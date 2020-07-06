Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Draft Annual Report

ГAоnдnоuвaоlйRоeтpчoеrтt2019

WELCOME ON BOARD

About the Report This Annual Report presents data on operations of Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("PJSC Aeroflot", "Aeroflot airline", or the "Company") from 1 January 2019 through 31 December 2019. "Aeroflot Group" or the "Group" refers to PJSC Aeroflot and its controlled entities. The Annual Report is published every year in the Russian and English languages. For easy navigation, the Annual Report is made available in electronic and interactive formats. The 2018 Annual Report was published in May 2019. Other annual reports of the Company are available on its official website in the Shareholders and Investors section atir.aeroflot.com/ shareholders-and-investors. This Report discloses the Group's financial and operating results, the progress in strategy execution during reporting period and describes the Group's corporate governance system. This Report has a particular focus on the Group's corporate social responsibility. This Report has been prepared based on PJSC Aeroflot's management reports and in line with PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019. The sustainable development section of the Report was prepared based on the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI). PJSC Aeroflot's consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2019 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. In this Annual Report, unless otherwise stated, performance figures pertain to PJSC Aeroflot and its subsidiaries. Minor discrepancies in numbers in the charts and tables subtotals of this Annual Report are due to rounding. The scope and wordings of performance metrics in this Report do not have any material difference from previous reports. PJSC Aeroflot's Annual Report was pre-approved by the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 19 dated 2 July 2020).

Other subsidiaries

Contents

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 Aeroflot Group Today

04 Aeroflot Group Airlines

06 Key Highlights

08 Investment Case

10 Passenger and Industry Recognition

12 Delivering on Our Strategy

16 Pobeda: 5 years in the sky STRATEGIC REPORT

20 Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

22 Message from the Chief Executive Officer

24 Airline Industry Overview

30 Strategic Development

42 Business model

44 Long-Term Development Programme and the KPI system

50 Operational Review

50 Operating Results

62 Fleet

72 Network, Traffic Rights and Alliances

88 Sales

94 Customer Service Development

102 Information Technology and Innovation

113 Aircraft Maintenance and Repair

118 Flight Safety and Aviation Security

122 Financial Review

134 Sustainable Development

135 Approach to Sustainable Development

138 Personnel

152 Social Initiatives

158 Ecology and Environmental Protection

165 Procurement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

169 Corporate Governance System

203 Risk Management

214 Information for Shareholders and Investors APPENDIXES

223 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements

293 Commercial and non-commercial entities in which PJSC Aeroflot holds an interest

295 Major Transactions and Related-Party Transactions

296 Report on Compliance with the Principles and Recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code Approved by the Bank of Russia

313 Information About the Programme for Disposal of Non-Core Assets

314 Energy consumption

316 Operating Data

320 GRI Content Index

322 Glossary

324 Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

325 Contact Information

Annual Report2019

Aeroflot Group

Today

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Aeroflot Group is an innovative airline holding, Russia's largest carrier and one of the leading airline groups in Europe and globally.

02 03 04

Aeroflot Group is active in key market segments, from premium to budget air travel, providing passengers with a wide range of travelling options. Our priority is improving accessibility to Russia and its regions. Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines globally with a 96-year track record of delivering services for its passengers, which is key to building a strong and well-recognised airline brand.

The Group is strongly positioned in the market to capitalise on growth opportunities domestically and internationally.

86.7%of flightsOperated on-timeAeroflot was named as the world's most punctual airline in the global On-Time Performance Review by Cirium analytical group

41.3thousand

Transport accessibility

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Aeroflot Group is a major contributor to the accessibility of Russian cities, facilitating inter-country connections and making Russia better connected with the world

02 03 04

Aeroflot received the highest five-star rating from OAG, leading global travel data provider, for flight punctuality

PJSC Aeroflot

PJSC Aeroflot

Annual Report2019

Aeroflot Group

Airlines

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's leading carrier and one of the oldest airlines in the world. Operates the youngest fleet globally1. Aeroflot's hub is Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.

