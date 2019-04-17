Aeso : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AESO HOLDING LIMITED

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8341)

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

This announcement is made by Aeso Holding Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Executive Director, Chan Siu Chung, on behalf of the Company dated 27 and 28 March 2019, 4, 9 and 12 April 2019 in relation to proposed resumption timetable, the settlement agreement, the resignation and appointment of the Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The Board announces that Mr. Yeung Chi Fai ("Mr. Yeung") resigned from his position as the company secretary with effect from 4 April 2019.

Mr. Yeung has confirmed that he has no dispute or disagreement with the Company and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The position of the company secretary is vacant following Mr. Yeung's resignation and the Company is not in compliance with Rule 5.14 of GEM Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate for the company secretary. Further announcement will be made as soon as practicable once the company secretary is appointed.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

At the direction of the Stock Exchange, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:30 am on 12 June 2017 until further notice.