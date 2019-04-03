Affirm : Announces Series F Round of Equity Funding, Led by Thrive Capital

Affirm, the financial technology company founded by entrepreneur Max
Levchin to provide honest financial products that improve lives, today
announced it has raised a $300 million series F round of funding. The
round was led by Thrive Capital with participation from new investors
including Fidelity Management and Research Company, Baillie Gifford,
Wellington Management Company LLP, and Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s
Sound Ventures. Returning investors include Founders Fund, GIC, Spark
Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Asset Backed Fund, LP and
Ribbit Capital. To date, Affirm has raised over $800 million in equity
funding.
This new round of funding will help Affirm continue to hire top talent
and further scale the company. The announcement comes during a period of
rapid growth and expansion at Affirm, which saw a loan volume of more
than $2 billion in 2018, to help consumers make purchases at the point
of sale honestly and transparently. Affirm also recently opened a
flagship office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“The past year has been an incredible period for Affirm and this
investment validates our stage as a mature, established and respected
leader in an extremely competitive industry,” said Max Levchin,
co-founder and CEO of Affirm. “I’m especially proud that we’ve built a
successful financial services business that does as much good for
consumers as it does for retailers and investors.”
With millions of customers in the U.S. and a net promoter score of 83+,
Affirm has become a recognized and trusted leader in point-of-sale
finance. Consumers can use Affirm to pay for purchases of any amount up
to $15,000 at over 2,000 merchants, many offering interest-free
financing options with no late or hidden fees. In recent months,
respected brands including Walmart, Warby Parker, Verizon Visible, David
Yurman, and Room and Board have added Affirm as a payment option at
checkout.
"We continue to be impressed by Affirm's ability to build innovative
products that are impactful to both retailers and consumers," said
Joshua Kushner founder of Thrive Capital.
Affirm also named several new leaders to its executive team and board of
directors. Silvija Martincevic will join Affirm as Chief Commercial
Officer, where she will oversee revenue efforts and will also bring
alignment to several key business functions, including marketing and
communications. Silvija joins Affirm from Groupon, where she was Chief
Operating Officer, International. Affirm has also hired Greg Fisher as
Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Greg was Vice President, Global
Brand & Integrated Marketing at PayPal while also serving as CMO of both
Braintree and Venmo.
Additionally, Christa Quarles has joined as an independent member of
Affirm’s board. Christa was most recently Chief Executive Officer of
OpenTable. Thrive Capital will also hold a board seat following its
investment in Affirm.
About Affirm
Affirm was founded with a goal to create honest financial products and
services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to
revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible
to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative
to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the
flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their
purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and
unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers upfront exactly what they’ll
pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners
with over 2,000 merchants to give shoppers the option to pay with Affirm
at checkout including well-known brands across retail including home
furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty,
and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm’s originating bank
partner Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank,
Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005643/en/