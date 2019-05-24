Aeso : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS; AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD, AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Ms. Yu, aged 31, obtained a Bachelor Degree of Mass Communication in Journalism and Public Relations from Curtin University of Technology, Western Australia. Ms. Yu has more than 10 years of working experience in different industries including IT Consulting and international export. She is currently a managing director of a company engaging in IT consulting.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu has confirmed that (i) he/she does not hold any directorship in other public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he/she does not hold any other position with the Company or subsidiaries of the Company; (iii) he/she does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) he/she does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (v) there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17.50(2)(h) to 17.50(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") nor there is any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment.

Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu have confirmed that they have met the independence criteria set out in Rule 5.09(1)-(8) of GEM Listing Rules.

Each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company with term of three years. Each of Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu shall be subject to re-election following retirement by rotation or otherwise in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Zhang for acting as Executive Directors, and Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu for acting as the Independent Non-Executive Directors will be determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board with reference to, among others, their responsibilities and the prevailing market practice respectively.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Zhang, Ms. Lai and Ms. Yu in joining the Board.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

On 24 May 2019, the Board passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Chan Siu Chung as the chairman of the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of the following Directors: