Affluent Partners : CHANGES OF DIRECTORS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Each of Mr. Yuen and Mr. Archambaud-Chao confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Yuen and Mr. Archambaud-Chao for their valuable contributions towards the Company during their tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Cheng Chi Kin ("Mr. Cheng"), an executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019.

Mr. Cheng, aged 51, is currently a director of an asset management company and a non-executive director of IRC Limited (stock code: 1029), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). He obtained a Degree in Business Studies from University of Glamorgan in 1992 and a Master Degree in Business Administration from Cardiff Business School in 1993. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of International Accountants. He is also a Chartered Marketer of The Chartered Institute of Marketing and a member of Institute of Management Accountants. He has over 26 years of working experience in merger and acquisition, finance and accounting, banking, asset management and funds operations in various industries including real estate developments, infrastructure developments, real estate investment trusts (REITS), securities investments and natural resources industries.

Mr. Cheng was an executive director of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1106) from February 2017 to August 2018 which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheng has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. He does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries.