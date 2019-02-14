AEROMEXICO ANNOUNCES NEW DESTINATIONS IN

SOUTH AMERICA: GUAYAQUIL AND CALI

● Guayaquil is the second destination in Ecuador for Aeromexico.

● Cali is the airline's third city in Colombia, besides Bogota and Medellin.

Mexico City, February 14, 2019 - Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, adds two new international destinations from Mexico City to South America: Guayaquil, Ecuador, starting May 1, and Cali, Colombia, as of May 16.

Guayaquil is the second destination in Ecuador for Aeromexico, where it began operations more than five years ago serving Quito. This new service will be operated with three direct weekly flights on Boeing 737-800 aircraft models with 160 passenger seats, including 16 in Clase Premier (Aeromexico Business Class Cabin).

Cali becomes the airline's third city in Colombia, in addition to Bogota and Medellin, which were inaugurated in 2010 and 2015, respectively. The flight will be operated four times weekly on Boeing 737-700 aircraft, with 124 passenger seats, including 11 in Clase Premier.

Anko van der Werff, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Aeromexico, said: "At Aeromexico, we are proud to offer Mexicans and travelers with connecting flights more options towards new destinations in Latin America. We have been operating for more than 20 years in South America, flying to seven major cities, which makes us the airline in Mexico with a major presence in this region".

Santiago de Guayaquil, known as the 'Pearl of the Pacific' for its large ports and gorgeous surrounding beaches, is located on the Pacific coast of Ecuador. Guayaquil is the country's financial hub and one of Latin America's largest maritime ports. The city's cuisine features a large assortment of dishes from ceviche, seafood, stews, savory consommé, fried meats, roasted pork, yogurt, and Ecuadorian yucca bread.

Mexico City - Guayaquil*

AM 7541:10 a.m.

5:50 a.m.Mon. Wed. Fri.

Guayaquil - Mexico City*

AM 755 8:40 a.m. 1:35 p.m. Mon. Wed. Fri.

* Schedules are published in local times in each country and are subject to government approval.

Santiago de Cali, located in the Cauca River Valley, is known as the world capital of salsa music, while also boasting productive sugarcane fields and livestock raising. Cali is one of Colombia's three largest cities and a major tourist attraction. Several of its special dishes stand out, such as a fruit dessert called cholada, the tropical spiced beverage called champus, cheese-stuffed plantains, and pork cutlets. Beyond its beautiful streets, parks, settings, monuments, and nature, people fall in love with Cali for the spirit and joy of its people.

Mexico City - Cali*

AM 7966:10 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

Tue. Thur. Sat. Sun.

Cali - Mexico City*

AM 797 12:10 a.m. 4:45 a.m. Mon. Wed. Thur. Sun.

* Schedules are published in local times in each country and are subject to government approval.

These new routes represent the airline's constant effort to offer customers increased connectivity and more tourism and business opportunities between these countries. Aeromexico adds these new flights to a network of 93 destinations, including 50 international routes to three continents.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 91 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 5 in Europe, 4 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 125 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to over 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru.www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com