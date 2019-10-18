Log in
Affluent Partners : CHANGES OF DIRECTORS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

10/18/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

錢 唐 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1466)

CHANGES OF DIRECTORS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD,

BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS

AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 18 October 2019:

  1. Mr. Yuen Ching Bor, Stephen ("Mr. Yuen") has resigned as a non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company as he wishes to allocate more time to his other business engagements.
  2. Mr. Archambaud-Chao Percy Henry Junior ("Mr. Archambaud-Chao") has resigned as an executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company; and ceased to act as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the authorised representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent") as he wishes to allocate more time to his other personal engagements.

1

Each of Mr. Yuen and Mr. Archambaud-Chao confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Yuen and Mr. Archambaud-Chao for their valuable contributions towards the Company during their tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Cheng Chi Kin ("Mr. Cheng"), an executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019.

Mr. Cheng, aged 51, is currently a director of an asset management company and a non-executive director of IRC Limited (stock code: 1029), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). He obtained a Degree in Business Studies from University of Glamorgan in 1992 and a Master Degree in Business Administration from Cardiff Business School in 1993. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of International Accountants. He is also a Chartered Marketer of The Chartered Institute of Marketing and a member of Institute of Management Accountants. He has over 26 years of working experience in merger and acquisition, finance and accounting, banking, asset management and funds operations in various industries including real estate developments, infrastructure developments, real estate investment trusts (REITS), securities investments and natural resources industries.

Mr. Cheng was an executive director of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1106) from February 2017 to August 2018 which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheng has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. He does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

2

The Company has signed an appointment letter with Mr. Cheng in respect of his directorship. There is no specific length of service for Mr. Cheng pursuant to his appointment letter and he will hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Mr. Cheng will also be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company.

Mr. Cheng is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$360,000, which was determined by the Board on recommendation of the Remuneration Committee with reference to his qualifications, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company, as well as the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheng does not have any interests and short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company and its associated corporations which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Cheng that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Cheng which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Cheng on taking up his new position.

By order of the Board

AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Cheung Sze Ming

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheng Chi Kin (Chairman), Mr. Leung Alex and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming as executive Directors; and Mr. Lai Yat Yuen, Mr. Lee Kin Keung and Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

Affluent Partners Holdings Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:24:14 UTC
