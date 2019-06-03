Aesthetic Management Partners : Adds Scarlet SRF to Its Growing Portfolio of Innovative Clinical Technologies

Aesthetic Management Partners, a business accelerator that delivers growth and innovation strategies in the aesthetic industry, announced today that it will be the exclusive distributor in the U.S. for Scarlet SRF, a revolutionary short radio frequency skin tightening treatment. Aesthetic Management Partners is leading all sales, clinical integration and customer support for the Scarlet SRF solution across the country.

Scarlet SRF is a versatile tool that empowers physicians to provide their patients with face, neck and body skin tightening and rejuvenation. Scarlet SRF has a unique scalp lift protocol and scar revision treatment to help minimize scars. The system can also help soften fine lines and wrinkles and shrink pores.

SRF is Short-pulse Radio Frequency technology, which uses bipolar microneedle electrodes to coagulate dermal collagen and elastin fiber in the epidermal and dermal layers of the skin.

Dr. Jongju Na from South Korea pioneered the “Na Effect” that delivers energy using micro needling in a unique way. This patented solution safely and effectively tightens skin in fewer treatments.

The Scarlet SRF system is cleared by the FDA for skin tightening, scalp tightening, treatment of pores, scars and photoaging.

“Aesthetic Management Partners’ focus on clinical education and integration was our main reason for selecting them as our partner,” said Keith Han, chief operating officer of Viol, Inc. “Their team understands our technology and how to ensure clinicians adopt best practices to deliver optimal results for their patients.”

“Our team is very excited to represent this leading-edge technology from South Korea,” said Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners. “We bring the best solutions from all over the world to our clients and Scarlet SRF is a next-generation technology that delivers lasting results.”

Aesthetic Management Partners is a business accelerator for leaders in the industry looking to innovate. The firm provides a comprehensive ecosystem of business support to help clients grow their business. For manufacturers, the firm provides immediate access to expert sales management, engineering & OEM services, key physician networks, brand creation, marketing strategies, and unprecedented clinical integration and customer service.

To learn more about Scarlet SRF, please contact the Aesthetic Management Partners team at: https://www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com/contact-us.

ABOUT VIOL, INC.

Viol Bio-Electro Ceuticals (ViOL) is a propeller and distributor of bioelectronic medical devices. With a commitment to R&D initiatives, ViOL pursues new technologies that converge biotechnology with electronics to deliver innovative medical solutions for lasting results. ViOL researches, studies and invests in bio-electro ceuticals to find optimal treatments that are safe with no side-effects and minimally compromising to daily routines. Practitioners and patients can take advantage of this new medical paradigm to achieve ViOL’s core value, VICTORY OF LIFE. ViOL was established in 2009 and received the Certificate of Inno-Biz in 2016. To learn more about ViOL please visit: http://www.viol.co.kr/en.

ABOUT AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS

Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is a business accelerator for leading aesthetics manufacturers. AMP provides a comprehensive ecosystem of business support including sales, engineering, network of physicians, branding, marketing, clinical and customer service to enhance the reach and growth of companies in the aesthetics industry. Physicians gain access to carefully curated product lines that will help their practice continue to provide innovative procedures and great results for their patients. Manufacturers gain access to a management team with a proven track record of success, nationwide distribution, branding, marketing, sales and clinical support. To learn more about AMP, please visit: ampgrowth.net.

