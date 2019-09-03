Affluent Partners : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 0 09/03/2019 | 10:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 僅供識別 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Stock Code 股份代號: 1466 CONTENTS 目 錄 REPORT OVERVIEW 2 報告概況 About the Report 2 Stakeholder Engagement 3 Materiality Assessment 5 關於本報告 持份者參與 重要性評估 THE ENVIRONMENT 8 環境 Strategy and Management Policies Overview 8 策略及管理政策概況 Emissions and Waste Management 8 排放物及廢棄物管理 Use of Resources 11 資源使用 Environment and Natural Resources 14 環境及天然資源 THE EMPLOYEE 15 僱員 Employment Policy and Labour Practice 15 僱傭政策及勞工常規 Working Environment 18 工作環境 Employee Development and Training 21 僱員發展及培訓 Ethical Conduct and Anti-corruption 23 道德操守及反貪污 THE VALUE CHAIN 24 價值鏈 Supply Chain Management 24 供應鏈管理 Product Quality and Responsibility 24 產品品質與責任 THE COMMUNITY 27 社區 Community Investment 27 社區投資 Social Responsibility 27 社會責任 INDEX 28 指引 2 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 The report is the third environmental, social and governance report 本 報 告 為 錢 唐 控 股 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」，連 同 其 ("ESG Report") of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (the "Company"), 附屬公司（「本集團」，或「我們」）第三份環境、社 together with its subsidiaries (the "Group", or "We" and "Us"). The Group 會及管治報告（「環境、社會及管治報告」）。本集 continues to work towards sustainable growth though communicating 團持續透過與其持份者溝通及合作達致可持續增 and cooperating with its stakeholders. Adhering to the ESG reporting 長。遵循環境、社會及管治報告的重要性、量化、 principles of materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency, the ESG 平 衡 及 一 致 性 原 則，環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 已 展 Report has demonstrated our efforts as well as the strategies the Group 示本集團於截至2019年3月31日止的十二個月期間 implemented to achieve the goal of sustainable development for the （「報告期間」）之努力及所實施之策略以達到可持 twelve months ended 31 March 2019 ("Reporting Period"). 續發展目標。 • ABOUT THE REPORT • 關於本報告 • Preparation Basis and Reporting Standard • 編製基準及報告標準 The ESG Report has been prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (the "ESG Reporting Guide") under the Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"). Cushman & Wakefield was appointed as external consultant to provide assistance and advice in the course of report preparation. The Group is pleased to present this ESG Report, which provides an overview of the Group's management on significant issues affecting the operation, and the performance of the Group in terms of environmental and social aspects. The Board of Directors has reviewed and approved the ESG Report to ensure all material issues and impacts on sustainability development are fairly presented. 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 已 根 據 香 港 交 易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」） 證 券 上 市 規 則 附 錄 二 十 七 項 下 之 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 指 引（「環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 指 引」）編 製。戴 德 梁 行 已獲委任為外部顧問以於編製報告之 過程中提供協助及意見。 本 集 團 欣 然 提 呈 本 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告，其 提 供 有 關 本 集 團 於 影 響 營 運 的重大事宜上的管理概覽以及本集團 於 環 境 及 社 會 方 面 的 表 現。董 事 會 已 審閱並批准環境、社會及管治報告，確 保所有重大事宜及對可持續發展的影 響均獲公平地呈列。 • Scope of the ESG Report • 環境、社會及管治報告的範圍 The Group is one of the world's largest merchants, purchasers and processors of pearls. Its business also includes the operation of strategic investment and financial service segment, with the objective to include investments in real estate agency business and real estate investment funds and other potential investment opportunities. 本 集 團 為 世 界 最 大 之 珍 珠 貿 易 商、採 購 商 及 加 工 商 之 一。其 業 務 亦 包 括 策 略 投 資 及 財 務 服 務 分 部 之 營 運，目 標 包括投資房地產代理業務及房地產投 資基金以及其他潛在投資機會。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 3 The Group acknowledges the importance of sustainable business practices to achieve business excellence and enhance long-term competitiveness. Focusing on three environmental aspects and eight social aspects required by HKEX, the reporting scope of this ESG Report covers our core business segments: purchasing, processing, designing, production and wholesale distribution of pearls and jewellery products in mainland China and Hong Kong ("HK"); and operation of strategic investment and financial service segment in HK. For information regarding the governance section, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report as incorporated in the Company's Annual Report. REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 本集團明白可持續業務常規對達致卓 越 業 務 及 加 強 長 期 競 爭 力 之 重 要 性。 本 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 專 注 於 香 港 交易所規定之三大環境層面及八大社 會 層 面，報 告 範 圍 涵 蓋 本 集 團 的 核 心 業務分部： 在 中 國 內 地 及 香 港（「香 港」）從 事 珍 珠 及 珠 寶 產 品 的 採 購、加 工、設計、生產及批發分銷；及 香港策略投資及財務服務分部之 營運。 就 管 治 部 分 的 資 料 而 言，請 參 閱 載 入 本公司年報之企業管治報告。 • Access and Response to the ESG Report • 查閱及回應環境、社會及管治 報告 Both English and Chinese versions of the report are available, which shall be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company. Should there be any discrepancy between the Chinese and the English versions, the English version shall prevail. The Group welcomes your feedback on this report for our sustainability initiatives. Please contact us by ir@affluent-partners.com. 報告的中英文版本將於聯交所及本公 司網站上刊登，均可供查閱。中英文版 本如有任何歧義，概以英文版本為準。 本集團歡迎 閣下對本報告提出有關 可 持 續 發 展 措 施 方 面 的 反 饋，請 透 過 ir@affluent-partners.com與我們聯絡。 • STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT • 持份者參與 The Group strives to maintain a stable and close relationship with its key stakeholders as we recognise the importance of the stakeholder participation. During the Reporting Period, our key stakeholders are identified as government and market regulators, shareholders and investors, employees, customers, suppliers and business partners, peer and industry associations, public and communities. To understand and meet their expectations, transparent and responsive channels that emphasise two-way dialogue are in place to ensure our quality communications with our stakeholders. 我們明白持份者參與的重要性，故本集團致 力與其主要持份者維持穩固緊密的關係。於 報告期間，本集團的主要持份者確認為政府 及 市 場 監 管 機 構、股 東 及 投 資 者、僱 員、客 戶、供 應 商 及 業 務 夥 伴、同 業 及 業 界 組 織、 公 眾 人 士 及 社 區。為 了 解 及 符 合 彼 等 的 期 望，本集團採用強調雙向對話的透明且可迅 速回應的渠道，確保本集團與持份者保持高 質素溝通。 4 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 Stakeholders Engagement channels 持份者 參與渠道 Government and - On-site inspections and checks Market Regulators - 實地視察及檢查 政府及市場監管機構 - Annual reports, announcements and Company website - 年報、公告及本公司網站 Shareholders and Investors - Annual general meetings and other shareholder meetings 股東及投資者 - 股東週年大會及其他股東大會 - Annual reports, announcements and Company website - 年報、公告及本公司網站 - Meeting with investors and analysts - 與投資者及分析員會面 Employees - Conferences 僱員 - 座談會 - Trainings, seminars and briefing sessions - 培訓、研討會及簡介會 - Cultural and sport activities - 文化及體育活動 - Intranet and emails - 內聯網及電郵 Customers - Company website, brochures and annual reports 客戶 - 本公司網站、小冊子及年報 - Emails and customer service hotline - 電郵及客戶服務熱線 - Feedback forms - 反饋表格 - Visits and meetings - 訪問及會議 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 5 REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 Stakeholders Engagement channels 持份者 參與渠道 Suppliers/Partners - Business meetings, supplier conferences, phone calls and interviews 供應商╱合作夥伴 - 業務會議、供應商座談會、電話溝通及訪談 - Regular meetings - 定期會面 - Review and assessment - 檢討及評估 - Tendering process - 招標過程 Peer/Industry Associations - Industry conferences 同業╱業界組織 - 業界座談會 - Site visits - 實地參觀 Public and Communities - Volunteering 公眾人士及社區 - 義工 • MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT • 重要性評估 Materiality assessment can help us to better understand our sustainability impacts and the process was carried out through surveys. In total, 21 topics have been identified, prioritised, validated and reviewed by various stakeholder categories. 