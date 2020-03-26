Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for February 2020

26 March 2020

Moscow, 26March2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ('the Group') and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ('the Company') for February and 2M 2020.

2M2020Operating Highlights

In 2M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 8.2 million passengers, up 0.1% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 5.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%.

Group RPKs remained flat year-on-year. Company RPKs decreased by 3.4% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 1.8% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 2.0 p.p. year-on-year to 74.6% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 3.8 p.p. to 70.4% for Aeroflot airline.

February2020Operating Highlights

In February 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 0.6% and 4.1% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 3.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 3.2% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 74.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 5.3 percentage points year-on-year to 70.0%.

February 2020 results were among other factors impacted by COVID-19 and travel restrictions on entry and flights imposed by a number of countries in Asia and Europe.

Fleet update

In February 2020, Aeroflot Group added one Airbus A350-900. One Airbus A330-300 and two Airbus A320 were phased-out. As of 29 February 2020, the Group fleet had 361 aircraft. As of 29 February 2020, the Company fleet had 247 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft February 2020 as of 29.02.2020 Aeroflot Group (2) 361 Aeroflot airline (2) 247

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

February2020 February2019 Change 2M 2020 2M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,944.2 3,949.5 (0.1%) 8,178.6 8,170.0 0.1% - international 1,691.8 1,758.3 (3.8%) 3,567.9 3,674.4 (2.9%) - domestic 2,252.4 2,191.1 2.8% 4,610.7 4,495.7 2.6% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,246.2 10,304.5 (0.6%) 21,484.6 21,484.5 0.0% - international 6,077.7 6,278.3 (3.2%) 12,929.6 13,155.3 (1.7%) - domestic 4,168.5 4,026.2 3.5% 8,554.9 8,329.2 2.7% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 13,778.0 13,297.5 3.6% 28,797.5 28,027.9 2.7% - international 8,309.4 8,135.7 2.1% 17,354.0 17,224.8 0.7% - domestic 5,468.6 5,161.8 5.9% 11,443.6 10,803.1 5.9% Passenger load factor, % 74.4% 77.5% (3.1 p.p.) 74.6% 76.7% (2.0 p.p.) - international 73.1% 77.2% (4.0 p.p.) 74.5% 76.4% (1.9 p.p.) - domestic 76.2% 78.0% (1.8 p.p.) 74.8% 77.1% (2.3 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 25,406.3 20,810.9 22.1% 48,791.6 40,725.2 19.8% - international 14,250.0 11,449.1 24.5% 27,722.4 23,121.1 19.9% - domestic 11,156.3 9,361.8 19.2% 21,069.2 17,604.0 19.7% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 108.0 85.4 26.5% 204.2 166.5 22.7% - international 68.4 51.3 33.4% 131.7 103.3 27.5% - domestic 39.6 34.0 16.2% 72.5 63.1 14.9% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,030.2 1,012.8 1.7% 2,137.8 2,100.1 1.8% - international 615.4 616.4 (0.2%) 1,295.4 1,287.3 0.6% - domestic 414.7 396.4 4.6% 842.5 812.8 3.7% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,654.5 1,582.5 4.5% 3,462.2 3,340.0 3.7% - international 1,017.8 986.1 3.2% 2,129.4 2,088.4 2.0% - domestic 636.6 596.4 6.7% 1,332.7 1,251.6 6.5% Revenue load factor, % 62.3% 64.0% (1.7 p.p.) 61.7% 62.9% (1.1 p.p.) - international 60.5% 62.5% (2.0 p.p.) 60.8% 61.6% (0.8 p.p.) - domestic 65.1% 66.5% (1.3 p.p.) 63.2% 64.9% (1.7 p.p.) Revenue flights 32,966 31,885 3.4% 68,756 67,048 2.5% - international 13,404 13,361 0.3% 27,970 28,330 (1.3%) - domestic 19,562 18,524 5.6% 40,786 38,718 5.3% Flight hours 90,805 88,015 3.2% 189,878 185,337 2.5%

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

February2020 February2019 Change 2M 2020 2M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,515.3 2,634.0 (4.5%) 5,151.3 5,417.6 (4.9%) - international 1,284.5 1,351.3 (4.9%) 2,707.7 2,808.3 (3.6%) - domestic 1,230.8 1,282.7 (4.0%) 2,443.6 2,609.3 (6.4%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 6,884.0 7,178.2 (4.1%) 14,390.7 14,894.4 (3.4%) - international 4,630.8 4,866.5 (4.8%) 9,909.9 10,174.5 (2.6%) - domestic 2,253.2 2,311.6 (2.5%) 4,480.8 4,719.8 (5.1%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 9,827.6 9,527.4 3.2% 20,437.7 20,071.7 1.8% - international 6,658.5 6,481.3 2.7% 13,903.6 13,712.0 1.4% - domestic 3,169.1 3,046.0 4.0% 6,534.0 6,359.7 2.7% Passenger load factor, % 70.0% 75.3% (5.3 p.p.) 70.4% 74.2% (3.8 p.p.) - international 69.5% 75.1% (5.5 p.p.) 71.3% 74.2% (2.9 p.p.) - domestic 71.1% 75.9% (4.8 p.p.) 68.6% 74.2% (5.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 17,961.5 14,697.6 22.2% 33,463.4 28,333.1 18.1% - international 12,220.5 9,540.3 28.1% 23,267.7 19,076.8 22.0% - domestic 5,741.0 5,157.2 11.3% 10,195.7 9,256.3 10.1% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 84.0 64.6 30.1% 156.3 126.4 23.7% - international 61.7 44.8 38.0% 117.1 90.7 29.2% - domestic 22.3 19.9 12.3% 39.2 35.7 9.7% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 703.6 710.6 (1.0%) 1,451.5 1,466.9 (1.0%) - international 478.5 482.7 (0.9%) 1,009.0 1,006.4 0.3% - domestic 225.1 227.9 (1.2%) 442.5 460.5 (3.9%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,194.5 1,145.5 4.3% 2,488.8 2,415.0 3.1% - international 827.2 793.5 4.2% 1,731.6 1,680.0 3.1% - domestic 367.3 352.0 4.3% 757.1 735.0 3.0% Revenue load factor, % 58.9% 62.0% (3.1 p.p.) 58.3% 60.7% (2.4 p.p.) - international 57.9% 60.8% (3.0 p.p.) 58.3% 59.9% (1.6 p.p.) - domestic 61.3% 64.7% (3.5 p.p.) 58.4% 62.7% (4.2 p.p.) Revenue flights 22,788 21,946 3.8% 47,044 46,145 1.9% - international 10,816 10,627 1.8% 22,464 22,466 (0.0%) - domestic 11,972 11,319 5.8% 24,580 23,679 3.8% Flight hours 64,925 62,990 3.1% 134,790 132,681 1.6%

[1] Management accounts.