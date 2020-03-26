Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:13am EDT

26 March 2020

Moscow, 26March2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ('the Group') and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ('the Company') for February and 2M 2020.

2M2020Operating Highlights

In 2M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 8.2 million passengers, up 0.1% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 5.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%.

Group RPKs remained flat year-on-year. Company RPKs decreased by 3.4% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 1.8% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 2.0 p.p. year-on-year to 74.6% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 3.8 p.p. to 70.4% for Aeroflot airline.

February2020Operating Highlights

In February 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 0.6% and 4.1% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 3.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 3.2% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 74.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 5.3 percentage points year-on-year to 70.0%.

February 2020 results were among other factors impacted by COVID-19 and travel restrictions on entry and flights imposed by a number of countries in Asia and Europe.

Fleet update

In February 2020, Aeroflot Group added one Airbus A350-900. One Airbus A330-300 and two Airbus A320 were phased-out. As of 29 February 2020, the Group fleet had 361 aircraft. As of 29 February 2020, the Company fleet had 247 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft
February 2020 as of 29.02.2020
Aeroflot Group (2) 361
Aeroflot airline (2) 247

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

February2020 February2019 Change 2M 2020 2M 2019 Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,944.2 3,949.5 (0.1%) 8,178.6 8,170.0 0.1%
- international 1,691.8 1,758.3 (3.8%) 3,567.9 3,674.4 (2.9%)
- domestic 2,252.4 2,191.1 2.8% 4,610.7 4,495.7 2.6%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,246.2 10,304.5 (0.6%) 21,484.6 21,484.5 0.0%
- international 6,077.7 6,278.3 (3.2%) 12,929.6 13,155.3 (1.7%)
- domestic 4,168.5 4,026.2 3.5% 8,554.9 8,329.2 2.7%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn 13,778.0 13,297.5 3.6% 28,797.5 28,027.9 2.7%
- international 8,309.4 8,135.7 2.1% 17,354.0 17,224.8 0.7%
- domestic 5,468.6 5,161.8 5.9% 11,443.6 10,803.1 5.9%
Passenger load factor, % 74.4% 77.5% (3.1 p.p.) 74.6% 76.7% (2.0 p.p.)
- international 73.1% 77.2% (4.0 p.p.) 74.5% 76.4% (1.9 p.p.)
- domestic 76.2% 78.0% (1.8 p.p.) 74.8% 77.1% (2.3 p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 25,406.3 20,810.9 22.1% 48,791.6 40,725.2 19.8%
- international 14,250.0 11,449.1 24.5% 27,722.4 23,121.1 19.9%
- domestic 11,156.3 9,361.8 19.2% 21,069.2 17,604.0 19.7%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 108.0 85.4 26.5% 204.2 166.5 22.7%
- international 68.4 51.3 33.4% 131.7 103.3 27.5%
- domestic 39.6 34.0 16.2% 72.5 63.1 14.9%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,030.2 1,012.8 1.7% 2,137.8 2,100.1 1.8%
- international 615.4 616.4 (0.2%) 1,295.4 1,287.3 0.6%
- domestic 414.7 396.4 4.6% 842.5 812.8 3.7%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,654.5 1,582.5 4.5% 3,462.2 3,340.0 3.7%
- international 1,017.8 986.1 3.2% 2,129.4 2,088.4 2.0%
- domestic 636.6 596.4 6.7% 1,332.7 1,251.6 6.5%
Revenue load factor, % 62.3% 64.0% (1.7 p.p.) 61.7% 62.9% (1.1 p.p.)
- international 60.5% 62.5% (2.0 p.p.) 60.8% 61.6% (0.8 p.p.)
- domestic 65.1% 66.5% (1.3 p.p.) 63.2% 64.9% (1.7 p.p.)
Revenue flights 32,966 31,885 3.4% 68,756 67,048 2.5%
- international 13,404 13,361 0.3% 27,970 28,330 (1.3%)
- domestic 19,562 18,524 5.6% 40,786 38,718 5.3%
Flight hours 90,805 88,015 3.2% 189,878 185,337 2.5%

