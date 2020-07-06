Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Draft Annual Report

ГAоnдnоuвaоlйRоeтpчoеrтt2019
WELCOME ON BOARD
About the Report
This Annual Report presents data on operations of Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("PJSC Aeroflot", "Aeroflot airline", or the "Company") from 1 January 2019 through 31 December 2019. "Aeroflot Group" or the "Group" refers to PJSC Aeroflot and its controlled entities.
The Annual Report is published every year in the Russian and English languages. For easy navigation, the Annual Report is made available in electronic and interactive formats. The 2018 Annual Report was published in May 2019.
Other annual reports of the Company are available on its official website in the Shareholders and Investors section atir.aeroflot.com/ shareholders-and-investors.
This Report discloses the Group's financial and operating results, the progress in strategy execution during reporting period and describes the Group's corporate governance system.
This Report has a particular focus on the Group's corporate social responsibility.
This Report has been prepared based on
PJSC Aeroflot's management reports and in line with PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019. The sustainable development section of the Report was prepared based on the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI).
PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit.
In this Annual Report, unless otherwise stated, performance figures pertain to PJSC Aeroflot and its subsidiaries. Minor discrepancies in numbers in the charts and tables subtotals of this Annual Report are due to rounding. The scope and wordings of performance metrics in this Report do not have any material difference from previous reports.
PJSC Aeroflot's Annual Report was pre-approved by the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 19 dated 2 July 2020).
Other subsidiaries
Aeroflot Group
Today
Aeroflot Group is an innovative airline holding, Russia's largest carrier and one of the leading airline groups in Europe and globally.
Aeroflot Group is active in key market segments, from premium to budget air travel, providing passengers with a wide range of travelling options. Our priority is improving accessibility to Russia and its regions. Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines globally with a 96-year track record of delivering services for its passengers, which is key to building a strong and well-recognised airline brand.
The Group is strongly positioned in the market to capitalise on growth opportunities domestically and internationally.
86.7%of flightsOperated on-timeAeroflot was named as the world's most punctual airline in the global On-Time Performance Review by Cirium analytical group
41.3thousand
Transport accessibility
Aeroflot Group is a major contributor to the accessibility of Russian cities, facilitating inter-country connections and making Russia better connected with the world
Aeroflot received the highest five-star rating from OAG, leading global travel data provider, for flight punctuality
PJSC Aeroflot
PJSC Aeroflot
Aeroflot Group
Airlines
Aeroflot
Aeroflot is Russia's leading carrier and one of the oldest airlines in the world. Operates the youngest fleet globally1. Aeroflot's hub is Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
37.2million
Passengers carried
Rossiya
Rossiya is one of Russia's largest carriers and the market leader in the North-West of the country. Operates scheduled and charter flights. Based in Saint Petersburg, the company also operates flights from the Moscow air transport hub (Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports).
245
Aircraft
11.6million
Passengers carried
Pobeda
Pobeda is the leading low-cost airline in Russia. The airline is primarily based at Moscow Vnukovo airport. The company is also focused on increasing flights from Saint Petersburg and Russian regions.
61
Aircraft
10.3million
Passengers carried
Aurora
Aurora is a regional carrier in the Russian Far East. The airline is based at Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Khabarovsk airports and operates flights between the key population centres in the Far East and Siberia, including local destinations, and flights on certain international routes.
30
Aircraft
1.7million
Passengers carried
23
Aircraft
101.6billion RPK Passenger turnover
128.3billion ASK Available seat-kilometres
79.2%
Passenger load factor
33.7billion RPK Passenger turnover
39.5billion ASK available seat-kilometres
85.3%
Passenger load factor
18.5billion RPK Passenger turnover
19.7billion ASK available seat-kilometres
94.0%
Passenger load factor
2.4billion RPK Passenger turnover
3.4billion ASK available seat-kilometres
71.2%
Passenger load factor
160
Scheduled routes
59 domestic 101 international
Among airlines with more than 100 aircraft.
23.2
thousand
Employees
89
Scheduled routes
48 domestic 41 international
7.1
thousand
Employees
126
Scheduled routes
81 domestic 45 international
1.8
thousand
Employees
45
Scheduled routes
32 domestic 13 international
2.3
thousand
Employees
Key Highlights
Operational Highlights
Financial Highlights1
Passenger traffic
Passenger load factor
Revenue
EBITDA2
60.7million PAX
81.9%2019
RUB677.9billion
RUB168.9billion
81.9
9.0%
(0.8) p. p.
10.8%
24.9%
2018
55.7
-
201882.7
2018
611.6
2018
151.5
11.1%
(0.1) p. p.
14.8%
24.8%
2017
50.1
-
201782.8
2017
532.9
2017121.8
15.4%
1.4 p. p.
7.5%
22.9%
2016
43.4
-
201681.4
2016
495.9
2016
137.6
10.3%
3.1 p. p.
19.4%
27.7%
2015
39.4
2015
78.3
2015
415.2
2015
103.1
13.4%
0.5 p. p.
29.8%
24.8%
Passenger traffic
Growth rate
Passenger load factor
Change
Revenue
Growth rate
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
Passenger turnover
Available seat-kilometres
Net profit / (loss)3
Revenue per available seat-kilometre (RASK)4and cost per available seat-kilometre (CASK)
156.3billion RPK
190.9billion ASK
RUB13.5billion
RUB3.55/3.23
201913.5
2019
9.2%
10.3%
2018
143.2
2018
173.1
20188.7
2018
9.9%
10.1%
(55,7)
3.55 3.23 3.53 3.18
2017
130.2
2017
157.2
201723.1
16.2%
14.2%
20173.39 3.13
2016
112.1
2016
137.7
201638.8
2016
14.8%
10.4%
2015
97.6
2015
124.7
2015(6.5)
2015
8.4%
7.7%
3.60 3.14 3.33 2.97
Passenger turnover
Growth rate
Available seat-kilometres
Growth rate
Net profit
Adjusted net profit
RASK
CASK
-
3.The 2015 loss includes a number of one-off effects including the RUB 16.8 billion cost of transporting Transaero passengers. The 2018 adjusted net profit excludes non-cash revaluation related to operating lease liabilities due to change in FX.
-
4.RASK was calculated based on Aeroflot Group's total revenue (passenger traffic revenue and other revenue).
