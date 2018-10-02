Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeris Resources : SETTLEMENT OF PLACEMENT AND ENTITLEMENT OFFER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 07:12am CEST

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

2 OCTOBER 2018

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: AIS)

Settlement of Placement and Institutional Entitlement

Offer

Established Australian copper producer, Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) (Aeris or the Company), is pleased to advise that further to the Company's ASX announcement earlier today (2 October 2018), the A$7 million has now been received from Aeris' largest shareholder, Special Portfolio Opportunity V Limited (SPOV), a subsidiary of a fund managed by PAG, in relation to SPOV's subscription for 35 million shares under the institutional component of the 1 for 2.1 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. The 35 million shares will now be transferred to SPOV.

Additional Information

For further information please visit www.aerisresources.com.au or contact:

Aeris Resources Limited

Robert Brainsbury

CFO and Company Secretary Tel: +61 7 3034 6200

ENDS

1| Page

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 05:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aDEXUS PROPERTY : achieves significant leasing at 240 St Georges Terrace, Perth
PU
01:24aVEDANTA RESOURCES : shareholders back London delisting amid protest
AQ
01:22aMTN : Considers Discontinuing NSE Initial Public Offering
AQ
01:21aU.S. East Coast refiners cash in by the trainload on Canadian oil
RE
01:21aMANCHESTER UNITED : Savic extends Lazio deal till 2023
AQ
01:19aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Klopp and Liverpool have problem of plenty while Ancelotti may have an ace up his sleeve
AQ
01:18aTOYOTA MOTOR : Mazda aims for all of its vehicles to be electric hybrid, EVs by 2030
RE
01:18aJOHN MENZIES : Suspects in illegal sugar case charged afresh
AQ
01:15aBill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest
RE
01:13aPhilippines to import extra 150,000 Tonnes sugar to tackle inflation
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.