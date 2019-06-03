Aesthetic Management Partners : Adds Scarlet SRF to Its Growing Portfolio of Innovative Clinical Technologies

Aesthetic Management Partners, a business accelerator that delivers
growth and innovation strategies in the aesthetic industry, announced
today that it will be the exclusive distributor in the U.S. for Scarlet
SRF, a revolutionary short radio frequency skin tightening treatment.
Aesthetic Management Partners is leading all sales, clinical integration
and customer support for the Scarlet SRF solution across the country.
Scarlet SRF is a versatile tool that empowers physicians to provide
their patients with face, neck and body skin tightening and
rejuvenation. Scarlet SRF has a unique scalp lift protocol and scar
revision treatment to help minimize scars. The system can also help
soften fine lines and wrinkles and shrink pores.
SRF is Short-pulse Radio Frequency technology, which uses bipolar
microneedle electrodes to coagulate dermal collagen and elastin fiber in
the epidermal and dermal layers of the skin.
Dr. Jongju Na from South Korea pioneered the “Na Effect” that delivers
energy using micro needling in a unique way. This patented solution
safely and effectively tightens skin in fewer treatments.
The Scarlet SRF system is cleared by the FDA for skin tightening, scalp
tightening, treatment of pores, scars and photoaging.
“Aesthetic Management Partners’ focus on clinical education and
integration was our main reason for selecting them as our partner,” said
Keith Han, chief operating officer of Viol, Inc. “Their team understands
our technology and how to ensure clinicians adopt best practices to
deliver optimal results for their patients.”
“Our team is very excited to represent this leading-edge technology from
South Korea,” said Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners.
“We bring the best solutions from all over the world to our clients and
Scarlet SRF is a next-generation technology that delivers lasting
results.”
Aesthetic Management Partners is a business accelerator for leaders in
the industry looking to innovate. The firm provides a comprehensive
ecosystem of business support to help clients grow their business. For
manufacturers, the firm provides immediate access to expert sales
management, engineering & OEM services, key physician networks, brand
creation, marketing strategies, and unprecedented clinical integration
and customer service.
To learn more about Scarlet SRF, please contact the Aesthetic Management
Partners team at: https://www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com/contact-us.
ABOUT VIOL, INC.
Viol Bio-Electro Ceuticals (ViOL) is a propeller and distributor of
bioelectronic medical devices. With a commitment to R&D initiatives,
ViOL pursues new technologies that converge biotechnology with
electronics to deliver innovative medical solutions for lasting results.
ViOL researches, studies and invests in bio-electro ceuticals to find
optimal treatments that are safe with no side-effects and minimally
compromising to daily routines. Practitioners and patients can take
advantage of this new medical paradigm to achieve ViOL’s core value,
VICTORY OF LIFE. ViOL was established in 2009 and received the
Certificate of Inno-Biz in 2016. To learn more about ViOL please visit: http://www.viol.co.kr/en.
ABOUT AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS
Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is a business accelerator for
leading aesthetics manufacturers. AMP provides a comprehensive ecosystem
of business support including sales, engineering, network of physicians,
branding, marketing, clinical and customer service to enhance the reach
and growth of companies in the aesthetics industry. Physicians gain
access to carefully curated product lines that will help their practice
continue to provide innovative procedures and great results for their
patients. Manufacturers gain access to a management team with a proven
track record of success, nationwide distribution, branding, marketing,
sales and clinical support. To learn more about AMP, please visit: ampgrowth.net.
