News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeris Resources : QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - SEPTEMBER QTR 2018

0
10/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Quarterly Activities Report

For the period ended 30 September 2018

SEPTEMBER QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) is an established copper producer and developer with multiple mines and a 1.8 Mtpa copper processing plant at its Tritton Copper Operations in New South Wales, Australia.

In FY2018, Aeris' Tritton Copper Operations produced 26,686 tonnes of copper and in FY2019 is targeting production of 24,500 tonnes of copper.

The Company also has an exciting portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects creating a pipeline for future growth, including advanced projects at its Tritton Copper Operations and the Torrens Project in South Australia.

Aeris' Board and Management team is experienced in all aspects of mining and corporate development.

Aeris has a clear vision to become a mid-tier, multi-operation company - delivering shareholder value through an unwavering focus on operational excellence.

Contacts:

Andre Labuschagne Executive Chairman

Suite 22, Level 2 HQ South Tower 520 Wickham Street Fortitude Valley, Brisbane QLD 4006

T +61 7 3034 6200 F +61 7 3034 6290

info@aerisresources.com.auwww.aerisresources.com.au

OPERATIONS:

  • Sept Qtr Copper production above plan at 6,753 tonnes

  • C1 cash costs of A$2.77/lb

  • FY2019 copper production guidance of 24,500 tonnes at a C1 cash cost of between A$2.75/lb and A$2.90/lb

EXPLORATION:

  • Kurrajong continues to deliver:

    • Phase 1 (6 drill holes) completed. Mineralisation extended over 800m down plunge

    • Phase 2 to commence (up to 12 drill holes) in December 2018 quarter

  • Torrens Stage 1 drilling program: Preparations underway Drilling to commence before end of 2018

CORPORATE:

  • Cash and receivables of $25.8M at end of quarter

  • A$35.1M equity raise successfully completed

  • US$20M debt repayment on 4 October 2018

  • Restructure of Contingent Instrument Facility

Aeris Resources Limited ABN 30 147 131 977

Level 2, HQ South Tower, 520 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane QLD 4006 Australia

Post: Box 14, 520 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD 4006 Australia

E:info@aerisresources.com.au T: +61 7 3034 6200 F: +61 7 3034 6290 aerisresources.com.au

Q1 FY2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Safety, Environment and Community

There were no lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.

Investigations into the cause of the Truck fire incident in June 2018 at Tritton Underground mine are ongoing, in consultation with the manufacturer, regulators and fire experts.

Tritton Copper Operations (NSW)

Production and Cost Summary

DEC 2017

QTR

MAR 2018

QTR

JUN 2018

QTR

SEP 2018

QTR

PRODUCTION

ORE MINED

GRADE

ORE MILLED GRADE MILLED

RECOVERY

COPPER CONCENTRATE PRODUCED

COPPER CONCENTRATE GRADE

CONTAINED COPPER IN CONCENTRATE

COPPER CEMENT PRODUCED

TOTAL COPPER PRODUCED

OPERATING COSTS (A$/lb Copper

Produced)

MINING

PROCESSING

SITE G&A

TC/RC'S & PRODUCT HANDLING

INVENTORY MOVEMENTS NET BY-PRODUCT CREDIT (INCL PROCESSING/TC/RC/TRANSPORT)

C1 CASH COSTS

ROYALTIES

CORPORATE G&A* NON-CASH INVENTORY ADJ

CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

SUSTAINING CAPITAL** SUSTAINING EXPLORATION

ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS (AISC)

TONNES Cu (%)

TONNES Cu (%) Cu (%)

TONNES Cu (%)

TONNES

TONNES TONNES

A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb

A$/lb

A$/lb

A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb A$/lb

A$/lb

385,425 1.70% 403,144 1.68% 94.80% 28,136 22.82% 6,421 44 6,465

397,066 1.87% 382,281 1.88% 95.24% 30,017 22.80% 6,844 23 6,867

424,579 1.93%

425,755 1.60%

418,154 432,802 1.89% 1.64% 95.88% 94.73% 35,676 30,202 21.25% 22.30% 7,580 6,736 12 17 7,592 6,753

1.43 0.47 0.31 0.55 (0.09)

1.52 0.46 0.29 0.63 0.25

1.39 1.73 0.40 0.44 0.28 0.29 0.52 0.60 (0.22) (0.04)

(0.17)

(0.27)

(0.27) (0.25)

2.50

2.88

2.10 2.77

0.11

0.11

0.08 -

0.12 -

0.11 0.11 0.06 0.09

-

-

0.28

0.24

0.27 0.13

0.32 -

0.22 -

0.25 0.31

-

-

3.29

3.57

2.79

3.41

*Includes Share Based Payments **Includes financing payments (Principal and Interest) on Leased assets

PRODUCTION

Copper production for the September quarter was 6,753 tonnes as a result of high throughput rates in the processing plant supported by good ore production from both the Tritton and Murrawombie mines.

Tritton Underground Mine (Tritton)

Tritton mine ore production at 291kt, was an improvement on the previous quarter (276kt). The stope mining sequence in the lower levels of the mine continued to stabilize. Mine grade for the quarter at 1.64% has declined in comparison to the previous quarter (1.97%), as the mining sequence moves as planned out of the higher grade stopes mined in the previous quarter.

To improve loading and hauling efficiency from the lower level stopes there were several initiatives implemented during the quarter:

  • An up-grade of the tele-remote loader system to allow operation from the surface control room (increases time available for stope loading through shift change and blast clearances); and

  • Use of ore passes and truck loading loops to improve haulage productivity.

At Tritton, the shallow ore body dip has historically made application of ore passes difficult, however on the lower levels of the mine the geometry and high tonnage to be loaded from each sublevel makes them viable. These innovations assist with maintaining haulage fleet productivity despite a deeper operation.

Murrawombie Underground Mine (Murrawombie)

Murrawombie ore production at 135kt was lower compared to the previous quarter (149kt), however ahead of plan. Copper grades, at 1.52%, also decreased from the previous quarter (1.87%) due to sequencing of the mine plan.

Placement of cemented waste rock as a stope backfill continued during the quarter. Cemented backfill is part of the new mine design that is targeting more selective mining methods in order to mine areas of higher copper grades.

Figure 1: Murrawombie Mine Section View

Ore Processing

Ore processed during the quarter was 432kt, an increase compared to the previous quarter (418kt), reflecting the increased ore production from both the Tritton and Murrawombie mines.

Consistent milling operations enabled good metallurgical performance to continue. Copper recovery of 94.7%, decreased compared to the previous quarter (95.9%) with an offsetting increase in Cu concentrate grade improving to 22.3%, from 21.25% in previous quarter.

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:42:01 UTC
