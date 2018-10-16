Aethlon Medical to Present at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEMD), an immunotherapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health, today announced that its CEO, Jim Joyce, will present at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time. The event is being held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.aethlonmedical.com/news-media/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 15, 2019.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device candidate to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The Hemopurifier® has been designation a "Breakthrough Device" by United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Aethlon Medical is also the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

About BIO and the BIO Investor Forum

BIO, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

The BIO Investor Forum is an international biotechnology investor conference focused on early and established private companies as well as emerging public companies. The event features plenary sessions, business roundtables and therapeutic workshops, company presentations, and One-on-one Partnering™ meetings.

