Aeris Resources : SETTLEMENT OF PLACEMENT AND ENTITLEMENT OFFER

2 OCTOBER 2018
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: AIS)
Settlement of Placement and Institutional Entitlement
Offer
Established Australian copper producer, Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) (Aeris or the Company), is pleased to advise that further to the Company's ASX announcement earlier today (2 October 2018), the A$7 million has now been received from Aeris' largest shareholder, Special Portfolio Opportunity V Limited (SPOV), a subsidiary of a fund managed by PAG, in relation to SPOV's subscription for 35 million shares under the institutional component of the 1 for 2.1 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. The 35 million shares will now be transferred to SPOV.
Additional Information
Disclaimer