重 要 性 評 估 可 幫 助 我 們 更 加 了 解 我 們 的 可 持續發展影響，其以調查的方式進行。合共 21項 議 題 經 確 定、排 序、驗 證 及 審 視（ 按 各 持份者類別劃分）。 6 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 • MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT • 重要性評估 ESG Issues Materiality Matrix 環境、社會及管治議題重要性矩陣 Importance to Stakeholders 對持份者的重要性 9 13 12 1 7 15 2 8 10 5 17 14 16 11 4 3 6 19 20 21 18 Low Medium High Importance Importance Importance 低重要性 中等重要性 高重要性 Importance to Business 對業務的重要性 Stakeholders ESG Issues 持份者 環境、社會及管治議題 Government and 1 - Compliance with laws and regulations Market Regulators - 遵守法律法規 政府及市場監管機構 2 - Proper tax payment - 正當交稅 3 - Promotion of regional economic development and employment - 促進地區經濟發展及提高就業 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 7 REPORT OVERVIEW 報告概況 • MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT • 重要性評估 Stakeholders ESG Issues 持份者 環境、社會及管治議題 Shareholders and Investors 4 - Return on the investment 股東及投資者 - 投資回報 5 - Information disclosure and transparency - 資訊披露及透明度 6 - Protection of interests and fair treatment of shareholders - 保障股東權益及公平對待股東 Employees 7 - Safeguarding the rights and interests of employees 僱員 - 保障僱員權利及利益 8 - Career development opportunities - 事業發展機會 9 - Health and safety - 健康與安全 Customers 10 - Safe and high-quality products 客戶 - 安全及高品質的產品 11 - Stable relationship - 穩定關係 12 - Information transparency - 資訊透明度 13 - Business ethics - 商業道德 Suppliers/Partners 14 - Long-term partnership 供應商╱合作夥伴 - 長期夥伴關係 15 - Honest cooperation - 坦誠合作 16 - Fair and open - 公平公開 17 - Risk reduction - 降低風險 Peer/Industry Associations 18 - Experience sharing and cooperation 同業╱業界組織 - 分享經驗及協作 19 - Fair competition - 公平競爭 Public and Communities 20 - Community involvement 公眾人士及社區 - 社區參與 21 - Social responsibility - 社會責任 8 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 • STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT POLICIES • 策略及管理政策概況 OVERVIEW Sustainable development is to protect our existing natural resources for future generations. As we continue to develop our business, we are constantly striving to innovate, reduce the impact on the natural environment, and protect the climate. In recognition of sustainability is also the core concept of the Group, it has established regular emission reduction policies such as: green purchasing policy to regulate daily purchasing, 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) policy to regulate waste stream and green operation policy to regulate facility operation. Green purchasing policy requires to purchase energy-efficient office equipment and energy-efficient air conditioners. 3Rs policy encourages the reuse of printed paper and the use of recycled paper for printing and even to build a paperless office. Green Operation policy advocates the employees to turn off the lights and air conditioners in unmanned rooms and try to reduce business trips and meetings by using telephone or video conferences. 可 持 續 發 展 旨 在 為 後 代 保 護 現 有 的 自 然 資 源。隨著我們持續發展業務，我們一直努力 創新，減少對自然環境的影響及保護氣候。 支持可持續發展亦為本集團的核心理念，本 集團已制定定期減排政策，例如：綠色採購 政策以規管日常採購、3Rs（ 減少使用、物盡 其 用、循 環 再 造）政 策 以 管 理 廢 棄 物 及 綠 色 營運政策以管理設施運作。綠色採購政策規 定 購 買 節 能 辦 公 設 備 及 節 能 冷 氣 機。3Rs政 策鼓勵重用打印紙及使用再生紙打印，甚至 建立無紙辦公室。綠色營運政策提倡僱員關 閉無人房間的電燈及冷氣機，並嘗試透過使 用電話或視像會議減少業務差旅及會面。 • EMISSIONS AND WASTE MANAGEMENT • 排放物及廢棄物管理 • GHG Emission • 溫室氣體排放 There is consensus that human activity is causing climate change. The warming climate has significant negative impact on human health. The Group is committed to take sustainable, long-term actions to manage the carbon footprint of our own operations. The elevated greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations in the atmosphere has resulted in increased atmospheric heat retention and rising global average temperatures. As the largest contribution of the Group's carbon footprint came from sources such as purchased electricity, business travel, and vehicles, we continue to work on reducing travel and consolidating office space, as well as developing energy saving policies (as mentioned in the section "Use of Resources") and green purchasing policies to reduce the GHG emission by reducing energy consumption in the business operation. 人類活動正導致氣候轉變是為人所共 識 的 議 題。氣 候 變 暖 對 人 體 健 康 造 成 重 大 負 面 影 響。本 集 團 致 力 採 取 可 持 續的長期行動管理本集團自身營運的 碳足跡。 大氣層的溫室氣體濃度提高導致大氣 保 溫 加 劇 及 全 球 平 均 氣 溫 上 升。由 於 本集團的最大部分碳足跡來自外購電 力、業務差旅及車輛等源頭，我們持續 努 力 減 少 差 旅 及 合 併 辦 公 室 空 間，並 制定節能政策（ 如「資源使用」一節所 述）及綠色採購政策，以透過減少業務 營運的能源消耗減低溫室氣體排放。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 9 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 This report focuses on emissions of CO2e (CO2, CH4, and 本 報 告 集 中 於 二 氧 化 碳 當 量（ 二 氧 化 N2O) and includes Scope 1 emissions, which are direct 碳、甲烷及一氧化二氮）排放及包括範 emissions from our offices and fleet vehicles; Scope 2, which is 圍1排放，其為來自本集團辦公室及車 emission from the generation of purchased electricity. 輛的直接排放；範圍2，其為來自產生 外購電力的排放。 The GHG emission of the Group during the Reporting Period 本集團於報告期間之溫室氣體排放如 is as follows: 下： GHG Emission Unit Total 溫室氣體排放 單位 總計 Scope 11 tonnes of CO2-e 22.2 範圍11 噸二氧化碳當量 Scope 22 tonnes of CO2-e 504.89 範圍22 噸二氧化碳當量 Total GHG emission tonnes of CO2-e 527.09 溫室氣體總排放量 噸二氧化碳當量 GHG intensity tonnes of CO2-e/m2 0.135 溫室氣體強度 噸二氧化碳當量╱平方米 Scope 1: Direct emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the 範圍1： 來 自 本 集 團 擁 有 或 控 制 的 來 源 的 直 Group. 接排放。 Scope 2: Indirect emissions from the purchased electricity consumed by the 範圍2： 來 自 本 集 團 消 耗 外 購 電 力 的 間 接 排 Group. 放。 • Waste Management • 廢棄物管理 With the scarcity of resources and energy, countries around the world are paying more attention to waste recycling. The Group is also aware of the importance of reducing waste to the company's development. Waste management is imperative to the well-being of staffs, the environment and in most cases your own profits. The Group has implemented several strategies in reducing and recovering waste during building operations. For the Group's daily operation, there are two primary waste, hazardous waste (that is dangerous or potentially harmful to our health or the environment) coming from the production process mainly involves wastewater and non-hazardous waste that generated by office activities. 隨 著 資 源 及 能 源 短 缺，世 界 各 國 愈 加 注 重 廢 棄 物 回 收。本 集 團 亦 明 白 減 廢 對 公 司 發 展 的 重 要 性。廢 棄 物 管 理 對 員 工 健 康、環 境 及 在 大 多 數 情 況 下， 閣 下 自 身 的 利 益 而 言 乃 勢 在 必 行。 本集團已於建立營運時實施多項減廢 及 回 收 廢 棄 物 的 策 略。於 本 集 團 的 日 常 營 運 中 有 兩 種 主 要 廢 棄 物：來 自 生 產 過 程 的 有 害 廢 棄 物（ 即 對 人 體 健 康 或環境而言屬危險或潛在有害），主要 涉 及 廢 水；以 及 辦 公 室 活 動 所 產 生 的 無害廢棄物。 10 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 The Group appoints professional waste removal company to dispose and treat the hazardous waste. Considering main waste of the Group's daily operation to be paper/card waste, plastic waste, The Group has provided clearly marked bins to place paper/cardboard, plastics and general waste in each floor of the building, so that staff can immediately dispose items they have used. All clean paper/cardboard and plastic types can be separated from other types of waste so that they can be recycled rather than landfilled. To further reduce the use of paper, the Group advocates the adoption of paperless offices: Go digital.

