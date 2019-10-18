Affluent Partners : CHANGES OF DIRECTORS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The Company has signed an appointment letter with Mr. Cheng in respect of his directorship. There is no specific length of service for Mr. Cheng pursuant to his appointment letter and he will hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Mr. Cheng will also be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company.
Mr. Cheng is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$360,000, which was determined by the Board on recommendation of the Remuneration Committee with reference to his qualifications, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company, as well as the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheng does not have any interests and short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company and its associated corporations which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Cheng that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Cheng which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Cheng on taking up his new position.
By order of the Board
AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Cheung Sze Ming
Executive Director and Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheng Chi Kin (Chairman), Mr. Leung Alex and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming as executive Directors; and Mr. Lai Yat Yuen, Mr. Lee Kin Keung and Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny as independent non-executive Directors.
For identification purposes only