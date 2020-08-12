Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Use of Lightweight Materials to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aerospace plastics market and it is poised to grow by USD 262.90 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005010/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The commercial and freighter aircrafts segment is expected to be the leading segment.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 262.90 million driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Increasing use of lightweight materials and the growth of engineering plastics are the major factors driving the market. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of lightweight materials will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aerospace Plastics Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Commercial and Freighter Aircraft
    • General Aviation
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • APAC
    • South America
  • Application
    • Exterior
    • Interior

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44053

Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aerospace plastics market report covers the following areas:

  • Aerospace Plastics Market Size
  • Aerospace Plastics Market Trends
  • Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis

This study identifies the growth of engineering plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the aerospace plastics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aerospace Plastics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aerospace plastics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aerospace plastics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aerospace plastics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerospace plastics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Exterior - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Interior - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial and freighter aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • General aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver- Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ensinger GmbH
  • Hexcel Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
  • Solvay SA
  • Victrex Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aIT TECH PACKAGING : ITP Q2 2020 EarningsResults PPT
PU
03:21aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
03:18aITAÚ CORPBANCA : Resultados Mensuales, Julio 2020
PU
03:18aPT BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK : Afirmasi Fitch Terhadap Sovereign Credit Rating Indonesia
PU
03:18aSOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO : Notice of meetings
PU
03:18aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Telekom Slovenije and Ericsson roll out first 5G commercial network in Slovenia
PR
03:17aSOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO : Stockholder's Ordinary General Meeting calling
PU
03:15aChange in the publishing date of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay posts record loss, sees no quick rebound in passenger demand
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group