Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeris Resources : SETTLEMENT OF PLACEMENT AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 03:22am CEST

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

2 OCTOBER 2018

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: AIS)

Settlement of Placement and Institutional Entitlement

Offer

Established Australian copper producer, Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) (Aeris or the Company), is pleased to advise of the successful settlement of the placement (Placement) and the institutional component of the 1 for 2.1 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer) which closed on Friday, 21 September 2018 and raised a total of approximately A$28.4 million at A$0.20 per new share.

Per the Company's ASX announcement on 25 September 2018, Aeris's largest shareholder, Special Portfolio Opportunity V Limited (SPOV), a subsidiary of a fund managed by PAG, agreed to subscribe for A$7 million of new shares (being 35 million shares) under the Institutional Entitlement Offer (SPOV Entitlement).

The Company understands that SPOV initiated payment for the SPOV Entitlement by way of an international telegraphic transfer of A$7m on Friday, 28 September 2018. However, due to it being a public holiday in New South Wales on Monday, 1 October 2018, the A$7m was not received by Bell Potter Securities Limited and Euroz Securities Limited (the "Joint Underwriters") prior to settlement. Accordingly, pursuant to the underwriting agreement, the Joint Underwriters have subscribed for, and been allotted, the resultant shortfall of 35 million shares. The Company and the Joint Underwriters fully expect that SPOV's A$7 million telegraphic transfer will be processed and received prior to the end of this week, at which time the 35 million shares will be transferred by the Joint Underwriters to SPOV. The Joint Underwriters did not take up any other shortfall securities under the Placement or the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

The retail component of the entitlement offer which seeks to raise approximately A$6.7 million through a 1 for 2.1 non-renounceable entitlement offer at A$0.20 per New Share (Retail Entitlement Offer) opened at 9.00am (Sydney time) on Friday, 28 September 2018 and will close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 9 October 2018.

1| Page

Additional Information

For further information please visit www.aerisresources.com.au or contact:

Aeris Resources Limited

Robert Brainsbury

CFO and Company Secretary Tel: +61 7 3034 6200

ENDS

2| Page

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 01:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : A pipeline in SLO County was shut down after an oil spill. The company wants to rebuild
AQ
04:31aDENTSU : Scrum Ventures and Dentsu Launch Global Sports Tech Accelerator Program
AQ
04:29aCottco distributes inputs to farmers
AQ
04:27aSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : TOTAL didn’t award FPSO contract to SHI-MCI, but SHIN — Samsung
AQ
04:22aAustralia's competition regulator opens inquiry into forex services
RE
04:22aSYRAH RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan
PU
04:22aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : ASMPT well-positioned to leverage high growth of advanced semiconductor packaging with NEXX purchase
AQ
04:18aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors (AAOI)
BU
04:15aGlobal UAV 3rd Quarter Results
NE
04:12aKAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Distribution Agreement for Clenafin/Jublia in Hong Kong and Macau
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.