent Instrument Facility

Q1 FY2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Safety, Environment and Community

There were no lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.

Investigations into the cause of the Truck fire incident in June 2018 at Tritton Underground mine are ongoing, in consultation with the manufacturer, regulators and fire experts.

Tritton Copper Operations (NSW)

Production and Cost Summary

DEC 2017 QTR MAR 2018 QTR JUN 2018 QTR SEP 2018 QTR PRODUCTION ORE MINED GRADE ORE MILLED GRADE MILLED RECOVERY COPPER CONCENTRATE PRODUCED COPPER CONCENTRATE GRADE CONTAINED COPPER IN CONCENTRATE COPPER CEMENT PRODUCED TOTAL COPPER PRODUCED OPERATING COSTS (A$/lb Copper Produced) MINING PROCESSING SITE G&A TC/RC'S & PRODUCT HANDLING INVENTORY MOVEMENTS NET BY-PRODUCT CREDIT (INCL PROCESSING/TC/RC/TRANSPORT) C1 CASH COSTS ROYALTIES CORPORATE G&A* NON-CASH INVENTORY ADJ CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT SUSTAINING CAPITAL** SUSTAINING EXPLORATION ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS (AISC) TONNES Cu (%) TONNES Cu (%) Cu (%) TONNES Cu (%) TONNES TONNES TONNES A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb 385,425 1.70% 403,144 1.68% 94.80% 28,136 22.82% 6,421 44 6,465 397,066 1.87% 382,281 1.88% 95.24% 30,017 22.80% 6,844 23 6,867 424,579 1.93% 425,755 1.60% 418,154 432,802 1.89% 1.64% 95.88% 94.73% 35,676 30,202 21.25% 22.30% 7,580 6,736 12 17 7,592 6,753 1.43 0.47 0.31 0.55 (0.09) 1.52 0.46 0.29 0.63 0.25 1.39 1.73 0.40 0.44 0.28 0.29 0.52 0.60 (0.22) (0.04) (0.17) (0.27) (0.27) (0.25) 2.50 2.88 2.10 2.77 0.11 0.11 0.08 - 0.12 - 0.11 0.11 0.06 0.09 - - 0.28 0.24 0.27 0.13 0.32 - 0.22 - 0.25 0.31 - - 3.29 3.57 2.79 3.41

*Includes Share Based Payments **Includes financing payments (Principal and Interest) on Leased assets

PRODUCTION

Copper production for the September quarter was 6,753 tonnes as a result of high throughput rates in the processing plant supported by good ore production from both the Tritton and Murrawombie mines.

Tritton Underground Mine (Tritton)

Tritton mine ore production at 291kt, was an improvement on the previous quarter (276kt). The stope mining sequence in the lower levels of the mine continued to stabilize. Mine grade for the quarter at 1.64% has declined in comparison to the previous quarter (1.97%), as the mining sequence moves as planned out of the higher grade stopes mined in the previous quarter.

To improve loading and hauling efficiency from the lower level stopes there were several initiatives implemented during the quarter:

• An up-grade of the tele-remote loader system to allow operation from the surface control room (increases time available for stope loading through shift change and blast clearances); and

• Use of ore passes and truck loading loops to improve haulage productivity.

At Tritton, the shallow ore body dip has historically made application of ore passes difficult, however on the lower levels of the mine the geometry and high tonnage to be loaded from each sublevel makes them viable. These innovations assist with maintaining haulage fleet productivity despite a deeper operation.

Murrawombie Underground Mine (Murrawombie)

Murrawombie ore production at 135kt was lower compared to the previous quarter (149kt), however ahead of plan. Copper grades, at 1.52%, also decreased from the previous quarter (1.87%) due to sequencing of the mine plan.

Placement of cemented waste rock as a stope backfill continued during the quarter. Cemented backfill is part of the new mine design that is targeting more selective mining methods in order to mine areas of higher copper grades.

Figure 1: Murrawombie Mine Section View

Ore Processing

Ore processed during the quarter was 432kt, an increase compared to the previous quarter (418kt), reflecting the increased ore production from both the Tritton and Murrawombie mines.

Consistent milling operations enabled good metallurgical performance to continue. Copper recovery of 94.7%, decreased compared to the previous quarter (95.9%) with an offsetting increase in Cu concentrate grade improving to 22.3%, from 21.25% in previous quarter.