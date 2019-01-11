Aerohive Networks : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/AerohiveNetworks-PressKit/
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive’s complete wireless-integrated, end-to-end solution for
retailers delivers value beyond wireless connectivity by allowing
retailers to engage with customers through mobile devices, track and
analyze shopper behavior, unchain store advisors from a static location,
bridge the online and physical shopping experience, and centrally enable
and support one to thousands of stores, warehouses, and corporate
locations. Aerohive’s retail apps and insights, powered by cloud-managed
Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI),
provide opportunities to better deliver customer experiences and gain
competitive advantage by driving conversion, increasing spend and
encouraging repeat visits and loyalty.
