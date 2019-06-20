Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aerospace executives look on bright side of United Tech, Raytheon deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Raytheon building is shown in San Diego

PARIS (Reuters) - Aerospace executives see potential benefits from the surprise merger of Raytheon Co and United Technologies, including the prospect for better margins for suppliers and perhaps the chance to bid for any units put up for divestment.

Most dismissed any suggestion that the merger could trigger similar moves among players in the more fragmented European industry, noting that national loyalties and different market conditions will limit cross-border transactions on such a scale.

The $121 billion (£95 billion) merger, announced last week, would reshape the competitive landscape by forming a U.S. conglomerate which spans commercial aviation and defence procurement.

United Technologies provides primarily commercial plane makers with electronics, communications and other equipment, whereas Raytheon mainly supplies the U.S. government with military aircraft and missile equipment.

Airplane makers Airbus and Boeing have said they will study the merger carefully, but other U.S. and European executives said they did not expect a significant impact to their businesses.

Alessandro Profumo, chief executive of Italy's Leonardo SpA , which builds helicopters and is a partner in the Eurofighter Typhoon consortium, told Reuters there could be some consolidation along business lines, but not in the near future.

"The aerospace and defence sector in Europe ... is a completely different competitive landscape," he said at the Paris Airshow.

"So the consolidation process will face difficulty because the capabilities are still very nation-based."

Michael Schreyoegg, chief programme officer at Germany's MTU Aero Engines, said MTU viewed the Raytheon-UTC merger as positive since it would strengthen the ability of United Technologies to invest in future joint projects.

He said he did not expect any impact on MTU's longstanding strategic partnership with United Tech's Pratt & Whitney engine making unit, which is mirrored by the partnership France's Safran has with General Electric.

"In sum, we see it positively. We expect to have a larger and stronger partner at our side, who can make decisions beyond the business cycles," Schreyoegg told reporters at the Airshow. "In the end, I'd rather have a stronger partner than someone who is limited in their ability to invest."

In fact, he said, to the extent that the combined company was able to negotiate better terms with Airbus and Boeing, that would also benefit MTU and other second-tier suppliers.

Aerospace consultant Richard Aboulafia said the merger would boost pressure for further consolidation in the overall aerospace market, including in Europe, but the pace of change might not be fast.

"It's been a very slow multi-decade process. It's not like you're suddenly at a competitive disadvantage, but it's inexorable," he said.

Israel's Elbit Systems said the merger could also result in possible acquisition targets that could boost its bid to expand in the United States, if regulators insisted on any divestments.

Elbit already scooped up the night vision business of Harris Corp as a result of divestments ordered as a result of its merger with L3 Technologies.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.77% 10.34 Delayed Quote.37.65%
HARRIS CORPORATION 1.02% 198.38 Delayed Quote.45.84%
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.05% 256.97 Delayed Quote.46.44%
LEONARDO 0.69% 10.965 End-of-day quote.42.81%
MTU AERO ENGINES 1.59% 204 Delayed Quote.26.77%
RAYTHEON -0.51% 179.08 Delayed Quote.17.37%
SAFRAN 0.76% 132.7 Real-time Quote.24.95%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.11% 126.76 Delayed Quote.18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aTop ECB supervisor unhappy with bankers' cash bonuses
RE
07:29aIDF INTERNATIONAL DAIRY FEDERATION : What room for ruminants in a sustainable food future?
PU
07:28aGold Surges to Almost Six-Year High After Fed Hints at Rate Cut
DJ
07:27aIndia says no official communication from U.S. on H-1B visa issue
RE
07:27aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
07:26aBOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook as It Holds Rates Steady
DJ
07:19aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Surge To Highest Level In 8 1/2 Months, Gold Hits 5-year High As Fed Signals Cuts
DJ
07:19aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution Facebook Google + Twitter 20.06.2019
PU
07:17aDollar posts biggest two-day drop in a year as Fed sparks hedge funds rout
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About