Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for April 2020

05/25/2020 | 04:28am EDT
May 2020

Moscow, 25 May2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ("the Group") and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("the Company") for April and 4M 2020[1].

4M2020Operating Highlights

In 4M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 11.4 million passengers, 34.7% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 7.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 38.5%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 35.4% and 38.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 27.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 27.7% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 8.9 p.p. year-on-year to 69.7% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 11.5 p.p. to 65.4% for Aeroflot airline.

April 2020Operating Highlights

In April 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 229.0 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%. Aeroflot airline carried 147.7 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 95.4% and 95.5% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 89.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 89.1% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 35.4%, representing a 45.3 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 47.2 percentage points year-on-year to 32.8%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 4M and April 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. In addition to the suspension
of international flights, quarantine restrictions in Russia and passengers' propensity to travel amid pandemic affected the decline in domestic traffic indicators.

Aeroflot Group has optimized the planned flight program, reducing capacity in April by 90%. Operated flights provided for the minimum connectivity between Moscow and the regions. Due to the mentioned restrictions, which affected demand, flights were operated with a reduced load, taking into account the reduction in capacity the number of flights in April was only 4.5 thousand.

After reduced traffic volumes in April and May, in June Aeroflot Group begins to gradually restore operating volumes (Pobeda airlines will resume flights on June 1), initially focusing on the progressive resumption of flights to domestic destinations.

Fleet update

In April 2020, Aeroflot Group phased out one Airbus А330-300 aircraft. As of 30 April 2020, Group and Company fleet had 360 and 246 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

April 2020

as of 30.04.2020

as of30.04.2020

Aeroflot Group

-1

+1

360

Aeroflot airline

-1

+1

246

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

April2020

April2019

Change

4M2020

4M2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

229.0

4,736.2

(95.2%)

11,424.9

17,500.4

(34.7%)

- international

9.9

2,134.9

(99.5%)

4,524.4

7,865.7

(42.5%)

- domestic

219.0

2,601.3

(91.6%)

6,900.5

9,634.7

(28.4%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

558.7

12,242.6

(95.4%)

29,594.0

45,786.2

(35.4%)

- international

56.2

7,376.9

(99.2%)

16,637.1

27,942.2

(40.5%)

- domestic

502.5

4,865.7

(89.7%)

12,956.9

17,844.0

(27.4%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

1,579.9

15,181.4

(89.6%)

42,438.5

58,225.8

(27.1%)

- international

119.9

9,180.3

(98.7%)

23,571.2

35,727.5

(34.0%)

- domestic

1,459.9

6,001.1

(75.7%)

18,867.3

22,498.3

(16.1%)

Passenger load factor, %

35.4%

80.6%

(45.3 p.p.)

69.7%

78.6%

(8.9 p.p.)

- international

46.8%

80.4%

(33.5 p.p.)

70.6%

78.2%

(7.6 p.p.)

- domestic

34.4%

81.1%

(46.7 p.p.)

68.7%

79.3%

(10.6 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

8,749.5

26,128.2

(66.5%)

81,262.7

91,119.0

(10.8%)

- international

2,653.5

15,386.4

(82.8%)

41,870.7

52,546.1

(20.3%)

- domestic

6,096.0

10,741.8

(43.2%)

39,392.1

38,572.9

2.1%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

47.4

109.8

(56.8%)

354.3

379.1

(6.6%)

- international

18.8

71.8

(73.8%)

209.5

241.4

(13.2%)

- domestic

28.6

37.9

(24.6%)

144.8

137.7

5.1%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

97.7

1,211.6

(91.9%)

3,017.7

4,499.9

(32.9%)

- international

23.9

735.8

(96.8%)

1,706.8

2,756.2

(38.1%)

- domestic

73.8

475.8

(84.5%)

1,310.9

1,743.6

(24.8%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

267.0

1,805.5

(85.2%)

5,180.8

6,919.0

(25.1%)

- international

81.3

1,097.7

(92.6%)

2,973.9

4,300.6

(30.8%)

- domestic

185.7

707.8

(73.8%)

2,206.9

2,618.4

(15.7%)

Revenue load factor, %

36.6%

67.1%

(30.5 p.p.)