Print internal documents on both sides of a page.

Reuse single-sided paper for internal staff documents. During the Reporting Period, the wastes generated by the Group are as follows: 本集團委任專業廢棄物清理公司以處 置 及 處 理 有 害 廢 棄 物。考 慮 到 本 集 團 日常營運之主要廢棄物為紙張╱卡片 廢棄物、塑膠廢棄物，本集團已於大樓 各層提供具有清晰標記的垃圾箱以放 置紙張╱卡紙箱、塑膠及一般廢棄物， 使 員 工 可 立 即 棄 置 使 用 過 的 物 品。所 有清潔紙張╱卡紙箱及塑膠類別可與 其 他 類 別 的 廢 棄 物 分 隔 開，使 其 可 循 環再用，避免堆填。 為 進 一 步 減 少 使 用 紙 張，本 集 團 提 倡 採納無紙辦公室： 數碼化。

使用雙面打印內部文件。

就內部員工文件重用單面紙張。 於 報 告 期 間，本 集 團 產 生 之 廢 棄 物 如 下： Wastes Generation Unit Total 產生之廢棄物 單位 總計 Hazardous waste 有害廢棄物 Wastewater tonnes 2.16 廢水 噸 Hazardous waste intensity tonnes/m2 0.00055 有害廢棄物強度 噸╱平方米 Non-hazardous waste 無害廢棄物 General office waste tonnes 6 一般辦公室廢棄物 噸 Non-hazardous waste intensity tonnes/m2 0.00154 無害廢棄物強度 噸╱平方米 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 11 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 • USE OF RESOURCES • 資源使用 The Group has implemented "Green Operation Method" which comes from LEED Rating System to enhance energy efficiency, water efficiency and waste management. Based on the company operation mode, the major types of consumption are electricity, water and packaging materials. 本 集 團 已 實 施 來 自 領 先 能 源 與 環 境 設 計 (LEED)評級系統的「綠色營運方式」，以加強 能源效益、用水效益及廢棄物管理。根據公 司營運模式，主要消耗類型為電力、水及包 裝物料。 • Energy • 能源 Purchased electricity is the only energy resource for the office operation and the pearls and jewellery production. Based on these characteristics, an energy audit consultant was appointed by the Group with various energy saving solutions being adopted in different functional areas: For office, air-conditioner, office equipment and lighting are the main types of electricity consumption Upgrade the lighting bulbs to LED

Install motive sensor in meeting room, corridors and staircases

Green purchasing policy for newly purchased laptop, TV, projector, printer and etc with energy star certification or Grade 1 energy label

