Aeris Resources : Trading Halt (2 Plus 1)

21 September 2018

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX: AIS) - Trading Halt (2+1)

The securities of Aeris Resources Ltd ('AIS') will remain in trading halt at AIS's request, pending it releasing an announcement about the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.

Wade Baggott

Principal; Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

21 September 2018

