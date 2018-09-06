Affiliates of Goldman Sachs Acquire Majority Shareholder Position in Boyd Corporation

Boyd
Corporation, a global leader in highly engineered thermal management
and environmental sealing solutions, announced today that its previously
announced acquisition by affiliates of Goldman Sachs is final and
complete. The organization will continue to operate as Boyd Corporation
– a name that carries almost 100 years of tradition and vision committed
to responsiveness to customer needs and technological evolution.
“Partnering with Goldman Sachs is an exciting next step for Boyd,” said
Mitch Aiello, Boyd President and CEO. “Over the past three years, we’ve
experienced tremendous success and transformative growth partnering with
Genstar Capital during which time we completed numerous acquisitions,
geographically expanded, grew share in new markets and greatly enhanced
our engineering focus that resulted in more advanced and broadened
solutions and services to customers. Partnering with Goldman Sachs
ensures we’ll continue to be at the forefront of thermal management and
environmental sealing innovation as they bring a new level of
capabilities, global relationships and financial support. We will
continue to be the global industry leader in a highly dynamic market
with value creation for customers, strategic growth and intentional
innovation.”
Boyd Corporation designs and manufactures the world’s most innovative
seals, shields, insulators, conductors, absorbers, spreaders and dampers
of many different forms of energy, most notably thermal and mechanical.
Customers benefit from access to design, production and customer support
from any global region with various cost models scalable to their
customized demand. Boyd’s diverse and complex solutions drive value to
global customers by optimizing product performance and efficiency,
preventing unintended device failure, minimizing wear and tear and
extending product lifecycles with a design velocity that accelerates
development time-to-market – available on three continents.
About Boyd Corporation
Boyd Corporation is a global provider of thermal management and
environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep
the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with
specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply
chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across
electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation,
aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd
Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.
