|
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for February 2020
03/26/2020 | 09:13am EDT
26 March 2020
Moscow, 26March2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ('the Group') and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ('the Company') for February and 2M 2020.
2M2020Operating Highlights
In 2M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 8.2 million passengers, up 0.1% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 5.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%.
Group RPKs remained flat year-on-year. Company RPKs decreased by 3.4% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 1.8% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 2.0 p.p. year-on-year to 74.6% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 3.8 p.p. to 70.4% for Aeroflot airline.
February2020Operating Highlights
In February 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%.
Group and Company RPKs were down 0.6% and 4.1% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 3.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 3.2% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 74.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 5.3 percentage points year-on-year to 70.0%.
February 2020 results were among other factors impacted by COVID-19 and travel restrictions on entry and flights imposed by a number of countries in Asia and Europe.
Fleet update
In February 2020, Aeroflot Group added one Airbus A350-900. One Airbus A330-300 and two Airbus A320 were phased-out. As of 29 February 2020, the Group fleet had 361 aircraft. As of 29 February 2020, the Company fleet had 247 aircraft.
|
|
Net changes in the fleet
|
Number of aircraft
|
|
February 2020
|
as of 29.02.2020
|
Aeroflot Group
|
(2)
|
361
|
Aeroflot airline
|
(2)
|
247
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|
|
February2020
|
February2019
|
Change
|
2M 2020
|
2M 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
3,944.2
|
3,949.5
|
(0.1%)
|
8,178.6
|
8,170.0
|
0.1%
|
- international
|
1,691.8
|
1,758.3
|
(3.8%)
|
3,567.9
|
3,674.4
|
(2.9%)
|
- domestic
|
2,252.4
|
2,191.1
|
2.8%
|
4,610.7
|
4,495.7
|
2.6%
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
10,246.2
|
10,304.5
|
(0.6%)
|
21,484.6
|
21,484.5
|
0.0%
|
- international
|
6,077.7
|
6,278.3
|
(3.2%)
|
12,929.6
|
13,155.3
|
(1.7%)
|
- domestic
|
4,168.5
|
4,026.2
|
3.5%
|
8,554.9
|
8,329.2
|
2.7%
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
13,778.0
|
13,297.5
|
3.6%
|
28,797.5
|
28,027.9
|
2.7%
|
- international
|
8,309.4
|
8,135.7
|
2.1%
|
17,354.0
|
17,224.8
|
0.7%
|
- domestic
|
5,468.6
|
5,161.8
|
5.9%
|
11,443.6
|
10,803.1
|
5.9%
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
74.4%
|
77.5%
|
(3.1 p.p.)
|
74.6%
|
76.7%
|
(2.0 p.p.)
|
- international
|
73.1%
|
77.2%
|
(4.0 p.p.)
|
74.5%
|
76.4%
|
(1.9 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
76.2%
|
78.0%
|
(1.8 p.p.)
|
74.8%
|
77.1%
|
(2.3 p.p.)
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
25,406.3
|
20,810.9
|
22.1%
|
48,791.6
|
40,725.2
|
19.8%
|
- international
|
14,250.0
|
11,449.1
|
24.5%
|
27,722.4
|
23,121.1
|
19.9%
|
- domestic
|
11,156.3
|
9,361.8
|
19.2%
|
21,069.2
|
17,604.0
|
19.7%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
108.0
|
85.4
|
26.5%
|
204.2
|
166.5
|
22.7%
|
- international
|
68.4
|
51.3
|
33.4%
|
131.7
|
103.3
|
27.5%
|
- domestic
|
39.6
|
34.0
|
16.2%
|
72.5
|
63.1
|
14.9%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
1,030.2
|
1,012.8
|
1.7%
|
2,137.8
|
2,100.1
|
1.8%
|
- international
|
615.4
|
616.4
|
(0.2%)
|
1,295.4
|
1,287.3
|
0.6%
|
- domestic
|
414.7
|
396.4
|
4.6%
|
842.5
|
812.8
|
3.7%
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
1,654.5
|
1,582.5
|
4.5%
|
3,462.2
|
3,340.0
|
3.7%
|
- international
|
1,017.8
|
986.1
|
3.2%
|
2,129.4
|
2,088.4
|
2.0%
|
- domestic
|
636.6
|
596.4
|
6.7%
|
1,332.7
|
1,251.6
|
6.5%
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
62.3%
|
64.0%
|
(1.7 p.p.)
|
61.7%
|
62.9%
|
(1.1 p.p.)
|
- international
|
60.5%
|
62.5%
|
(2.0 p.p.)
|
60.8%
|
61.6%
|
(0.8 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
65.1%
|
66.5%
|
(1.3 p.p.)
|
63.2%
|
64.9%
|
(1.7 p.p.)
