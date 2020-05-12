Aerospike Delivers Breakthroughs in Multi-site Clustering with Strong Consistency and Cross Datacenter Replication

Aerospike Database 5 Is the First NoSQL Database to Eliminate Tradeoffs in Consistency and Scale for Always-on Globally Distributed Business Transactions

Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions, today unveiled Aerospike Database 5, featuring breakthroughs in Multi-Site Clustering that uniquely combine strong consistency with support for large-scale, globally distributed transactional applications that require very low latency. Aerospike Database 5 is the first NoSQL database to provide a real-time, always-on, active-active architecture that supports strongly consistent, globally distributed transactions at scale.

Global enterprises using legacy relational or NoSQL databases have been forced to make tradeoffs between data consistency and high performance for large-scale, always-on globally distributed transaction systems. Aerospike Multi-Site Clustering eliminates the tradeoff between strong consistency and low latency while delivering the horizontal scale and resiliency needed for today’s always-on global enterprises. Conflict avoidance with zero data loss is central to Aerospike’s approach—eliminating the need for application awareness or human involvement in conflict resolution.

Increasingly, today’s always-on enterprises are deploying real-time global applications. Applications such as digital payment systems, real-time inventory tracking, and online gaming rely on highly resilient systems with fast access to data centers distributed around the world. For applications like these, it is not acceptable to compromise data consistency for any transaction, whether the data is stored in a private cloud, a public cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud or inter-cloud architecture.

The new release also includes significant performance and functional enhancements to Aerospike Cross Data Center Replication (XDR) capabilities that deliver better management and control of asynchronous replication of data across geographically distributed clusters. These enhancements enable enterprises to create a global data hub that automatically routes and augments data captured at the edge of the data center to wherever it’s needed—whether in Aerospike clusters or any other data repository.

“Modern enterprises demand global transactional services that operate without disruption or risk of data loss,” said Don Haderle, IBM Fellow and former Vice President and CTO of IBM’s Information Management business. “With multi-site clustering, Aerospike delivers continuous availability and strong data consistency with minimal data access latencies. A single database can span multiple locations, and Aerospike will transparently synchronize and maintain all copies of the data. Developers don’t need to worry about complex conflict resolution scenarios or transactional inconsistencies. These capabilities are critical in today’s always-on business environment.”

“The real-time always-on nature of today’s business environment requires database systems that provide strong consistency, geographic data distribution, elasticity, and high performance,” said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike. “Aerospike Multi-Site Clustering allows businesses to combine the strong consistency provided by legacy database systems with the data distribution, elasticity, and high performance provided by NoSQL solutions.”

