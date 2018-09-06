Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Affiliates of Goldman Sachs Acquire Majority Shareholder Position in Boyd Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Following Boyd’s July 11th Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by affiliates of Goldman Sachs

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in highly engineered thermal management and environmental sealing solutions, announced today that its previously announced acquisition by affiliates of Goldman Sachs is final and complete. The organization will continue to operate as Boyd Corporation – a name that carries almost 100 years of tradition and vision committed to responsiveness to customer needs and technological evolution.

“Partnering with Goldman Sachs is an exciting next step for Boyd,” said Mitch Aiello, Boyd President and CEO. “Over the past three years, we’ve experienced tremendous success and transformative growth partnering with Genstar Capital during which time we completed numerous acquisitions, geographically expanded, grew share in new markets and greatly enhanced our engineering focus that resulted in more advanced and broadened solutions and services to customers. Partnering with Goldman Sachs ensures we’ll continue to be at the forefront of thermal management and environmental sealing innovation as they bring a new level of capabilities, global relationships and financial support. We will continue to be the global industry leader in a highly dynamic market with value creation for customers, strategic growth and intentional innovation.”

Boyd Corporation designs and manufactures the world’s most innovative seals, shields, insulators, conductors, absorbers, spreaders and dampers of many different forms of energy, most notably thermal and mechanical. Customers benefit from access to design, production and customer support from any global region with various cost models scalable to their customized demand. Boyd’s diverse and complex solutions drive value to global customers by optimizing product performance and efficiency, preventing unintended device failure, minimizing wear and tear and extending product lifecycles with a design velocity that accelerates development time-to-market – available on three continents.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of thermal management and environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aDELTA AIR LINES : buys into refining subsidiary
AQ
09:54aMEDMIRA : Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AQ
09:53aGARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Garuda, JAL sign comprehensive code-share pact
AQ
09:53aWeyland Tech's eWallet Enters Into Partnerships with Major Banks, Telecom Providers and Unicorn Funded Companies in Indonesia
GL
09:53aGazprom Plans Increased Investment Into LNG and Gas Transmission
DJ
09:52aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL heads to Laguna Seca with a lot of momentum after the maiden victory for the BMW M8 GTE.
PU
09:52aBANCO SANTANDER : The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, Banco Santander and the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) launch the Santander Erasmus Scholarship Programme
PU
09:52aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
09:51aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to boost revenue by taking sales inhouse
RE
09:51aNUGL INC. : (NUGL) Aims to Provide Social Media Platform Alternative for Marijuana Industry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.