58.2%

65.0%

(6.8 p.p.)

- international

29.4%

67.0%

(37.7 p.p.)

57.4%

64.1%

(6.7 p.p.)

- domestic

39.8%

67.2%

(27.5 p.p.)

59.4%

66.6%

(7.2 p.p.)

Revenue flights

4,519

35,752

(87.4%)

102,973

138,209

(25.5%)

- international

287

15,018

(98.1%)

37,049

58,244

(36.4%)

- domestic

4,232

20,734

(79.6%)

65,924

79,965

(17.6%)

Flight hours

12,070.0

98,232.7

(87.7%)

280,599.6

381,757.5

(26.5%)

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

April2020

April2019

Change

4M2020

4M2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

147.7

3,053.2

(95.2%)

7,078.1

11,505.9

(38.5%)

- international

6.4

1,639.3

(99.6%)

3,444.0

6,019.3

(42.8%)

- domestic

141.3

1,414.0

(90.0%)

3,634.1

5,486.6

(33.8%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

380.2

8,462.5

(95.5%)

19,503.5

31,747.7

(38.6%)

- international

34.1

5,901.5

(99.4%)

12,704.8

21,826.3

(41.8%)

- domestic

346.1

2,561.1

(86.5%)

6,798.7

9,921.5

(31.5%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

1,157.5

10,576.4

(89.1%)

29,842.0

41,292.5

(27.7%)

- international

93.7

7,415.7

(98.7%)

18,851.7

28,478.5

(33.8%)

- domestic

1,063.8

3,160.7

(66.3%)

10,990.3

12,814.0

(14.2%)

Passenger load factor, %

32.8%

80.0%

(47.2 p.p.)

65.4%

76.9%

(11.5 p.p.)

- international

36.3%

79.6%

(43.2 p.p.)

67.4%

76.6%

(9.2 p.p.)

- domestic

32.5%

81.0%

(48.5 p.p.)

61.9%

77.4%

(15.6 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

7,561.0

19,200.7

(60.6%)

57,759.0

65,032.8

(11.2%)

- international

2,568.8

13,643.9

(81.2%)

36,166.7

44,597.1

(18.9%)

- domestic

4,992.2

5,556.8

(10.2%)

21,592.3

20,435.8

5.7%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

42.7

87.2

(51.1%)

278.0

293.4

(5.3%)

- international

18.1

66.4

(72.7%)

189.4

215.5

(12.1%)

- domestic

24.6

20.8

18.2%

88.6

77.9

13.7%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

76.9

848.9

(90.9%)

2,033.3

3,150.7

(35.5%)

- international

21.2

597.6

(96.5%)

1,332.8

2,179.8

(38.9%)

- domestic

55.7

251.3

(77.8%)

700.5

970.9

(27.8%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

207.4

1,275.1

(83.7%)

3,698.5

4,960.1

(25.4%)

- international

72.4

906.8

(92.0%)

2,413.6

3,475.4

(30.6%)

- domestic

134.9

368.3

(63.4%)

1,284.9

1,484.7

(13.5%)

Revenue load factor, %

37.1%

66.6%

(29.5 p.p.)

55.0%

63.5%

(8.5 p.p.)

- international

29.3%

65.9%

(36.6 p.p.)

55.2%

62.7%

(7.5 p.p.)

- domestic

41.3%

68.2%

(26.9 p.p.)

54.5%

65.4%

(10.9 p.p.)

Revenue flights

2,894

23,562

(87.7%)

69,746

93,698

(25.6%)

- international

249

11,635

(97.9%)

29,889

45,826

(34.8%)

- domestic

2,645

11,927

(77.8%)

39,857

47,872

(16.7%)

Flight hours

8,326.4

67,882.5

(87.7%)

197,061.4

270,009.2

(27.0%)

[1] Management accounts.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:27:01 UTC