Set new and existing computers, photocopiers and printers in energy saving mode

Switch off electrical appliances when they are not in use

Set the temperature of air-conditioners at 25.5 degrees Celsius

air-conditioners at 25.5 degrees Celsius Set time control for office lighting to make the light switch off automatically after 18:30 and staffs who work overtime can switch on manually

Consultant gives Green education to all staffs for energy saving tips 外購電力為辦公室營運以及珍珠及珠 寶 生 產 的 唯 一 能 源 資 源。根 據 該 等 特 徵，本集團委任能源審計顧問，並於不 同功能區域採納多項節能解決方案： 就辦公室而言，冷氣機、辦公設備及照 明設備為主要電力消耗類型。 將燈泡升級至 LED

於會議室、走廊及樓梯安裝動作 感應器

採用綠色採購政策，以購買具有 能 源 之 星 證 明 或 一 級 能 源 標 籤 的 新 手 提 電 腦、電 視、投 影 機、 打印機等

將新及現有電腦、影印機及打印 機設定為節能模式

於不使用時關掉電器

將冷氣機溫度設定為攝氏 25.5 度

度 將辦公室照明設備的時間控制設 定為於下午六時三十分後自動關 掉，加班的員工可手動開啟照明 設備

顧問為全體員工提供有關節能提 示的綠色教學 12 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 For production area, process load, air-conditioner and lighting are the main types of electricity consumption: Facility management team makes re-commissioning for all the HVAC equipment

re-commissioning for all the HVAC equipment Provide training to new staff on how to use manufacture equipment efficiently

Upgrade the lighting bulbs to LED

Install motive sensor in all corridors and restrooms

Periodically commissions manufacture equipment 就生產區域而言，程序負載、冷氣機及 照明設備為主要電力消耗類型： 設 施 管 理 團 隊 重 新 調 試 所 有

HVAC 設備

HVAC 為新員工提供如何有效使用製造 設備的培訓

將燈泡升級至 LED

於所有走廊及洗手間安裝動作感 應器

定期調試製造設備 The Group also plans to install energy management system in office and production area which can real-time record energy consumption and will be very helpful for energy analysis and energy saving. During the Reporting Period, the energy consumption of the Group is as follows: 本集團亦計劃於辦公室及生產區域安 裝 能 源 管 理 系 統，其 可 實 時 記 錄 能 源 消 耗 量，大 大 有 助 能 源 分 析 及 節 省 能 源。 於報告期間，本集團之能源消耗如下： Energy Unit Total 能源 單位 總計 Purchased electricity MWh 957.87 外購電力 兆瓦時 Total energy consumption MWh 957.87 能源消耗總量 兆瓦時 Energy consumption intensity MWh/m2 0.25 能源消耗強度 兆瓦時╱平方米 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 13 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 • Water • 水 Water is essential to our business and we have approached water management accordingly. Across our system, we are reducing the amount of water we use per liter of finished products. We post water saving tips in the restroom and pantry to remind staff of their water use behaviours. During the Reporting Period, the water consumption of the Group is as follows: 水 對 本 集 團 的 業 務 而 言 必 不 可 少，我 們 已 因 應 業 務 進 行 用 水 管 理。於 本 集 團 的 系 統 中，我 們 正 在 減 少 我 們 就 製 成 品 所 使 用 的 每 公 升 水 量。我 們 在 洗 手 間 及 茶 水 間 張 貼 節 約 用 水 的 提 示， 提醒員工的用水行為。 於報告期間，本集團之耗水量如下： Water Unit Total 水 單位 總計 Water consumption M3 17,409 耗水量 立方米 Water consumption intensity M3/m2 4.47 耗水強度 立方米╱平方米 • Packaging Materials • 包裝物料 In order to perform our commitment to environment protection, the Group chooses Green Package materials which are harmless to human health, protective to the ecological environment and can be recycled and reused. The consumption of these materials during the Reporting Period is summarised below. 為 履 行 本 集 團 對 環 境 保 護 的 承 諾，本 集 團 選 擇 對 人 體 健 康 無 害、保 護 生 態 環境以及可循環再造及重用的綠色包 裝 物 料。該 等 物 料 於 報 告 期 間 之 消 耗 情況概述如下。 Packaging Materials Unit Total 包裝物料 單位 總計 Paper box tonnes 1.8 紙箱 噸 Plastic bag tonnes 0.2 膠袋 噸 Total tonnes 2 總計 噸 Packaging material intensity tonnes/tonnes of production 0.3474 包裝物料強度 噸╱噸產量 14 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE ENVIRONMENT 環境 • ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES • 環境及天然資源 Recognising that environmental protection is an important obligation of global enterprises, the Group complies with all applicable environmental laws and regulations and make great efforts to reduce consumption of resources and energy. We also realise that waste materials are valuable resources, and we will implement 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) thoroughly and minimise the amount of final waste disposal. Paperless office is one of our strategies and works very well during the Reporting Period. 本集團明白環保為全球企業的重要責任，故 本集團遵守所有適用的環境法律及法規，致 力減少資源及能源消耗。我們亦明白廢棄物 料為寶貴資源，我們將徹底實行3Rs（ 減少使 用、物 盡 其 用、循 環 再 造）及 盡 量 減 少 最 終 廢棄物棄置量。無紙辦公室為本集團的策略 之一，其於報告期間運作良好。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 15 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 • EMPLOYMENT POLICY AND LABOUR • 僱傭政策及勞工常規 PRACTICE 僱傭 Employment We believe the employees are the most important and valuable assets of the Group. We put great emphasis on the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of all employees and strictly complies with relevant employment and labour laws under the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance, Minimum Wage Ordinance, and Labour Law of the People's Republic of China, to ensure a fair arrangement of working hours, wages and off days for our employees. We are committed to be an ideal employer of choice and providing a healthy working environment where our employees can thrive. We have established an effective system of employment policies, including equal recruitment policy, equal promotion policy, work-life balance policy, compensation policy, remuneration and allowance policy, dismissal and retirement policy, anti-discrimination policy, diversity policy, employee welfare and benefit policy. There were no cases of prosecution for breach of relevant laws and regulations during the Reporting Period. 我 們 相 信 僱 員 為 本 集 團 最 重 要 及 寶 貴 的 資 產。我們非常重視保障所有僱員的合法權利 及權益，並嚴格遵守香港僱傭條例、最低工 資 條 例 及 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 法 項 下 的 相 關僱傭及勞工法律，以確保公平地安排僱員 的工作時間、工資及休息日。 我 們 致 力 成 為 卓 越 僱 主，提 供 健 康 的 工 作 環 境，讓 僱 員 茁 壯 成 長、盡 展 所 長。我 們 已 制 定 僱 傭 政 策 的 有 效 系 統，包 括 平 等 招 聘 政 策、平 等 晉 升 政 策、工 作 生 活 平 衡 政 策、 補償政策、薪酬及津貼政策、解僱及退休政 策、反歧視政策、多元化政策及僱員福利政 策。於報告期間並無違反相關法律及法規的 訴訟個案。 Workforce Distribution by Regions and Business Sectors/Units: 按地區及業務分部╱單位劃分的員工分佈： Hong Kong Mainland China 香港 中國大陸 41 219 12% 4% 84% Holding Company 控股公司 Jewelry product sales 珠寶產品銷售 Jewelry Manufacturing 珠寶製造 Labour Standards With respect of human rights, the Group has established "Child Labour Rescue Procedure" to support effective abolition of child. In our recruitment process, by following the Employment of Children Regulation made by Hong Kong Labour Department, all candidates must be aged 18 or above to be employed and everyone is provided with equal opportunities. Candidates are required to provide identity proof for verification to prevent child labour recruitment. In addition, the Group issued "Prohibition of Forced Labour Policy Procedure" to prohibit unlawful acts such as squeezing the labour for their interest or forcing them to work by any forms of threat. Our suppliers and other business partners are expected to follow the same standards of labour practices while working with us. 勞工準則 就人權而言，本集團已制定「童工救助程序」 以支持有效廢除童工。本集團的招聘過程遵 從香港勞工處頒佈的僱用兒童規例，所有應 徵者須為18歲或以上方可獲聘，而所有應徵 者均獲提供平等機會。應徵者須提供身份證 明以供核實，防止招聘童工。 此外，本集團頒佈「禁止強迫勞工政策程序」 以禁止非法行為，例如為利益而壓搾員工或 以任何形式之威脅強迫員工工作。本集團的 供 應 商 及 其 他 業 務 夥 伴 與 我 們 合 作 時 預 期 將遵循相同的勞工慣例標準。 16 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 When cases of child or forced labour are discovered and reported during our regular reviews and inspections, serious investigation will be carried out promptly to settle the case and prevent the similar situation from happening again. The Group strictly complied with the Labour Law of the PRC and the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance. During the Reporting Period, our operation has not been exposed to any significant risk of child or forced labour. 倘 本 集 團 於 定 期 檢 討 及 檢 查 時 發 現 及 報 告 童工或強迫勞工個案，將即時進行嚴謹調查 以解決個案及防止同類情況再次發生。本集 團嚴格遵守中國勞動法及香港僱傭條例。於 報告期間，本集團的業務並無任何有關童工 或強迫勞工的重大風險。 Competitive Employment Terms The Group has continued to optimise its practices and daily management of employees' individual well-being with the aim to create a safe, healthy and comfortable work environment. Remuneration Packages 薪酬待遇 Medical Insurances 醫療保險 具競爭力的僱傭條款 本 集 團 持 續 優 化 其 對 僱 員 個 人 健 康 的 慣 例 及日常管理，旨在創造安全、健康及舒適的 工作環境。 Bonus 花紅 Social Insurances 社會保險 Employee Benets 僱員福利 Salary Adjustment 薪金調整 Share Option Retirement Benets Scheme Scheme 購股權計劃 退休福利計劃 Employee well-being can bring positive influence on staff wellness and considerably increase team engagement, trusts and overall efficiency. We aim to provide competitive employee protection, reward and benefit packages that ensure our ability to attract and retain the talents we need. 僱員安康可為員工健康帶來正面影響，並大 幅提升團隊合作、信任及整體效率。我們旨 在提供具競爭力的僱員保障、回報及福利待 遇，確保本集團能夠吸引及挽留所需人才。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 17 Social Responsibility Assessment Our Group recognises that the social responsibility is essential to the success of our business, well-being of our people, and wellness of the whole society. We have designed a systematic procedure "Social Responsibility Internal Inspection Procedure" to examine whether the internal system and management approach is meeting the requirements and standards. To ensure the future operation of our corporate responsibility assessment, we have established "Social Responsibility Management Review Process" for factories. The review process includes annual inspection of the following items: Review requirements for future development of the factories, legal procedures, and customer policies, and whether the factories are facing any issues related to social responsibility that might affect the reputation and image of the Group;

