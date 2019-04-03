Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Affirm : Announces Series F Round of Equity Funding, Led by Thrive Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:20am EDT

New investors, including Fidelity Investments, join return investors; company also adds to board, leadership

Affirm, the financial technology company founded by entrepreneur Max Levchin to provide honest financial products that improve lives, today announced it has raised a $300 million series F round of funding. The round was led by Thrive Capital with participation from new investors including Fidelity Management and Research Company, Baillie Gifford, Wellington Management Company LLP, and Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures. Returning investors include Founders Fund, GIC, Spark Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Asset Backed Fund, LP and Ribbit Capital. To date, Affirm has raised over $800 million in equity funding.

This new round of funding will help Affirm continue to hire top talent and further scale the company. The announcement comes during a period of rapid growth and expansion at Affirm, which saw a loan volume of more than $2 billion in 2018, to help consumers make purchases at the point of sale honestly and transparently. Affirm also recently opened a flagship office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“The past year has been an incredible period for Affirm and this investment validates our stage as a mature, established and respected leader in an extremely competitive industry,” said Max Levchin, co-founder and CEO of Affirm. “I’m especially proud that we’ve built a successful financial services business that does as much good for consumers as it does for retailers and investors.”

With millions of customers in the U.S. and a net promoter score of 83+, Affirm has become a recognized and trusted leader in point-of-sale finance. Consumers can use Affirm to pay for purchases of any amount up to $15,000 at over 2,000 merchants, many offering interest-free financing options with no late or hidden fees. In recent months, respected brands including Walmart, Warby Parker, Verizon Visible, David Yurman, and Room and Board have added Affirm as a payment option at checkout.

"We continue to be impressed by Affirm's ability to build innovative products that are impactful to both retailers and consumers," said Joshua Kushner founder of Thrive Capital.

Affirm also named several new leaders to its executive team and board of directors. Silvija Martincevic will join Affirm as Chief Commercial Officer, where she will oversee revenue efforts and will also bring alignment to several key business functions, including marketing and communications. Silvija joins Affirm from Groupon, where she was Chief Operating Officer, International. Affirm has also hired Greg Fisher as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Greg was Vice President, Global Brand & Integrated Marketing at PayPal while also serving as CMO of both Braintree and Venmo.

Additionally, Christa Quarles has joined as an independent member of Affirm’s board. Christa was most recently Chief Executive Officer of OpenTable. Thrive Capital will also hold a board seat following its investment in Affirm.

About Affirm

Affirm was founded with a goal to create honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers upfront exactly what they’ll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 2,000 merchants to give shoppers the option to pay with Affirm at checkout including well-known brands across retail including home furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm’s originating bank partner Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aAD HOC : Valneva Announces Termination of 2013 Shareholder Agreement
AQ
11:45aXENEX : Has Highest & Most Positive Mindshare from Hospitals for UV Disinfection According to KLAS Research's New Infection Control Report
BU
11:43aRenault scraps Ghosn's pension as scandal deepens
RE
11:43aPPG : Announces Price Increase on Automotive Refinish Products in China
BU
11:42aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Exercise Program Supported By Eversource, Helps Cancer Survivors Regain Strength and Stamina
PU
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Malaysian Logistics Startup Nets $5.85 Million Series B
PU
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canadian Transportation Regulators Seek Public Input On Rail Amendments
PU
11:42aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
11:42aNORTHERN MINERALS & EXPLORATION : NMEX Enters Into Agreement on Gold Property in Humbolt County, Nevada
AQ
11:41aBLACKSTONE LP : buyout fund raises $22 billion, to set record-source
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About