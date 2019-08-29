Aeso : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Log in
08/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Aeso Holding Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance on the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

AESO HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8341)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the AGM of Aeso Holding Limited to be held at Portion 2, 12/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 30 September 2019, at 4:00 p.m. is set out on pages 28 to 33 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material aspects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

29 August 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

2.

Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

3.

Issue Mandate and Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

Adoption of Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

5.

AGM

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

6.

General . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

7.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

8.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

APPENDIX I -

BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS . . . . . . . .

10

APPENDIX II -

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

APPENDIX III - SUMMARY OF THE PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE

SHARE OPTION SCHEME . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Portion 2, 12/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central,

Hong Kong on Monday, 30 September 2019, at 4:00 p.m.,

notice of which is set out on pages 28 to 33 of this

circular;

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company, as amended

from time to time;

''Board''

the board of Directors;

''Business Day''

means a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the

business of dealing in securities;

''close associate(s)''

has the same meaning as defined in the GEM Listing

Rules;

''Companies Law''

the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as

consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time

to time;

''Company''

Aeso Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited

liability and the Shares of which are listed on the GEM

(stock code: 8341);

''core connected person(s)''

has the same meaning as defined in the GEM Listing

Rules;

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company;

''Eligible Participant(s)''

including:

(a) any employee (whether full-time or part-time

including any executive director but excluding any

non-executive director) of any member of the Group

or any Invested Entity;

(b) any non-executive directors (including independent

non-executive directors) of any member of the Group

or any Invested Entity;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

(c)

any supplier of goods or services to any member of

the Group or any Invested Entity;

(d)

any customer of any member of the Group or any

Invested Entity;

(e)

any person or entity that provides research,

development or other technical support to any

member of the Group or any Invested Entity;

(f)

any shareholder of any member of the Group or any

Invested Entity or any holder of any securities issued

or proposed to be by any member of the Group or

any Invested Entity; and

(g)

any adviser (professional or otherwise) or consultant

to any area of business or business development of

any member of the Group or any Invested Entity.

''GEM''

the GEM of the Stock Exchange;

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM;

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries;

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

''Invested Entity''

any entity in which any member of the Group holds an

equity interest;

''Issue Mandate''

the general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and

deal with Shares (and securities convertible into Shares)

representing up to a maximum of 20% of the aggregate

nominal amount of the issued share capital of the

Company as at the date of passing of the resolution;

''Latest Practicable Date''

23 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular;

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeso Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