Review the validity and terms of factories' Social Responsibility System;

Review the competitiveness of factories in the market;

Review whether the system meets SA8000 International Standard requirements;

Review overall results related to customer and external inspections;

Review whether current competency of the factories meets SA8000 International Standard. THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 社會責任評估 本集團明白社會責任對其業務的成功、僱員 的健康及整個社會的安適而言為必不可少。 我們已設計系統化程序「社會責任內部檢查 程序」檢驗內部系統及管理方法是否符合規 定及標準。 為確保企業責任評估的日後運作，我們已為 廠房制定「社會責任管理檢討程序」。 檢討過程包括以下各項的年度檢查： 檢 討 廠 房、法 定 程 序 及 客 戶 政 策 進 一 步發展的需要以及廠房是否正面對任 何可能影響本集團聲譽及形象的社會 責任問題；

檢討廠房的社會責任系統有效性及條 款；

檢討廠房於市場上的競爭力；

檢 討系統 是否 符合國 際標 準 SA8000 的 規定；

的 規定； 檢討客戶及外部檢查的整體結果；

檢討廠房的目前能力是否符合國際標 準 SA8000 。 18 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 • WORKING ENVIRONMENT • 工作環境 Equal Opportunities 平等機會 The Group is committed to providing a fair and equitable workplace where all individuals are treated equally in every aspect of their work or employment. Candidates and employees have equal opportunities to employment, remuneration and promotion. We will not conduct or tolerate discrimination or harassment against individuals on the basis of age, gender, race, marital status, religion and disability on any legally protected ground or on any other ground which we consider inappropriate and unacceptable. This policy applies to all employment activities including, but not limited to recruitment, promotion and transfer, assignment, reward and benefit provisions, training and development, termination and other similar aspects. 本集團致力提供公平及平等的工作場所，使 所 有 人 就 其 於 工 作 或 僱 傭 的 各 方 面 獲 平 等 對待。求職者及僱員擁有平等的就業、薪酬 及 晉 升 機 會。我 們 將 不 會 以 年 齡、性 別、種 族、婚姻狀況、宗教及傷健任何受法律保障 的 理 由 或 任 何 其 他 我 們 認 為 不 恰 當 及 不 可 接 受 的 理 由 對 個 人 進 行 歧 視 或 騷 擾 或 容 忍 有關情況。 本政策適用於所有僱傭活動，包括但不限於 招聘、晉升及調職、指派、回報及福利規定、 培訓及發展、終止僱傭及其他類似方面。 Work-life Balance The Group is dedicated to encouraging employees to maintain a work-life balance through reasonable contractual working hours, vacation entitlements and company activities. These include statutory holidays, paid annual leave, marriage leave, maternity leave and paternity leave, etc. Balanced employees tend to feel more motivated and less stressed out at work, which thereby increases company productivity and reduces the number of conflicts in the working environment. 工作與生活平衡 本集團致力透過合理的合約工作時間、休假 權利及公司活動，鼓勵僱員維持工作生活平 衡。當中包括法定假期、有薪假期、婚假、產 假及侍產假等。工作生活平衡的僱員於工作 時傾向感到更有動力及較小壓力，從而增加 公司生產力及減少工作環境的衝突次數。 Work Space Health and Safety 工作場所健康與安全 The Group is committed to ensuring a sound and safe working 本集團遵守所有相關法律，致力為僱員確保 environment for our employees to prevent injury and illness, in 良好及安全的工作環境以防止受傷及生病。 compliance with all relevant legislation. People are crucial to the 人員對本集團之可持續發展至關重要。我們 sustainable development of our Group. We manage the safety of 根 據 相 關 職 業 健 康 及 安 全 法 律 及 法 規 管 理 the office in accordance with relevant occupational health and 辦公室安全。透過考慮一切可能預防措施， safety laws and regulations. We strive for the highest standards of 我們力求訂立最高安全及健康表現的標準， safety and health performance by taking into consideration of all 以達至零意外工作環境。 possible precautionary measures to achieve a zero-incident working environment. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 19 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 A HEALTHY WORKFORCE IS ESSENTIAL FOR 健康的工作場所對業務成功運行而言 RUNNING A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS 屬必不可少 People 員工 "Health and Safety management Policy" 「健康及安全管理政策」 "Expectant Mothers and Pregnant Employees Risk Assessment Program" 「準媽媽及懷孕僱員風險評估計劃」 Work Space Safety 工作場所安全 "Emergency Management Procedure" 「緊急管理程序」 "Chemical Products Management Program" 「化學產品管理計劃」 "Hazardous Energy Control Policy" 「有害能源監控政策」 The Group strictly complies with the PRC Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Occupational Diseases, the Hong Kong Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance and other applicable laws and regulations on health and safety. During the Reporting Period, we had no violation record on the relevant laws and regulations relating to employees' health and safety that have a significant impact on the Group. 本集團嚴格遵守中國職業病防治法、香港職 業 安 全 及 健 康 條 例 及 其 他 有 關 健 康 及 安 全 之適用法律法規。於報告期間，我們並無違 反 有 關 僱 員 健 康 及 安 全 之 相 關 法 律 法 規 且 對本集團構成重大影響之記錄。 20 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 Workplace and Equipment Management The Group places a great emphasis on the safety of electrical equipment by conducting regular safety checks and arranging maintenance. Major production equipment is required to have safety operation procedures and maintenance guidelines to ensure that it is functioning properly. In addition to checks and maintenance on equipment, we carry out regular safety monitoring and risk assessment in our operations to help identify the potential occupational safety and health hazards. If any potential hazards are identified during the assessment, effective control will be implemented for safety improvement. 工作場所及設備管理 本集團重視電子設備安全，因此會進行定期 的安全檢查及安排維護。主要生產設備須備 有安全操作程序及維護指引，以確保其正常 運作。 除設備檢查及維護外，我們於營運過程中進 行定期安全監察及風險評估，以協助識別潛 在職業安全及健康危害。倘於評估過程中識 別出任何潛在危害，則將就改善安全實施有 效監控。 