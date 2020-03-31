Aeroscape Defined as Essential Business During the COVID-19 Crisis

MIDVALE, Utah, Mar 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As everywhere else in this country, Aeroscape and its customers are impacted by the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. Voluntary stay-at-home decrees and temporary lockdowns for non-essential businesses and workers will most likely be part of the business landscape for several months to come. But, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, landscape services are deemed as essential businesses during this time of crisis.



Why Are Landscaping Services Essential During a Crisis?



Landscaping services protect the public health by treating lawns and green spaces in order to reduce the number of mosquitos, ticks and fleas that will thrive if they are not managed. This reduces the transmission of dangerous diseases that would provide a need for additional treatment to the already stressed medical systems in the state of Utah. Furthermore, services such as tree removal, if delayed may lead to additional property damage, injury or even death.



Studies have also shown that failure to maintain property and green spaces leads to higher crime rates and more incidences of accident and injury in those areas. This is especially important during the spring, because the failure to provide proper landscaping care at this time of the year may increase the amount and difficulty of maintaining that landscape later in the season.



Because landscape maintenance companies provide most of its services outside, there are far fewer chances of coming into close contact with other individuals during the average workday. Aeroscape has taken additional steps to protect our employees and clients by asking them to maintain social distancing when interacting with customers and other team members in the field, washing hands frequently, and cleaning and disinfecting the equipment and vehicles often. Aeroscape also provides daily updates and information to all staff, including posting notices on any safety procedures or recommendations from the local, state and federal government.



Aeroscape Property Maintenance and Landscaping is a full-service landscape company that has been a leader in the residential and commercial landscape industry throughout the Salt Lake County and Utah County areas for over 15 years. Aeroscape has been awarded many prestigious awards and featured in numerous articles and is recognized for creating beautiful and high quality, sustainable landscapes that vary in scale and complexity based on the client's needs.



