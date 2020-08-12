AffiniPay : Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List for 9th Year in a Row

The Austin Fintech Company Achieves Three-Year Growth of 140 Percent Supporting Payments for Legal, Accounting, Architecture and Association Professionals

For the ninth consecutive year, AffiniPay has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in America. Founded in 2005, the Austin-based company is the industry leader in payment technology for professional services, including the legal, accounting, architecture and association/nonprofit markets.

Making the Inc. 5000 list for a ninth time is an incredible achievement accomplished by only one half of one percent of all companies. Much of AffiniPay’s growth is attributable to a commitment to growing and supporting a partnership ecosystem. By integrating directly with the tools and software solutions professionals use and trust, the team was able to achieve 718 percent growth in their partnership channel over the same three year period. Additionally, the commitment to exceptional customer service has earned AffiniPay a net promoter score (NPS) of 72, the highest in the payments industry.

“We are so excited and honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for a ninth consecutive year. This is truly a testament to the hard work of our team, ongoing collaboration with our partners, and the trust that our clients have placed in us,” said Tom West, CEO of AffiniPay. “We know that now, online solutions for getting paid are more important than ever. We are committed to supporting our partners and ensuring that professionals have the technology they need to run their practices and be successful, even in these difficult times. Every member of our team is relentlessly-dedicated to serving and supporting our clients at every step of their business journey.”

The companies named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list represent some of the most explosive growth this annual list has ever seen. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of more than 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company, creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay, CPACharge, DesignPay and AffiniPay for Associations online payment solutions. These solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professional services firms, with more than 150 strategic partnerships and programs, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About The Inc. 5000

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. More information can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact Amy Mann, AffiniPay Communications Director, at 512-546-7995 or amann@affinipay.com for interviews and hi-res images.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005507/en/