For WORKERS For MANAGERS For WORKPLACES For SOCIETY 員工 管理層 工作場所 社會 Greater well-being A healthier, more Improved performance, Lower costs and and job satisfaction motivated and productive reduced accident and reduced burden on 更健康及更大工作 workforce injury rates services 成就感 更健康、更有動力及 提升表現，減少意外及 降低成本及 生產力的員工 受傷率 減少服務負擔 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 21 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 • EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING • 僱員發展及培訓 Employee Training and Examinations 僱員培訓及測驗 The Group has established "2017 Training Guideline (the PRC)" 本集團已制定「2017年培訓指引（ 中國）」為 to conduct periodic training to our employees regarding the 僱員定期進行有關其職責需要的培訓。所有 requirements of their job duties. All employees must comply 僱員須遵守守則及政策，透過於培訓後通過 with the codes and policies and obtain required knowledge and 測驗獲取其職位所需的知識及技術。 techniques for their positions by passing the examinations after the trainings. Target Team Training contents Leadership 目標團隊 培訓內容 領導人員 Head of each department 1. Corporate Management Fundamental Concepts Factory Management 各部門主管 企業管理及基本概念 Representative 2. Job Positions and Duties 廠房管理代表 職位及職責 3. ISO9001:2008 Operation and Control ISO9001:2008營運及監控 4. Quality Awareness 品質意識 5. Factory Quality Standards and Targets 廠房品質標準及目標 6. Continuous Improvement of Corporate Mindset 持續改善企業思維模式 7. Safety Management Knowledge 安全管理知識 8. BSCI Behavior Codes BSCI行為守則 Quality Control Team 1. Job Duties Quality Management Team 品質監控團隊 職責 品質管理團隊 2. ISO9001:2008 Basic Knowledge ISO9001:2008基礎知識 3. Quality Awareness 品質意識 4. Calculation and Examination of Basic Knowledge and Concepts 計算及測驗基礎知識及概念 5. Form Report 表格報告 6. Factory Quality Standards and Targets 廠房品質標準及目標 7. Continuous Improvement of Concepts 持續改善概念 8. Safety Management Knowledge regarding quality control 有關品質監控的安全管理知識 9. BSCI Behavior Codes BSCI行為守則 22 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 Target Team Training contents Leadership 目標團隊 培訓內容 領導人員 Inventory Management Team 1. Job Duties Managers 存貨管理團隊 職責 經理 2. Factory Quality Standards and Targets 廠房品質標準及目標 3. Product Material Management 產品物料管理 4. Collect and deliver of record requirements 收集及遞交記錄規定 5. Form Report 表格報告 6. Inventory Safety Management Knowledge 存貨安全管理知識 7. BSCI Behavior Codes BSCI行為守則 8. ISO9001:2008 Basic Knowledge ISO9001:2008基礎知識 All Employees 1. Factory Introduction Head of each department 全體僱員 廠房簡介 各部門主管 2. Factory Regulations 廠房規矩 3. ISO9001:2008 Basic Knowledge ISO9001:2008基礎知識 4. Factory Quality Standards and Targets 廠房品質標準及目標 5. Technical Requirements for assigned position 獲指派職位的技術要求 6. BSCI Behavior Codes BSCI行為守則 Safety Education and Training Enhancing employees' awareness and knowledge in occupational health and safety are the basis of preventing work-related incidents. Our Group has implemented different safety training programmes for employees at all levels. For example, employees must receive trainings about chemical handling before using the chemicals. Assessment is conducted after training and employees must pass the assessment before performing the assigned tasks. All employees shall participate in the regular fire drills to ensure that they can take prompt and appropriate action in case of fire. By education and training, we inculcate safety information in our employees to keep their safety awareness. 安全教育及培訓 提 高 僱 員 對 職 業 健 康 及 安 全 的 意 識 及 知 識 為防止工作意外的基礎。本集團已為各級別 的僱員實施不同安全培訓項目。例如，僱員 於 使 用 化 學 品 前 必 須 接 受 有 關 化 學 品 處 理 之培訓。於培訓後會進行評估，僱員必須通 過有關評估，方可進行有關獲分配之工作。 所有僱員均須參與定期火警演習，以確保彼 等可於發生火警時採取迅速適當之行動。我 們透過教育及培訓，向僱員灌輸安全資訊， 以令彼等保持安全意識。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 23 THE EMPLOYEE 僱員 • ETHICAL CONDUCT AND ANTICORRUPTION • 道德操守及反貪污 Business Ethics 商業道德 Our Group has established "Business Ethics Standard and Guidelines" to ensure integrity and ethical behaviours of employees and avoid the issues caused by conflict of interests. Each Employee is responsible for knowing and understanding the policies, guidelines and standards of business conduct and how to report any suspected misconduct to the internal compliance officers. The conduct of all employees should reflect the values of the Group and promote a work environment that upholds and improves the Group's reputation for integrity and trust. 本集團已制定「商業道德標準及指引」以確 保僱員的誠信及道德行為，避免因利益衝突 發生問題。各僱員有責任學習及了解有關商 業操守的政策、指引及準則以及如何向內部 合規主任報告任何懷疑不當行為。 所 有 僱 員 的 操 守 應 反 映 本 集 團 的 價 值 及 促 進 一 個 維 護 及 改 善 本 集 團 於 誠 信 上 的 聲 譽 的工作環境。 Anti-corruption Our Group believes the integrity and commitment of our employees are our critical factors to success. The Group has implemented "Business Behaviour Ethics and Regulation Procedure" to set out our commitment to preventing all forms of corrupt practices. Employees are required and have the responsibility to conduct themselves with integrity in an ethical and proper manner. Payments or acceptance of any kickbacks from external parties is strictly prohibited. The Group takes disciplinary action to combat against any violation of the Group's regulation. We also have the same expectations for our suppliers and other business partners. The Group's "Whistleblowing Policy" sets up channel to encourage employees to raise concerns about suspected misconduct, malpractice or irregularities in confidence. All reported cases are promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Group Ethics Committee while the confidentiality is respected in order to protect individuals. If there is sufficient evidence to suggest that a case of possible corruption exists, the case will be reported to the relevant local authorities. The Group strictly abides by relevant anti-corruption and anti- bribery laws and regulations relating to anti-corruption, including the Anti-Money Laundering Law of the PRC and the Hong Kong Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. There were no cases prosecuted for violating relevant laws during the Reporting Period. 