|
Revenue flights
|
32,966
|
31,885
|
3.4%
|
68,756
|
67,048
|
2.5%
|
- international
|
13,404
|
13,361
|
0.3%
|
27,970
|
28,330
|
(1.3%)
|
- domestic
|
19,562
|
18,524
|
5.6%
|
40,786
|
38,718
|
5.3%
|
Flight hours
|
90,805
|
88,015
|
3.2%
|
189,878
|
185,337
|
2.5%
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results
|
|
February2020
|
February2019
|
Change
|
2M 2020
|
2M 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
2,515.3
|
2,634.0
|
(4.5%)
|
5,151.3
|
5,417.6
|
(4.9%)
|
- international
|
1,284.5
|
1,351.3
|
(4.9%)
|
2,707.7
|
2,808.3
|
(3.6%)
|
- domestic
|
1,230.8
|
1,282.7
|
(4.0%)
|
2,443.6
|
2,609.3
|
(6.4%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
6,884.0
|
7,178.2
|
(4.1%)
|
14,390.7
|
14,894.4
|
(3.4%)
|
- international
|
4,630.8
|
4,866.5
|
(4.8%)
|
9,909.9
|
10,174.5
|
(2.6%)
|
- domestic
|
2,253.2
|
2,311.6
|
(2.5%)
|
4,480.8
|
4,719.8
|
(5.1%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
9,827.6
|
9,527.4
|
3.2%
|
20,437.7
|
20,071.7
|
1.8%
|
- international
|
6,658.5
|
6,481.3
|
2.7%
|
13,903.6
|
13,712.0
|
1.4%
|
- domestic
|
3,169.1
|
3,046.0
|
4.0%
|
6,534.0
|
6,359.7
|
2.7%
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
70.0%
|
75.3%
|
(5.3 p.p.)
|
70.4%
|
74.2%
|
(3.8 p.p.)
|
- international
|
69.5%
|
75.1%
|
(5.5 p.p.)
|
71.3%
|
74.2%
|
(2.9 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
71.1%
|
75.9%
|
(4.8 p.p.)
|
68.6%
|
74.2%
|
(5.6 p.p.)
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
17,961.5
|
14,697.6
|
22.2%
|
33,463.4
|
28,333.1
|
18.1%
|
- international
|
12,220.5
|
9,540.3
|
28.1%
|
23,267.7
|
19,076.8
|
22.0%
|
- domestic
|
5,741.0
|
5,157.2
|
11.3%
|
10,195.7
|
9,256.3
|
10.1%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
84.0
|
64.6
|
30.1%
|
156.3
|
126.4
|
23.7%
|
- international
|
61.7
|
44.8
|
38.0%
|
117.1
|
90.7
|
29.2%
|
- domestic
|
22.3
|
19.9
|
12.3%
|
39.2
|
35.7
|
9.7%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
703.6
|
710.6
|
(1.0%)
|
1,451.5
|
1,466.9
|
(1.0%)
|
- international
|
478.5
|
482.7
|
(0.9%)
|
1,009.0
|
1,006.4
|
0.3%
|
- domestic
|
225.1
|
227.9
|
(1.2%)
|
442.5
|
460.5
|
(3.9%)
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
1,194.5
|
1,145.5
|
4.3%
|
2,488.8
|
2,415.0
|
3.1%
|
- international
|
827.2
|
793.5
|
4.2%
|
1,731.6
|
1,680.0
|
3.1%
|
- domestic
|
367.3
|
352.0
|
4.3%
|
757.1
|
735.0
|
3.0%
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
58.9%
|
62.0%
|
(3.1 p.p.)
|
58.3%
|
60.7%
|
(2.4 p.p.)
|
- international
|
57.9%
|
60.8%
|
(3.0 p.p.)
|
58.3%
|
59.9%
|
(1.6 p.p.)
|
- domestic
|
61.3%
|
64.7%
|
(3.5 p.p.)
|
58.4%
|
62.7%
|
(4.2 p.p.)
|
Revenue flights
|
22,788
|
21,946
|
3.8%
|
47,044
|
46,145
|
1.9%
|
- international
|
10,816
|
10,627
|
1.8%
|
22,464
|
22,466
|
(0.0%)
|
- domestic
|
11,972
|
11,319
|
5.8%
|
24,580
|
23,679
|
3.8%
|
Flight hours
|
64,925
|
62,990
|
3.1%
|
134,790
|
132,681
|
1.6%
[1] Management accounts.
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 13:12:09 UTC
|
|
|09:24a
|BANCORP : Ranked in Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top Employer List
|
BU
|09:23a
|Central banks
|
PU
|09:23a
|Lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics
|
PU
|09:23a
|JXTG : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
|
PU
|09:23a
|EXTENSION OFFERINGS FOR CUSTOMERS : Facilitating Innovation in a Hybrid IT Environment
|
PU
|09:23a
|LOPE ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
|
BU
|09:23a
|ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. – ANAB
|
BU
|09:23a
|Arvelle Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for Cenobamate
|
GL
|09:21a
|POWTOON : Rolls Out New Tools to Assist in Remote Work and Education
|
PR
|09:21a
|Hong Kong Science Park Virtual Career Expo Attracting 15,000 Visitations from Worldwide I&T Talent for 1,100+ Jobs Available
|
BU
|
|
|