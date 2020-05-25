|
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for April 2020
05/25/2020 | 04:28am EDT
May 2020
Moscow, 25 May2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ("the Group") and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("the Company") for April and 4M 2020[1].
4M2020Operating Highlights
In 4M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 11.4 million passengers, 34.7% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 7.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 38.5%.
Group and Company RPKs decreased by 35.4% and 38.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 27.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 27.7% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 8.9 p.p. year-on-year to 69.7% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 11.5 p.p. to 65.4% for Aeroflot airline.
April 2020Operating Highlights
In April 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 229.0 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%. Aeroflot airline carried 147.7 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 95.2%.
Group and Company RPKs were down 95.4% and 95.5% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 89.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 89.1% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 35.4%, representing a 45.3 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 47.2 percentage points year-on-year to 32.8%.
Impact of coronavirus pandemic
In 4M and April 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. In addition to the suspension
of international flights, quarantine restrictions in Russia and passengers' propensity to travel amid pandemic affected the decline in domestic traffic indicators.
Aeroflot Group has optimized the planned flight program, reducing capacity in April by 90%. Operated flights provided for the minimum connectivity between Moscow and the regions. Due to the mentioned restrictions, which affected demand, flights were operated with a reduced load, taking into account the reduction in capacity the number of flights in April was only 4.5 thousand.
After reduced traffic volumes in April and May, in June Aeroflot Group begins to gradually restore operating volumes (Pobeda airlines will resume flights on June 1), initially focusing on the progressive resumption of flights to domestic destinations.
Fleet update
In April 2020, Aeroflot Group phased out one Airbus А330-300 aircraft. As of 30 April 2020, Group and Company fleet had 360 and 246 aircraft, respectively.
|
|
Net changes in the fleet
|
Number of aircraft
|
|
April 2020
|
as of 30.04.2020
|
as of30.04.2020
|
Aeroflot Group
|
-1
|
+1
|
360
|
Aeroflot airline
|
-1
|
+1
|
246
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|
April2020
|
April2019
|
Change
|
4M2020
|
4M2019
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
229.0
|
4,736.2
|
(95.2%)
|
11,424.9
|
17,500.4
|
(34.7%)
|
- international
|
9.9
|
2,134.9
|
(99.5%)
|
4,524.4
|
7,865.7
|
(42.5%)
|
- domestic
|
219.0
|
2,601.3
|
(91.6%)
|
6,900.5
|
9,634.7
|
(28.4%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
558.7
|
12,242.6
|
(95.4%)
|
29,594.0
|
45,786.2
|
(35.4%)
|
- international
|
56.2
|
7,376.9
|
(99.2%)
|
16,637.1
|
27,942.2
|
(40.5%)
|
- domestic
|
502.5
|
4,865.7
|
(89.7%)
|
12,956.9
|
17,844.0
|
(27.4%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
1,579.9
|
15,181.4
|
(89.6%)
|
42,438.5
|
58,225.8
|
(27.1%)
|
- international
|
119.9
|
9,180.3
|
(98.7%)
|
23,571.2
|
35,727.5
|
(34.0%)
|
- domestic
|
1,459.9
|
6,001.1
|
(75.7%)
|
18,867.3
|
22,498.3
|
(16.1%)
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
35.4%
|
80.6%
|
(45.3 p.p.)
|
69.7%
|
78.6%
|
(8.9 p.p.)
|
- international
|
46.8%
|
80.4%
|
(33.5 p.p.)
|
70.6%
|
78.2%
|
(7.6 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
34.4%
|
81.1%
|
(46.7 p.p.)
|
68.7%
|
79.3%
|
(10.6 p.p.)
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
8,749.5
|
26,128.2
|
(66.5%)
|
81,262.7
|
91,119.0
|
(10.8%)
|
- international
|
2,653.5
|
15,386.4
|
(82.8%)
|
41,870.7
|
52,546.1
|
(20.3%)
|
- domestic
|
6,096.0
|
10,741.8
|
(43.2%)
|
39,392.1
|
38,572.9
|
2.1%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
47.4
|
109.8
|
(56.8%)
|
354.3
|
379.1
|
(6.6%)
|
- international
|
18.8
|
71.8
|
(73.8%)
|
209.5
|
241.4
|
(13.2%)
|
- domestic
|
28.6
|
37.9
|
(24.6%)
|
144.8
|
137.7
|
5.1%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
97.7
|
1,211.6
|
(91.9%)
|
3,017.7
|
4,499.9
|
(32.9%)
|
- international
|
23.9
|
735.8
|
(96.8%)
|
1,706.8
|
2,756.2
|
(38.1%)
|
- domestic
|
73.8
|
475.8
|
(84.5%)
|
1,310.9
|
1,743.6
|
(24.8%)
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
267.0
|
1,805.5
|
(85.2%)
|
5,180.8
|
6,919.0
|
(25.1%)
|
- international
|
81.3
|
1,097.7
|
(92.6%)
|
2,973.9
|
4,300.6
|
(30.8%)
|
- domestic
|
185.7
|
707.8
|
(73.8%)
|
2,206.9
|
2,618.4
|
(15.7%)
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
36.6%
|
67.1%
|
(30.5 p.p.)
