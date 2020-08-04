Log in
Aethlon Medical To Release First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 11, 2020

08/04/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on unmet needs in global health, today announced that it will issue financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2020, at 4:15 pm Eastern time on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:30 pm eastern time to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10147021.
Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-844-836-8741







PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-5442







All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call. 

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 18, 2020. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10147021.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health.  The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier® depletes the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression, seed the spread of metastasis and inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additionally, Aethlon owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc. 
858-459-7800 x3300
Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Media Contact:
Tony Russo, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com
212-845-4251

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
susan@sanoonan.com 
212-966-3650

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-11-2020-301105885.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
