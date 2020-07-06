Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Draft Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:34am EDT

ГAоnдnоuвaоlйRоeтpчoеrтt2019

WELCOME ON BOARD

About the Report

This Annual Report presents data on operations of Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("PJSC Aeroflot", "Aeroflot airline", or the "Company") from 1 January 2019 through 31 December 2019. "Aeroflot Group" or the "Group" refers to PJSC Aeroflot and its controlled entities.

The Annual Report is published every year in the Russian and English languages. For easy navigation, the Annual Report is made available in electronic and interactive formats. The 2018 Annual Report was published in May 2019.

Other annual reports of the Company are available on its official website in the Shareholders and Investors section atir.aeroflot.com/ shareholders-and-investors.

This Report discloses the Group's financial and operating results, the progress in strategy execution during reporting period and describes the Group's corporate governance system.

This Report has a particular focus on the Group's corporate social responsibility.

This Report has been prepared based on

PJSC Aeroflot's management reports and in line with PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019. The sustainable development section of the Report was prepared based on the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI).

PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit.

In this Annual Report, unless otherwise stated, performance figures pertain to PJSC Aeroflot and its subsidiaries. Minor discrepancies in numbers in the charts and tables subtotals of this Annual Report are due to rounding. The scope and wordings of performance metrics in this Report do not have any material difference from previous reports.

PJSC Aeroflot's Annual Report was pre-approved by the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 19 dated 2 July 2020).

Other subsidiaries

Contents

ABOUT THE COMPANY

  • 02 Aeroflot Group Today

  • 04 Aeroflot Group Airlines

  • 06 Key Highlights

  • 08 Investment Case

  • 10 Passenger and Industry Recognition

  • 12 Delivering on Our Strategy

  • 16 Pobeda: 5 years in the sky

    STRATEGIC REPORT

  • 20 Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • 22 Message from the Chief Executive Officer

  • 24 Airline Industry Overview

  • 30 Strategic Development

  • 42 Business model

  • 44 Long-Term Development Programme and the KPI system

  • 50 Operational Review

  • 50 Operating Results

  • 62 Fleet

  • 72 Network, Traffic Rights and Alliances

  • 88 Sales

  • 94 Customer Service Development

  • 102 Information Technology and Innovation

  • 113 Aircraft Maintenance and Repair

  • 118 Flight Safety and Aviation Security

  • 122 Financial Review

  • 134 Sustainable Development

  • 135 Approach to Sustainable Development

  • 138 Personnel

  • 152 Social Initiatives

  • 158 Ecology and Environmental Protection

  • 165 Procurement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

  • 169 Corporate Governance System

  • 203 Risk Management

  • 214 Information for Shareholders and Investors

    APPENDIXES

  • 223 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements

  • 293 Commercial and non-commercial entities in which PJSC Aeroflot holds an interest

  • 295 Major Transactions and Related-Party Transactions

  • 296 Report on Compliance with the Principles and Recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code Approved by the Bank of Russia

  • 313 Information About the Programme for Disposal of Non-Core Assets

  • 314 Energy consumption

  • 316 Operating Data

  • 320 GRI Content Index

  • 322 Glossary

  • 324 Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

  • 325 Contact Information

Annual Report2019

Aeroflot Group

Today

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Aeroflot Group is an innovative airline holding, Russia's largest carrier and one of the leading airline groups in Europe and globally.

02 03 04

Aeroflot Group is active in key market segments, from premium to budget air travel, providing passengers with a wide range of travelling options. Our priority is improving accessibility to Russia and its regions. Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines globally with a 96-year track record of delivering services for its passengers, which is key to building a strong and well-recognised airline brand.

The Group is strongly positioned in the market to capitalise on growth opportunities domestically and internationally.

86.7%of flightsOperated on-timeAeroflot was named as the world's most punctual airline in the global On-Time Performance Review by Cirium analytical group

41.3thousand

Transport accessibility

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Aeroflot Group is a major contributor to the accessibility of Russian cities, facilitating inter-country connections and making Russia better connected with the world

02 03 04

Aeroflot received the highest five-star rating from OAG, leading global travel data provider, for flight punctuality

PJSC Aeroflot

PJSC Aeroflot

Annual Report2019

Aeroflot Group

Airlines

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's leading carrier and one of the oldest airlines in the world. Operates the youngest fleet globally1. Aeroflot's hub is Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.

37.2million

Passengers carried

Rossiya

Rossiya is one of Russia's largest carriers and the market leader in the North-West of the country. Operates scheduled and charter flights. Based in Saint Petersburg, the company also operates flights from the Moscow air transport hub (Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports).