反貪污 本 集 團 相 信 僱 員 誠 實 守 信 為 成 功 的 關 鍵 因 素。本集團已實施「商業行為道德及監管程 序」，其載列本集團對防止所有形式貪污行 為之承擔。僱員必須及有責任以道德及正當 方式真誠行事。我們嚴禁向外部人士支付或 接受其任何回佣。本集團會就打擊任何違反 本集團法規之行為採取紀律處分。我們亦對 我 們 的 供 應 商 及 其 他 業 務 夥 伴 抱 有 相 同 期 望。 本 集 團 之「舉 報 政 策」設 立 渠 道，鼓 勵 僱 員 在保密情況下對懷疑不當行為、凟職或違規 行為提高警覺。所有舉報個案均由本集團之 道德委員會即時及徹底調查，同時尊重保密 性，以保障有關個人。倘有足夠證據證明存 在可能貪污行為，則有關個案會向相關地方 機關報告。 本 集 團 嚴 格 遵 守 與 反 貪 污 有 關 的 相 關 反 貪 污及反賄賂法律法規，包括中國反洗錢法及 香港防止賄賂條例。於報告期間並無違反相 關法例之訴訟案件。 24 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE VALUE CHAIN 價值鏈 • SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT • 供應鏈管理 Operating Practices 營運常規 The Group adheres to good practices during procurement process and works closely with a spectrum of suppliers for the smooth operation of business, access of equipment and resources for the processing and production of pearls and jewellery products. As part of our commitment to environmental protection, product quality and social responsibility, we recognised the great importance of supply chain management and formulated internal policies and guidelines and selection of external suppliers. The Group has a stringent supplier selection process and management approach to ensure healthy and sustainable relationship with suppliers. We will take multiple selection criteria and supplier assessment into account when accessing suppliers' profile and principles, such as product quality, labour standards, environmental and quality management and ethical business conduct. We strive to cooperate only with the suppliers who share the same principles with us. We carry out regular on-site inspection to monitor and evaluate the performance of our suppliers. If any serious cases of non- compliance are discovered, we will terminate our contract with the supplier. 本 集 團 於 採 購 過 程 中 堅 持 良 好 常 規 及 與 不 同光譜的供應商緊密合作，以達致順暢業務 營 運 及 取 得 加 工 及 生 產 珍 珠 及 珠 寶 產 品 的 設備及資源。作為本集團對環境保護、產品 品質及社會責任承諾的一部分，我們重視供 應 鏈 管 理 及 制 定 內 部 政 策 及 指 引 以 及 選 擇 外部供應商。 本 集 團 具 備 嚴 格 的 供 應 商 甄 選 程 序 及 管 理 方 法 以 確 保 與 供 應 商 保 持 健 康 及 可 持 續 的 關係。我們於取覽供應商的背景及原則時會 採取多項甄選準則及供應商評估，例如產品 品質、勞工準則、環境及品質管理以及道德 商業操守。我們力求僅與和我們秉持相同原 則的供應商合作。 我們定期進行實地視察，以監察及評估供應 商的表現。倘發現任何嚴重違規個案，我們 將終止與供應商之合約。 • PRODUCT QUALITY AND RESPONSIBILITY • 產品品質與責任 Quality Control 品質控制 As one of the world's largest merchants, purchasers and processors of pearls and jewellery products, the Group considers quality control as an important aspect of our business operations. The Group has implemented "Quality Assurance Manual" to monitor the entire production process of pearls and jewellery products. For each product, different customers have specific requirements, so we must carry out quality assurance procedures to ensure the product quality meets our internal standards and customers' satisfaction. The Group conducts quality testing for all products throughout the production process: upon taking initial samples, during processing, and before loading material for transportation. The information of product quality is recorded to see if the performance meets the standards. The Group has obtained ISO 9001:2008 quality management system accreditation for the production of pearls and jewellery products. 作為世界最大珍珠及珠寶產品商家、採購商 及加工商之一，本集團認為品質控制為我們 業務營運的重要因素。本集團已實施「品質 保證手冊」，以監察珍珠及珠寶產品之整個 生產過程。就各產品而言，不同客戶有特定 要求，因此我們必須進行品質保證程序，以 確保產品品質符合內部標準及令客戶滿意。 本 集 團 於 整 體 生 產 過 程（ 於 抽 取 原 始 樣 本 時、於加工過程內及於裝載物料以進行運輸 前）中 對 所 有 產 品 進 行 品 質 測 試。我 們 記 錄 產品品質資料，以了解有關表現是否符合標 準。本集團已就生產珍珠及珠寶產品取得ISO 9001:2008品質管理系統認證。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 25 THE VALUE CHAIN 價值鏈 Quality and Workmanship Case Study: Spar Cutting 品質及工藝個案研究：晶石切割 CRYSTAL 水晶 PEARLS 珍珠 The cutting shall not exhibit any error that over the allowed range. 切割不得顯露任何超出容許範圍的誤差。 Cutting shall be symmetrical and evenly proportioned. 切割須為對稱及均衡分佈。 It should present the best possible color and brilliance in the stone. 應盡可能展現晶石的最佳顏色及光輝。 For multi-stone designs, stones with the same characteristics in terms of external form, cutting type, size, height and/or length must have a ratio that matches the cutting requirements. 就多晶石設計而言，在外形、切割類型、大小、高度及╱或長度方面具備相同特點的晶石的比例須 符合切割要求。 If the supplier can anticipate the color variation during production process, the client can ask the supplier to provide a set of stones that demonstrate the range of color variations. 倘供應商可於生產過程中預測顏色變化，客戶可要求供應商提供一系列展現顏色變化範圍的晶石。 Size Requirements 尺寸要求： Under any circumstance, the size of cutting stone shall not be smaller than the size indicated in the purchase order;

