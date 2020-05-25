Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for April 2020

Moscow, 25 May2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ("the Group") and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("the Company") for April and 4M 2020[1].

4M2020Operating Highlights

In 4M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 11.4 million passengers, 34.7% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 7.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 38.5%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 35.4% and 38.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 27.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 27.7% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 8.9 p.p. year-on-year to 69.7% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 11.5 p.p. to 65.4% for Aeroflot airline.

April 2020Operating Highlights

In April 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 229.0 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%. Aeroflot airline carried 147.7 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 95.4% and 95.5% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 89.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 89.1% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 35.4%, representing a 45.3 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 47.2 percentage points year-on-year to 32.8%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 4M and April 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. In addition to the suspension

of international flights, quarantine restrictions in Russia and passengers' propensity to travel amid pandemic affected the decline in domestic traffic indicators.

Aeroflot Group has optimized the planned flight program, reducing capacity in April by 90%. Operated flights provided for the minimum connectivity between Moscow and the regions. Due to the mentioned restrictions, which affected demand, flights were operated with a reduced load, taking into account the reduction in capacity the number of flights in April was only 4.5 thousand.

After reduced traffic volumes in April and May, in June Aeroflot Group begins to gradually restore operating volumes (Pobeda airlines will resume flights on June 1), initially focusing on the progressive resumption of flights to domestic destinations.

Fleet update

In April 2020, Aeroflot Group phased out one Airbus А330-300 aircraft. As of 30 April 2020, Group and Company fleet had 360 and 246 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft April 2020 as of 30.04.2020 as of30.04.2020 Aeroflot Group -1 +1 360 Aeroflot airline -1 +1 246

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

April2020 April2019 Change 4M2020 4M2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 229.0 4,736.2 (95.2%) 11,424.9 17,500.4 (34.7%) - international 9.9 2,134.9 (99.5%) 4,524.4 7,865.7 (42.5%) - domestic 219.0 2,601.3 (91.6%) 6,900.5 9,634.7 (28.4%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 558.7 12,242.6 (95.4%) 29,594.0 45,786.2 (35.4%) - international 56.2 7,376.9 (99.2%) 16,637.1 27,942.2 (40.5%) - domestic 502.5 4,865.7 (89.7%) 12,956.9 17,844.0 (27.4%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,579.9 15,181.4 (89.6%) 42,438.5 58,225.8 (27.1%) - international 119.9 9,180.3 (98.7%) 23,571.2 35,727.5 (34.0%) - domestic 1,459.9 6,001.1 (75.7%) 18,867.3 22,498.3 (16.1%) Passenger load factor, % 35.4% 80.6% (45.3 p.p.) 69.7% 78.6% (8.9 p.p.) - international 46.8% 80.4% (33.5 p.p.) 70.6% 78.2% (7.6 p.p.) - domestic 34.4% 81.1% (46.7 p.p.) 68.7% 79.3% (10.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 8,749.5 26,128.2 (66.5%) 81,262.7 91,119.0 (10.8%) - international 2,653.5 15,386.4 (82.8%) 41,870.7 52,546.1 (20.3%) - domestic 6,096.0 10,741.8 (43.2%) 39,392.1 38,572.9 2.1% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 47.4 109.8 (56.8%) 354.3 379.1 (6.6%) - international 18.8 71.8 (73.8%) 209.5 241.4 (13.2%) - domestic 28.6 37.9 (24.6%) 144.8 137.7 5.1% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 97.7 1,211.6 (91.9%) 3,017.7 4,499.9 (32.9%) - international 23.9 735.8 (96.8%) 1,706.8 2,756.2 (38.1%) - domestic 73.8 475.8 (84.5%) 1,310.9 1,743.6 (24.8%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 267.0 1,805.5 (85.2%) 5,180.8 6,919.0 (25.1%) - international 81.3 1,097.7 (92.6%) 2,973.9 4,300.6 (30.8%) - domestic 185.7 707.8 (73.8%) 2,206.9 2,618.4 (15.7%) Revenue load factor, % 36.6% 67.1% (30.5 p.p.) 58.2% 65.0% (6.8 p.p.) - international 29.4% 67.0% (37.7 p.p.) 57.4% 64.1% (6.7 p.p.) - domestic 39.8% 67.2% (27.5 p.p.) 59.4% 66.6% (7.2 p.p.) Revenue flights 4,519 35,752 (87.4%) 102,973 138,209 (25.5%) - international 287 15,018 (98.1%) 37,049 58,244 (36.4%) - domestic 4,232 20,734 (79.6%) 65,924 79,965 (17.6%) Flight hours 12,070.0 98,232.7 (87.7%) 280,599.6 381,757.5 (26.5%)