37.2million

Passengers carried

Rossiya

Rossiya is one of Russia's largest carriers and the market leader in the North-West of the country. Operates scheduled and charter flights. Based in Saint Petersburg, the company also operates flights from the Moscow air transport hub (Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports).

245

Aircraft

11.6million

Passengers carried

Pobeda

Pobeda is the leading low-cost airline in Russia. The airline is primarily based at Moscow Vnukovo airport. The company is also focused on increasing flights from Saint Petersburg and Russian regions.

61

Aircraft

10.3million

Passengers carried

Aurora

Aurora is a regional carrier in the Russian Far East. The airline is based at Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Khabarovsk airports and operates flights between the key population centres in the Far East and Siberia, including local destinations, and flights on certain international routes.

30

Aircraft

1.7million

Passengers carried

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

23

Aircraft

101.6billion RPK Passenger turnover

128.3billion ASK Available seat-kilometres

79.2%

Passenger load factor

33.7billion RPK Passenger turnover

39.5billion ASK available seat-kilometres

85.3%

Passenger load factor

18.5billion RPK Passenger turnover

19.7billion ASK available seat-kilometres

94.0%

Passenger load factor

2.4billion RPK Passenger turnover

3.4billion ASK available seat-kilometres

71.2%

Passenger load factor

160

PJSC Aeroflot

Scheduled routes

59 domestic 101 international

1.Among airlines with more than 100 aircraft.

23.2

thousand

Employees

89

Scheduled routes

48 domestic 41 international

7.1

thousand

Employees

126

Scheduled routes

81 domestic 45 international

1.8

thousand

Employees

45

Scheduled routes

32 domestic 13 international

2.3

thousand

Employees

PJSC Aeroflot

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

PJSC Aeroflot

Key Highlights Operational Highlights Financial Highlights1 Passenger traffic Passenger load factor Revenue EBITDA2 60.7million PAX 201960.7 81.9%2019 RUB677.9billion RUB168.9billion 81.9 2019677.9 2019168.9 9.0% (0.8) p. p. 10.8% 24.9% 2018 55.7 201882.7 2018 611.6 2018 151.5 11.1% (0.1) p. p. 14.8% 24.8% 2017 50.1

201782.8 2017 532.9 2017121.8 15.4% 1.4 p. p. 7.5% 22.9% 2016 43.4

201681.4 2016 495.9 2016 137.6 10.3% 3.1 p. p. 19.4% 27.7% 2015 39.4 2015 78.3 2015 415.2 2015 103.1 13.4% 0.5 p. p. 29.8% 24.8% Passenger traffic Growth rate Passenger load factor Change Revenue Growth rate EBITDA EBITDA margin Passenger turnover Available seat-kilometres Net profit / (loss)3 Revenue per available seat-kilometre (RASK)4and cost per available seat-kilometre (CASK) 156.3billion RPK 190.9billion ASK RUB13.5billion RUB3.55/3.23 2019156.3 2019190.9 201913.5 2019 9.2% 10.3% 2018 143.2 2018 173.1 20188.7 2018 9.9% 10.1% (55,7) 3.55 3.23 3.53 3.18 2017 130.2 2017 157.2 201723.1 16.2% 14.2% 20173.39 3.13 2016 112.1 2016 137.7 201638.8 2016 14.8% 10.4% 2015 97.6 2015 124.7 2015(6.5) 2015 8.4% 7.7% 3.60 3.14 3.33 2.97 Passenger turnover Growth rate Available seat-kilometres Growth rate Net profit Adjusted net profit RASK CASK 1.The 2018-2019 financial results were published in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases standard. The 2015-2017 results were not restated and published in accordance with IFRS (IAS) 17 Leases standard.

2.2015-2017 - EBITDAR. 3.The 2015 loss includes a number of one-off effects including the RUB 16.8 billion cost of transporting Transaero passengers. The 2018 adjusted net profit excludes non-cash revaluation related to operating lease liabilities due to change in FX.

4.RASK was calculated based on Aeroflot Group's total revenue (passenger traffic revenue and other revenue).

Annual Report2019

ABOUT THE COMPANY

02 03 04

PJSC Aeroflot