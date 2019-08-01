Affinity Innovations, LLC : Selected by DISA as 1 of 23 Small Businesses to Compete on $7.5 Billion ID/IQ Contract

Affinity Innovations, LLC (Affinity) today announced the award of Defense Information Systems Agency’s System Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract. SETI is a $7.5 billion multiple-award task order contract with indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity put in place to streamline critical engineering expertise, and to research, design, develop, integrate, and optimize Department of Defense (DOD) information technology capabilities.

“We are excited to bring to bear a vast and diverse team of industry experts and academic partners to provide next generation, cost-effective, innovative solutions in support of the warfighter and for the advancement of Department of Defense (DOD) information technology capabilities, systems, and solutions,” said Zaminah Williams, Managing Director of Affinity.

About Affinity

Affinity is a company formed as a SBA approved Joint Venture between Onyx Consulting Services, LLC (as the Protégé) and By Light Professional IT Services, Inc. (as the Mentor). This Joint Venture brings together the experience and capabilities of two very dynamic and capable companies.

Onyx Consulting Services, LLC (Onyx) is a Section 8(a) certified, minority and woman-owned small business performing under North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code 541512 Computer Systems Design Services that specializes in agile software development, systems engineering and intelligent dataflow. Onyx employs rapid system and software development best practices in support of the critical mission of the Intelligence community and the Department of Defense to protect our nation. Onyx has successful past performance spanning 12 years in this discipline with the federal government.

By Light Professional IT Services, Inc. is a service-disabled veteran-owned business (SDVOB) providing comprehensive systems engineering and management expertise for the design and implementation of both classified and unclassified government networks. By Light is a corporation with a 15-year history of providing diversified services in information technology, information assurance, computer network defense, systems engineering, IP networking and telecommunications, satellite communications and software development and has the capacity and capability to assist Onyx in the performance of federal contracting requirements. By Light serves as Onyx’s mentor under a Mentor/Protégé agreement approved by the SBA on October 27, 2016. By Light’s experiences, resources, and capabilities significantly enhance the capabilities of Onyx to compete for and perform the broad scope of requirements for large agile software engineering and system engineering contracts.