|
58.2%
|
65.0%
|
(6.8 p.p.)
|
- international
|
29.4%
|
67.0%
|
(37.7 p.p.)
|
57.4%
|
64.1%
|
(6.7 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
39.8%
|
67.2%
|
(27.5 p.p.)
|
59.4%
|
66.6%
|
(7.2 p.p.)
|
Revenue flights
|
4,519
|
35,752
|
(87.4%)
|
102,973
|
138,209
|
(25.5%)
|
- international
|
287
|
15,018
|
(98.1%)
|
37,049
|
58,244
|
(36.4%)
|
- domestic
|
4,232
|
20,734
|
(79.6%)
|
65,924
|
79,965
|
(17.6%)
|
Flight hours
|
12,070.0
|
98,232.7
|
(87.7%)
|
280,599.6
|
381,757.5
|
(26.5%)
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results
|
April2020
|
April2019
|
Change
|
4M2020
|
4M2019
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
147.7
|
3,053.2
|
(95.2%)
|
7,078.1
|
11,505.9
|
(38.5%)
|
- international
|
6.4
|
1,639.3
|
(99.6%)
|
3,444.0
|
6,019.3
|
(42.8%)
|
- domestic
|
141.3
|
1,414.0
|
(90.0%)
|
3,634.1
|
5,486.6
|
(33.8%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
380.2
|
8,462.5
|
(95.5%)
|
19,503.5
|
31,747.7
|
(38.6%)
|
- international
|
34.1
|
5,901.5
|
(99.4%)
|
12,704.8
|
21,826.3
|
(41.8%)
|
- domestic
|
346.1
|
2,561.1
|
(86.5%)
|
6,798.7
|
9,921.5
|
(31.5%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
1,157.5
|
10,576.4
|
(89.1%)
|
29,842.0
|
41,292.5
|
(27.7%)
|
- international
|
93.7
|
7,415.7
|
(98.7%)
|
18,851.7
|
28,478.5
|
(33.8%)
|
- domestic
|
1,063.8
|
3,160.7
|
(66.3%)
|
10,990.3
|
12,814.0
|
(14.2%)
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
32.8%
|
80.0%
|
(47.2 p.p.)
|
65.4%
|
76.9%
|
(11.5 p.p.)
|
- international
|
36.3%
|
79.6%
|
(43.2 p.p.)
|
67.4%
|
76.6%
|
(9.2 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
32.5%
|
81.0%
|
(48.5 p.p.)
|
61.9%
|
77.4%
|
(15.6 p.p.)
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
7,561.0
|
19,200.7
|
(60.6%)
|
57,759.0
|
65,032.8
|
(11.2%)
|
- international
|
2,568.8
|
13,643.9
|
(81.2%)
|
36,166.7
|
44,597.1
|
(18.9%)
|
- domestic
|
4,992.2
|
5,556.8
|
(10.2%)
|
21,592.3
|
20,435.8
|
5.7%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
42.7
|
87.2
|
(51.1%)
|
278.0
|
293.4
|
(5.3%)
|
- international
|
18.1
|
66.4
|
(72.7%)
|
189.4
|
215.5
|
(12.1%)
|
- domestic
|
24.6
|
20.8
|
18.2%
|
88.6
|
77.9
|
13.7%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
76.9
|
848.9
|
(90.9%)
|
2,033.3
|
3,150.7
|
(35.5%)
|
- international
|
21.2
|
597.6
|
(96.5%)
|
1,332.8
|
2,179.8
|
(38.9%)
|
- domestic
|
55.7
|
251.3
|
(77.8%)
|
700.5
|
970.9
|
(27.8%)
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
207.4
|
1,275.1
|
(83.7%)
|
3,698.5
|
4,960.1
|
(25.4%)
|
- international
|
72.4
|
906.8
|
(92.0%)
|
2,413.6
|
3,475.4
|
(30.6%)
|
- domestic
|
134.9
|
368.3
|
(63.4%)
|
1,284.9
|
1,484.7
|
(13.5%)
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
37.1%
|
66.6%
|
(29.5 p.p.)
|
55.0%
|
63.5%
|
(8.5 p.p.)
|
- international
|
29.3%
|
65.9%
|
(36.6 p.p.)
|
55.2%
|
62.7%
|
(7.5 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
41.3%
|
68.2%
|
(26.9 p.p.)
|
54.5%
|
65.4%
|
(10.9 p.p.)
|
Revenue flights
|
2,894
|
23,562
|
(87.7%)
|
69,746
|
93,698
|
(25.6%)
|
- international
|
249
|
11,635
|
(97.9%)
|
29,889
|
45,826
|
(34.8%)
|
- domestic
|
2,645
|
11,927
|
(77.8%)
|
39,857
|
47,872
|
(16.7%)
|
Flight hours
|
8,326.4
|
67,882.5
|
(87.7%)
|
197,061.4
|
270,009.2
|
(27.0%)
[1] Management accounts.
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:27:01 UTC
|
|