|
Aeso : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS; AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD, AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE
05/24/2019 | 11:08am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
AESO HOLDING LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8341)
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS; AND
CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD, AUDIT AND
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE,
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director") of Aeso Holding Limited (the "Company") announces the following appointment with effect from 24 May 2019:
-
Mr. Zhang Hai Wei ("Mr. Zhang") has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company.
-
Ms. Lai Wing Sze ("Ms. Lai") and Ms. Yu Wan Ki ("Ms. Yu") have been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.
The biographies of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu, are set forth below:
Mr. Zhang, aged 35, obtained a Bachelor Degree of Engineering in Automation from Guangdong University of Technology. Mr. Yang has over 10 years of experience in business development and management and had held senior management positions in several enterprises. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang was a chief operating officer of a sizable company in the PRC and he was mainly responsible for the company's building management and interior design projects involving application of automation technologies.
Ms. Lai, aged 30, obtained a bachelor degree of arts from the University of Derby. Ms. Lai has extensive working experience in Hong Kong and overseas. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Lai had held various managerial and supervisory positions in certain multinational corporations.
Ms. Yu, aged 31, obtained a Bachelor Degree of Mass Communication in Journalism and Public Relations from Curtin University of Technology, Western Australia. Ms. Yu has more than 10 years of working experience in different industries including IT Consulting and international export. She is currently a managing director of a company engaging in IT consulting.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu has confirmed that (i) he/she does not hold any directorship in other public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he/she does not hold any other position with the Company or subsidiaries of the Company; (iii) he/she does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) he/she does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (v) there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17.50(2)(h) to 17.50(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") nor there is any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment.
Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu have confirmed that they have met the independence criteria set out in Rule 5.09(1)-(8) of GEM Listing Rules.
Each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company with term of three years. Each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu shall be subject to re-election following retirement by rotation or otherwise in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Zhang for acting as Executive Directors, and Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu for acting as the Independent Non-Executive Directors will be determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board with reference to, among others, their responsibilities and the prevailing market practice respectively.
The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu in joining the Board.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD
On 24 May 2019, the Board passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Chan Siu Chung as the chairman of the Board.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of the following Directors:
|
Chan Siu Chung
|
(Chairman and Executive Director)
|
Au Siu Kwong
|
(Executive Director)
|
Zhang Hai Wei
|
(Executive Director)
|
Yeung Chun Yue, David
|
(Independent Non-executive Director)
|
Lai Wing Sze
|
(Independent Non-executive Director)
|
Yu Wan Ki
|
(Independent Non-executive Director)
CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Audit and Risk Management Committee
After the abovementioned appointment of Directors, the Audit and Risk Management Committee is now composed Mr. Yeung Chun Yue, David as chairman, and Ms. Yu Wan Ki and Ms. Lai Wing Sze as members.
Remuneration Committee
After the abovementioned appointment of Directors, the Remuneration Committee is now composed Ms. Lai Wing Sze as chairman, and Mr. Chan Siu Chung and Mr. Yeung Chun Yue, David as members.
Nomination Committee
After the abovementioned appointment of Directors, the Nomination Committee is now composed Mr. Chan Siu Chung as chairman, and Mr. Yeung Chun Yue, David and Ms. Lai Wing Sze as members.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES
At the direction of the Stock Exchange, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:30 am on 12 June 2017 until further notice.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
For and on behalf of
Aeso Holding Limited
Chan Siu Chung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Siu Chung, Mr. Au Siu Kwong and Mr. Zhang Hai Wei as Executive Directors, Mr. Yeung Chun Yue David, Ms. Lai Wing Sze and Ms. Yu Wan Ki as Independent Non-Executive Directors.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, include particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, (1) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; and (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of the publication and on the website of the Company at www.aeso.hk.
Disclaimer
Aeso Holding Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:07:10 UTC
|
|