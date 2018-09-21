Log in
Aeris Resources : Trading Halt (2 Plus 1)

09/21/2018 | 03:49am CEST

Market Announcement

21 September 2018

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX: AIS) - Trading Halt (2+1)

Description

The securities of Aeris Resources Ltd ('AIS') will remain in trading halt at AIS's request, pending it releasing an announcement about the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.

Issued by

Wade Baggott

Principal; Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

21 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:48:04 UTC
