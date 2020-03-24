Log in
Aerospike Debuts Aerospike Cloud

03/24/2020 | 09:01am GMT

Based on Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Standards, Aerospike Cloud Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Deployment and Simplifies Management with No Vendor Lock-In

Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions, today announced the debut of Aerospike Cloud, empowering customers to build, manage and automate their own Aerospike database-as-a-service (DBaaS). Aerospike Cloud is based on Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) standards which enterprises are rapidly adopting to simplify the deployment, orchestration, management, alerting and monitoring of cloud applications across any public or private cloud environment. Aerospike Cloud will be available in the calendar-year second quarter of 2020.

According to research by Gartner, by 2022 75 percent of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform. Aerospike’s cloud strategy is predicated on helping customers avoid public cloud vendor lock-in and minimize the complexity and cost of migrating workloads in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

“Aerospike Cloud provides our customers with the building blocks to deploy and manage Aerospike as a DBaaS solution,” said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike. “Built upon CNCF foundations that are being used by many of our customers today across their infrastructure and applications, Aerospike Cloud employs a standards-based approach that makes it easy to integrate Aerospike into any company’s overall cloud environment.”

The first release of Aerospike Cloud is optimized for workloads running in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and includes the following features:

  • Kubernetes Operator: Custom Aerospike-specific extensions to the Kubernetes API that encapsulate operations domain knowledge, such as scale-up, scale-down, cluster configuration management and upgrades.
  • Helm Charts: Deploy Aerospike clusters in a Kubernetes environment using the Helm package manager, a CNCF incubating project.
  • Prometheus: Integration with the CNCF-graduated monitoring and alerting solution by way of a custom exporter for Aerospike Enterprise Edition and Alertmanager configs.
  • Grafana: Integration with CNCF member Grafana Labs’ open source visualization platform through custom dashboards for the Aerospike EE Prometheus exporter.

“Data is at the core of digital-driven enterprises,” said R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst and founder, Constellation Research, Inc. “We see a growing demand for solutions that help companies manage their data costs and the complexity of their data infrastructure both on premises and in the cloud and both. Support for hybrid cloud, multi-cloud is a necessity, not an option.”

Wang is a keynote speaker at Aerospike Virtual Summit ‘20.

“Kubernetes is a critical component of our Google Cloud data infrastructure,” said Nima Khajehnouri, vice president engineering at Snap Inc. “This release of Aerospike Cloud and Aerospike’s support of CNCF standards aligns with our strategy to find ways to make it easy to deploy, operate and manage multiple workloads across any cloud environment.”

Want to learn more about Aerospike Cloud? Download our solution brief.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions for any scale. Aerospike enterprises overcome seemingly impossible data bottlenecks to compete and win with a fraction of the infrastructure complexity and cost of legacy NoSQL databases. Aerospike’s patented Hybrid Memory Architecture™ delivers an unbreakable competitive advantage by unlocking the full potential of modern hardware, delivering previously unimaginable value from vast amounts of data at the edge, to the core and in the cloud. Aerospike empowers customers to instantly fight fraud; dramatically increase shopping cart size; deploy global digital payment networks; and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers. Aerospike customers include Airtel, Banca d’Italia, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with additional locations in London; Bengaluru, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.


© Business Wire 2020
