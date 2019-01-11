Log in
Aerohive Networks : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

01/11/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/AerohiveNetworks-PressKit/

Company:   Aerohive Networks
Booth/Stand: 4636
Event: NRF Big Show 2019
Jan 13 - 15, 2019
New York, NY, US
Web:

https://www.aerohive.com/press/press-kit/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/aerohivenetworks

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Aerohive

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/Aerohive/videos

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerohive-networks/

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive’s complete wireless-integrated, end-to-end solution for retailers delivers value beyond wireless connectivity by allowing retailers to engage with customers through mobile devices, track and analyze shopper behavior, unchain store advisors from a static location, bridge the online and physical shopping experience, and centrally enable and support one to thousands of stores, warehouses, and corporate locations. Aerohive’s retail apps and insights, powered by cloud-managed Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), provide opportunities to better deliver customer experiences and gain competitive advantage by driving conversion, increasing spend and encouraging repeat visits and loyalty.


© Business Wire 2019
