Aethlon Medical To Release First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2019

08/07/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health, today announced that it will issue financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020, ended June 30, 2019, at 4:15pm Eastern time on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30pm eastern time to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-836-8741 and International callers should call 1-412-317-5442. All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc., conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 21, 2019. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10134273.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health.  The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier® depletes the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression, seed the spread of metastasis and inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additionally, Aethlon owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
858-459-7800 extension 3300
Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-14-2019-300898154.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019