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

February2020 February2019 Change 2M 2020 2M 2019 Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,515.3 2,634.0 (4.5%) 5,151.3 5,417.6 (4.9%)
- international 1,284.5 1,351.3 (4.9%) 2,707.7 2,808.3 (3.6%)
- domestic 1,230.8 1,282.7 (4.0%) 2,443.6 2,609.3 (6.4%)
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 6,884.0 7,178.2 (4.1%) 14,390.7 14,894.4 (3.4%)
- international 4,630.8 4,866.5 (4.8%) 9,909.9 10,174.5 (2.6%)
- domestic 2,253.2 2,311.6 (2.5%) 4,480.8 4,719.8 (5.1%)
Available Seat Kilometres, mn 9,827.6 9,527.4 3.2% 20,437.7 20,071.7 1.8%
- international 6,658.5 6,481.3 2.7% 13,903.6 13,712.0 1.4%
- domestic 3,169.1 3,046.0 4.0% 6,534.0 6,359.7 2.7%
Passenger load factor, % 70.0% 75.3% (5.3 p.p.) 70.4% 74.2% (3.8 p.p.)
- international 69.5% 75.1% (5.5 p.p.) 71.3% 74.2% (2.9 p.p.)
- domestic 71.1% 75.9% (4.8 p.p.) 68.6% 74.2% (5.6 p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 17,961.5 14,697.6 22.2% 33,463.4 28,333.1 18.1%
- international 12,220.5 9,540.3 28.1% 23,267.7 19,076.8 22.0%
- domestic 5,741.0 5,157.2 11.3% 10,195.7 9,256.3 10.1%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 84.0 64.6 30.1% 156.3 126.4 23.7%
- international 61.7 44.8 38.0% 117.1 90.7 29.2%
- domestic 22.3 19.9 12.3% 39.2 35.7 9.7%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 703.6 710.6 (1.0%) 1,451.5 1,466.9 (1.0%)
- international 478.5 482.7 (0.9%) 1,009.0 1,006.4 0.3%
- domestic 225.1 227.9 (1.2%) 442.5 460.5 (3.9%)
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,194.5 1,145.5 4.3% 2,488.8 2,415.0 3.1%
- international 827.2 793.5 4.2% 1,731.6 1,680.0 3.1%
- domestic 367.3 352.0 4.3% 757.1 735.0 3.0%
Revenue load factor, % 58.9% 62.0% (3.1 p.p.) 58.3% 60.7% (2.4 p.p.)
- international 57.9% 60.8% (3.0 p.p.) 58.3% 59.9% (1.6 p.p.)
- domestic 61.3% 64.7% (3.5 p.p.) 58.4% 62.7% (4.2 p.p.)
Revenue flights 22,788 21,946 3.8% 47,044 46,145 1.9%
- international 10,816 10,627 1.8% 22,464 22,466 (0.0%)
- domestic 11,972 11,319 5.8% 24,580 23,679 3.8%
Flight hours 64,925 62,990 3.1% 134,790 132,681 1.6%

[1] Management accounts.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 13:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aBANCORP : Ranked in Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top Employer List
BU
09:23aCentral banks
PU
09:23aLockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics
PU
09:23aJXTG : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
PU
09:23aEXTENSION OFFERINGS FOR CUSTOMERS : Facilitating Innovation in a Hybrid IT Environment
PU
09:23aLOPE ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
BU
09:23aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. – ANAB
BU
09:23aArvelle Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for Cenobamate
GL
09:21aPOWTOON : Rolls Out New Tools to Assist in Remote Work and Education
PR
09:21aHong Kong Science Park Virtual Career Expo Attracting 15,000 Visitations from Worldwide I&T Talent for 1,100+ Jobs Available
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group