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

April2020 April2019 Change 4M2020 4M2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 147.7 3,053.2 (95.2%) 7,078.1 11,505.9 (38.5%) - international 6.4 1,639.3 (99.6%) 3,444.0 6,019.3 (42.8%) - domestic 141.3 1,414.0 (90.0%) 3,634.1 5,486.6 (33.8%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 380.2 8,462.5 (95.5%) 19,503.5 31,747.7 (38.6%) - international 34.1 5,901.5 (99.4%) 12,704.8 21,826.3 (41.8%) - domestic 346.1 2,561.1 (86.5%) 6,798.7 9,921.5 (31.5%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,157.5 10,576.4 (89.1%) 29,842.0 41,292.5 (27.7%) - international 93.7 7,415.7 (98.7%) 18,851.7 28,478.5 (33.8%) - domestic 1,063.8 3,160.7 (66.3%) 10,990.3 12,814.0 (14.2%) Passenger load factor, % 32.8% 80.0% (47.2 p.p.) 65.4% 76.9% (11.5 p.p.) - international 36.3% 79.6% (43.2 p.p.) 67.4% 76.6% (9.2 p.p.) - domestic 32.5% 81.0% (48.5 p.p.) 61.9% 77.4% (15.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 7,561.0 19,200.7 (60.6%) 57,759.0 65,032.8 (11.2%) - international 2,568.8 13,643.9 (81.2%) 36,166.7 44,597.1 (18.9%) - domestic 4,992.2 5,556.8 (10.2%) 21,592.3 20,435.8 5.7% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 42.7 87.2 (51.1%) 278.0 293.4 (5.3%) - international 18.1 66.4 (72.7%) 189.4 215.5 (12.1%) - domestic 24.6 20.8 18.2% 88.6 77.9 13.7% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 76.9 848.9 (90.9%) 2,033.3 3,150.7 (35.5%) - international 21.2 597.6 (96.5%) 1,332.8 2,179.8 (38.9%) - domestic 55.7 251.3 (77.8%) 700.5 970.9 (27.8%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 207.4 1,275.1 (83.7%) 3,698.5 4,960.1 (25.4%) - international 72.4 906.8 (92.0%) 2,413.6 3,475.4 (30.6%) - domestic 134.9 368.3 (63.4%) 1,284.9 1,484.7 (13.5%) Revenue load factor, % 37.1% 66.6% (29.5 p.p.) 55.0% 63.5% (8.5 p.p.) - international 29.3% 65.9% (36.6 p.p.) 55.2% 62.7% (7.5 p.p.) - domestic 41.3% 68.2% (26.9 p.p.) 54.5% 65.4% (10.9 p.p.) Revenue flights 2,894 23,562 (87.7%) 69,746 93,698 (25.6%) - international 249 11,635 (97.9%) 29,889 45,826 (34.8%) - domestic 2,645 11,927 (77.8%) 39,857 47,872 (16.7%) Flight hours 8,326.4 67,882.5 (87.7%) 197,061.4 270,009.2 (27.0%)

[1] Management accounts.