Aerospace Materials Formatting Specialist Web Industries Acquires France-based Omega Systèmes Atlantique and Aquitaine

high performance composites used in the aerospace, defense and
industrial markets, announced today that Web Industries International
Holdings has acquired 100% of the shares of France-based Omega
Systèmes Atlantique and Omega Systèmes Aquitaine. These companies
specialize in the formatting of advanced materials for aerospace,
defense and industrial applications at production sites in Nantes and
Bordeaux.
Synergy
Omega’s formatting technologies, including precision slitting, waterjet
cutting, and 5 axis machining, along with ply cutting and kitting,
complement Web’s industry leading formatting services. The Omega
acquisition is part of Web’s global strategy to provide services and
engineering to support aerospace customers’ demand for formatting and
materials management services.
“The acquisition of Omega Systèmes is a textbook strategic fit, bringing
together the premier U.S. and EU formatters of advanced materials
for aerospace,” said Web Industries’ Chief Executive Officer Mark Pihl.
“Customers in Europe will soon have access to Web Industries’
technology, systems and scale to support large commercial programs and
Web will have local production facilities to meet the demand of Europe’s
largest aerospace manufacturers and suppliers. At the same time, many of
Omega’s unique capabilities will benefit customers in the North American
market.”
Pihl adds, “Omega Systèmes is a strong partner for Web Industries in
terms of cultural fit, complementary product and market segment
offerings, focus on R&D and geographical reach. We have much in common
with Omega Systèmes and are convinced that we can strengthen each other.
We are looking forward to growing Omega Systèmes together with Web
Industries.”
Jean-Louis Bretin, founder and CEO of Omega, underscores the benefits
that the acquisition brings to the business he founded, as well as to
Web Industries. “The aerospace industry is entering a new growth phase,
which requires large investments for continued sustainable growth,” he
says. “With Web Industries, we have found the right partner to expand
and scale Omega’s leading role in advanced composites.”
Jean-Louis Bretin will continue to lead Omega and report to Kevin Young,
Web Industries’ Vice President of Corporate Development.
According to Young, retaining Bretin is critical to Web’s success in
Europe. “Jean-Louis Bretin has shown repeatedly that he understands the
market and knows when to adjust his strategy,” he says. “His leadership
capabilities, vision, strong customer relationships and knowledge of the
aerospace industry will help drive Web’s growth across the continent.”
Transfer of ownership of both companies is effective January 25, 2019.
About Web Industries
A 100% employee-owned company, Web Industries, Inc., is one of the
largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and outsource
manufacturing. We help customers in the Aerospace, Medical, Personal &
Home Care, and Industrial markets bridge their capability gaps and
accelerate their go-to-market success by leveraging close, trust-based
relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their
needs. From project inception through commercialization, Web offers
creative problem-solving backed by deep technical and operational
expertise. www.webindustries.com
About Omega Systèmes
For over 30 years, OMEGA Systèmes has specialized in the cutting of
flexible and semi-rigid materials; first for the textile industry, then
notably for the automobile and aeronautic industries. Family-run and
independent, the company is a recognized partner in its line of
business; their expertise and “advisory” approach are particularly
appreciated by their customers. Today OMEGA Systèmes is a partner
recognized by major contractors, leading equipment manufacturers,
numerous small- and medium-sized companies and administrations as
regards to all upstream production phases. http://www.omega-systemes.com/
