Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aeso : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 10:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AESO HOLDING LIMITED

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8341)

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

This announcement is made by Aeso Holding Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Executive Director, Chan Siu Chung, on behalf of the Company dated 27 and 28 March 2019, 4, 9 and 12 April 2019 in relation to proposed resumption timetable, the settlement agreement, the resignation and appointment of the Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Directors.

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board announces that Mr. Yeung Chi Fai ("Mr. Yeung") resigned from his position as the company secretary with effect from 4 April 2019.

Mr. Yeung has confirmed that he has no dispute or disagreement with the Company and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The position of the company secretary is vacant following Mr. Yeung's resignation and the Company is not in compliance with Rule 5.14 of GEM Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate for the company secretary. Further announcement will be made as soon as practicable once the company secretary is appointed.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

At the direction of the Stock Exchange, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:30 am on 12 June 2017 until further notice.

1

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

For and on behalf of

Aeso Holding Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

Chan Siu Chung

Executive Director

(with the approval of the Provisional Liquidators)

Hong Kong, 17 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Siu Chung and Mr. Au Siu Kwong as Executive Directors, Mr. Yeung Chun Yue David as Independent Non-Executive Director.

2

Disclaimer

Aeso Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 14:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aDAVID DE GEA : Two sides to a goalkeeper under pressure
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : denies any involvement in theft of supplier ASML's secrets
RE
11:15aMost popular US FemTech startup Flo Health signed a cooperation agreement with the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG)
PR
11:15aFORD MOTOR : forecasts $1 billion profit improvement at Michigan truck plant
RE
11:15aECA : ECA Group publishes its 2018 Registration document
AN
11:15aTo Woo Shoppers, Stores Are Accepting Competitors' Returns
DJ
11:15aSMART & FINAL (SFS) MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – SFS
GL
11:14aMORNEAU SHEPELL : Declares April 2019 Cash Dividend
AQ
11:13aTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Show me the data
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
4GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About