245

Aircraft

11.6million

Passengers carried

Pobeda

Pobeda is the leading low-cost airline in Russia. The airline is primarily based at Moscow Vnukovo airport. The company is also focused on increasing flights from Saint Petersburg and Russian regions.

61

Aircraft

10.3million

Passengers carried

Aurora

Aurora is a regional carrier in the Russian Far East. The airline is based at Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Khabarovsk airports and operates flights between the key population centres in the Far East and Siberia, including local destinations, and flights on certain international routes.

30

Aircraft

1.7million

Passengers carried

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

23

Aircraft

101.6billion RPK Passenger turnover

128.3billion ASK Available seat-kilometres

79.2%

Passenger load factor

33.7billion RPK Passenger turnover

39.5billion ASK available seat-kilometres

85.3%

Passenger load factor

18.5billion RPK Passenger turnover

19.7billion ASK available seat-kilometres

94.0%

Passenger load factor

2.4billion RPK Passenger turnover

3.4billion ASK available seat-kilometres

71.2%

Passenger load factor

160

PJSC Aeroflot

Scheduled routes

59 domestic 101 international

1.Among airlines with more than 100 aircraft.

23.2

thousand

Employees

89

Scheduled routes

48 domestic 41 international

7.1

thousand

Employees

126

Scheduled routes

81 domestic 45 international

1.8

thousand

Employees

45

Scheduled routes

32 domestic 13 international

2.3

thousand

Employees

PJSC Aeroflot

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

PJSC Aeroflot

Key Highlights

Operational Highlights

Financial Highlights1

Passenger traffic

Passenger load factor

Revenue

EBITDA2

60.7million PAX

  • 201960.7

81.9%2019

RUB677.9billion

RUB168.9billion

81.9

  • 2019677.9

  • 2019168.9

9.0%

(0.8) p. p.

10.8%

24.9%

2018

55.7

  • 201882.7

    2018

    611.6

    2018

    151.5

    11.1%

    (0.1) p. p.

    14.8%

    24.8%

    2017

    50.1

  • 201782.8

    2017

    532.9

    2017121.8

    15.4%

    1.4 p. p.

    7.5%

    22.9%

    2016

    43.4

  • 201681.4

2016

495.9

2016

137.6

10.3%

3.1 p. p.

19.4%

27.7%

2015

39.4

2015

78.3

2015

415.2

2015

103.1

13.4%

0.5 p. p.

29.8%

24.8%

Passenger traffic

Growth rate

Passenger load factor

Change

Revenue

Growth rate

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

Passenger turnover

Available seat-kilometres

Net profit / (loss)3

Revenue per available seat-kilometre (RASK)4and cost per available seat-kilometre (CASK)

156.3billion RPK

190.9billion ASK

RUB13.5billion

RUB3.55/3.23

  • 2019156.3

  • 2019190.9

201913.5

2019

9.2%

10.3%

2018

143.2

2018

173.1

20188.7

2018

9.9%

10.1%

(55,7)

3.55 3.23 3.53 3.18

2017

130.2

2017

157.2

201723.1

16.2%

14.2%

20173.39 3.13

2016

112.1

2016

137.7

201638.8

2016

14.8%

10.4%

2015

97.6

2015

124.7

2015(6.5)

2015

8.4%

7.7%

3.60 3.14 3.33 2.97

Passenger turnover

Growth rate

Available seat-kilometres

Growth rate

Net profit

Adjusted net profit

RASK

CASK

  • 1.The 2018-2019 financial results were published in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases standard. The 2015-2017 results were not restated and published in accordance with IFRS (IAS) 17 Leases standard.

  • 2.2015-2017 - EBITDAR.

  • 3.The 2015 loss includes a number of one-off effects including the RUB 16.8 billion cost of transporting Transaero passengers. The 2018 adjusted net profit excludes non-cash revaluation related to operating lease liabilities due to change in FX.

  • 4.RASK was calculated based on Aeroflot Group's total revenue (passenger traffic revenue and other revenue).

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

PJSC Aeroflot

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aUK new car market down a third as tentative restart reveals subdued demand
PU
04:14aJD COM : and P&G Launch New Sustainability Program during 's “Green Stream Initia …
PU
04:14aFORFARMERS N : partner in research program on sustainable production of grass and forage crops
PU
04:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy connects the world's most powerful hydro unit to the grid…
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : Half-year statement on the termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont and signature of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF by transfer of assets
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : begins construction on industrial demonstration plant in final step to commercializing its PET recycling technology
PU
04:14aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Indicates that Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier Cancer Detection Among Individuals with Low Income
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions not adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group