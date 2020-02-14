Affirmed Housing :'s Affordable Community, Stella, Hosts HUD Secretary Ben Carson for Roundtable Discussion

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Affirmed Housing's recently-opened affordable housing community, Stella, in San Diego. Dr. Carson met with Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer; Affirmed Housing President, James Silverwood; and local leaders at Stella for a roundtable discussion regarding San Diego's efforts to reduce barriers to construction and spur development of affordable housing. The meeting, which came at the request of HUD, is part of Secretary Carson's "Driving Affordable Housing Across America" bus tour.

"San Diego exemplifies the progress that can be made with communication and the realization of common goals across all levels of government," Secretary Carson said. "As we continue to shred excessive regulatory barriers, like we did here today, we will increase the affordable housing stock for residents of San Diego and the surrounding areas."

Under Mayor Faulconer's leadership, San Diego has implemented significant reforms to increase affordable housing and promote smart growth. Projects like Stella and Bluewater, developed by Affirmed Housing, have been fast-tracked due to the City's push to update community plans and streamline project reviews for affordable housing.

"The City of San Diego continues to implement the most forward-thinking housing reforms in California as we do our part to address the statewide housing crisis," Mayor Faulconer said. "Projects like Stella are the culmination of those efforts to lower costs and speed up the construction of more affordable housing. We're excited to share our progress with Secretary Carson and how we plan to take our efforts to the next level this year."

Adjacent affordable communities, Stella and Bluewater are located within a half-mile of the Grantville Trolley stop, and close to grocery stores, restaurants, and healthcare services. Stella features a mix of 80 studios and one-bedroom supportive housing apartment homes for formerly homeless individuals or those with special needs. Located at 4304 Twain Ave, Stella offers on-site services to residents through its partners, Interfaith Community Services and the VA. Bluewater consists of 80 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for low-income households earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Bluewater, located at 6121 Fairmount Ave, features on-site management, energy-efficient appliances, and airy common areas.

James Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing, states, "We're extremely pleased that Secretary Carson has hit the road, to learn state by state, best practices in affordable housing. Affirmed's mission—to provide safe and affordable homes and services to our State's most disenfranchised residents—is an honor and privilege. With wrap around services, Affirmed Housing is proud to see lives changed and hope renewed for thousands of veterans, seniors, and families."

Affirmed Housing

Headquartered in San Diego, Affirmed Housing is dedicated to improving and sustaining the viability of California through the development of affordable housing. The company aims at enhancing communities and our environment by building dynamic, professionally-managed, high-quality green multifamily housing. Areas of expertise include site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation, and marketing. Affirmed also has extensive knowledge in public finance, low-income housing tax credit acquisition, and tax-exempt bond financing. The company has financed over $1.4 billion in affordable development, with 4,100 units developed or under development in 53 communities. For more information, visit www.affirmedhousing.com.

