Aeris Resources : Trading Halt (2 Plus 1)

Market Announcement
21 September 2018
Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX: AIS) - Trading Halt (2+1)
Description
The securities of Aeris Resources Ltd ('AIS') will remain in trading halt at AIS's request, pending it releasing an announcement about the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.
Issued by
Wade Baggott
Principal; Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
21 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:48:04 UTC