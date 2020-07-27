Affirm : and Herman Miller Retail Bring Customers a Better Way to Pay for Furniture and Decor

Now customers can split costs into simple, monthly payments with no late or hidden fees

Affirm, a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced a partnership with Herman Miller Retail, Herman Miller’s global retail business whose portfolio of brands includes Herman Miller, Design Within Reach (DWR) and HAY. The partnership extends across each brand and allows people to transform their home into the space they need now with the ability to pay-over-time.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, Herman Miller Retail customers can split their purchase into monthly payments such as three, six, or 12 months, based on a schedule that best fits their budget. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees.

To date, Affirm has offered Herman Miller Retail customers flexibility in payment, which has contributed to increased average order value of purchases across all of its brands.

“Over the last few months, people have transformed their homes into multifaceted spaces. Home has become an office, classroom, gym and more. With this shift, we’ve seen spending on Affirm in the home category spike — proof that, as consumers upgrade their space for what they need now, they want the flexibility to pay later,” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm. “We’re thrilled to partner with Herman Miller Retail to give more consumers the confidence to buy their authentic, modern designs with a payment option that puts their needs first.”

Herman Miller Retail joins over 6,000 merchants, for which Affirm is a growth accelerator. Offering Affirm at check out drives overall sales, increasing average order value by 85%. Trusted by 5.6 million customers, Affirm approves on average 20% more customers than its competitors and 67% of its loans are from repeat customers.

Consumers can pay with Affirm on purchases over $200 at check out on dwr.com, HAY.com and store.hermanmiller.com.

About Affirm

Affirm was founded with the mission of creating honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows consumers upfront exactly what they’ll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm gives over 5.6M shoppers the ability to pay over time at any store and also partners with over 6,000 merchants including well-known brands across home and lifestyle, personal fitness, electronics, apparel, beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm’s originating bank partner Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit hermanmiller.com/about-us.

