Aeronext and Chinese Industrial Drone Manufacturer SMD Strategic Alliance Begin Discussion on Development of Cargo Drones with 4D GRAVITY®

Aeronext Inc. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Keisuke Toji), the next generation drone company, and Shenzhen Smart Drone UAV Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, Guangdong, President: Edward Jin, hereinafter SMD), a major manufacturer of industrial drones with tilt-rotor and VTOL capability in Shenzhen, announced a strategic alliance aimed developing the market for logistics drones in China, Japan and Asia. Logistics drones are expected to see widespread adoption and use in the future. With SMD's customer base and extensive experience in logistics drones, we are pleased to announce that we have begun business development for logistics drones equipped with Aeronext's unique center of gravity control "4D GRAVITY®" technology.

Aeronext's unique 4D GRAVITY® technology for center of gravity control is a fundamental re-examination and development of the structure of UAV aircraft, and represents stability and reliability not possible with conventional drones. This means an expanded range of applications for drones. We have already announced several prototypes of drones equipped with 4D GRAVITY® in our industrial drone "Next" series, capable of a wide range of applications.

In May, we established a new subsidiary, Aeronext Shenzhen Ltd., in Shenzhen City to enhance our 4D GRAVITY® technology license business in the Chinese market.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SMD is known as a "global industrial UAV pioneer" and is a leading manufacturer of industrial drones. With capabilities that can be developed in-house whole supply chain including aerodynamic design, flight controller, and operation systems, SMD has strengths in logistics applications with long-flight capability and heavy load capacity. With multi-copter and tilt-rotor VTOL product groups, SMD covers the major four fields, remote sensing, security, long-distance patrol and logistics. Especially in logistics field, SMD has deep experience in transportation in mountainous areas, as well as inter-island areas. SMD has customer bases, including major air distribution companies in China and postal services in China.

Aeronext and SMD reached an agreement to jointly develop new logistics applications enabled by 4D GRAVITY® for the Chinese market, and will start business development using 4D GRAVITY® mounted logistics drones.

SMD aims to develop use cases in Japanese industrial drone market by working with Aeronext who has rich resources in Japan and to contribute the expansion of both Japanese and Chinese industrial drone market.

Aeronext sees the Chinese market as a showcase for its global expansion. With SMD’s experience and achievements in the industrial drone field, Aeronext and SMD as a strategic partner in the Chinese market, will make great strides in logistics drones fitted to the specific needs and issues of our customers.

About Aeronext Inc.

In order to develop the optimal design for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and multicopter airframes, Aeronext researches drone architecture. Aeronext’s guiding principle for drone architecture is attitude control, and its center of gravity control technology, 4D GRAVITY®. 4D GRAVITY® is the core of multiple strengths Aeronext brings to drone architecture.

*For details on Aeronext, please see: https://aeronext.com/company/

About Shenzhen Smart Drone UAV Co., Ltd.

Global industrial drone manufacturer that can provide one-stop service from R&D, Production and Sales. Established in 2014 in Shenzhen, SMD leads technology innovation in the areas of tilt-rotor algorithm and automatic guiding technology and reaches the international standard in terms of production and application of aviation composites, by closely collaborating with Beihang University and Northwestern Polytechnical University. Having the vision of “The Boeing in Commercial UAV”, SMD has a multicopter and tilt-rotor VTOL product line to cover the major four fields, remote sensing, security, long-distance patrol and logistics. Especially in logistics, SMD has strategic alliance with SF Express and received fund from them. SMD also has a rich track record in mountainous areas and inter-island transportation centered on major air distribution companies and customers such as China Post.

*For Details on SMD, please see https://www.smd-uav.com/En/About/index.html