於任何情況下，經切割的晶石尺寸不得小於採購訂單所示的尺寸；

於任何情況下，經切割的晶石尺寸不得小於採購訂單所示的尺寸； Buyers own rights to adjust the size of the stone.

買家有權調整晶石尺寸。 Both seawater and freshwater pearls have to present smooth surfaces with minor polishing. 海水及淡水珍珠均須展現光滑的表面，並經輕微拋光。 Prohibited from using pearls that 禁止使用涉及下列各項的珍珠： Use artificial coating

使用人造塗料

使用人造塗料 Have damages, thin or peeled seawater pearls

受損、薄或去除外層的海水珍珠

受損、薄或去除外層的海水珍珠 Has dark spots

有黑點

有黑點 With obvious gap or hole

有明顯裂痕或有孔

有明顯裂痕或有孔 Has redundant parts or not aligned with the hole

多餘的或是沒有對準的珠孔

多餘的或是沒有對準的珠孔 Has glue remnant

有膠水殘留 Size Error Range 尺寸誤差範圍： The actual pearl sizes can be 0.5mm over the size indicated in the purchase order.

珍珠的實際尺寸可超出採購訂單所示的尺寸 0.5 毫米。

珍珠的實際尺寸可超出採購訂單所示的尺寸 毫米。 Any error that is over this range is not allowed.

不容許任何超出該範圍的誤差。 26 Affluent Partners Holdings Limited 錢唐控股有限公司 THE VALUE CHAIN 價值鏈 Product Responsibility Ensuring customer satisfaction with our products and services is a priority for the Group. We place importance on the quality standard of our products and services to achieve sustainable growth of our business. We are committed to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations relating to product health and safety, labelling and privacy matters including the Product Quality Law of the PRC and the Hong Kong Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Policies about product quality and safety as well as compliance with laws and regulations have been clearly stated to the employees and suppliers. During the Reporting Period, we had no violation record on relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group relating to product responsibility issues. Privacy Protection The Group takes privacy issues of our customers, internal employees, data, and external partners and suppliers very seriously. According to the Employee Handbook, we have established confidentiality guidelines in order to demonstrate our firm commitment to privacy issue. The customers' information should not be revealed to anyone other than staff who are in the normal course of conducting duties and responsibilities. Disclosure of customers' confidential information to unauthorised personnel is prohibited and could result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. 產品責任 確 保 客 戶 滿 意 本 集 團 的 產 品 及 服 務 為 本 集 團的首要任務。我們重視產品及服務的品質 標準，使業務達致可持續增長。我們致力確 保遵守有關產品健康及安全、標籤及私隱事 宜的法律法規，包括中國產品質量法及香港 個 人 資 料（ 私 隱）條 例。有 關 產 品 品 質 及 安 全 以 及 遵 守 法 律 法 規 的 政 策 已 清 晰 地 向 僱 員及供應商表達。於報告期間，我們並無違 反 與 產 品 責 任 問 題 有 關 的 相 關 法 律 法 規 而 對本集團造成重大影響的記錄。 私隱保障 本集團嚴肅看待客戶、內部僱員、數據以及 外部夥伴及供應商的私隱事宜。根據僱員手 冊，我們已制定保密指引，以證明本集團對 私隱事宜之堅決承擔。客戶資料不應向於正 常 履 行 職 責 及 責 任 過 程 中 之 員 工 以 外 之 任 何人士披露。我們嚴禁向未獲授權人士披露 客戶保密資料，其可能導致紀律處分，最嚴 重者可能遭終止僱用。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 環境、社會及管治報告 27 COMMUNITY INVESTMENT Our Group believes in the concept of giving back to the community, as contributing to society is one of the Group's sustainable development strategies. We are committed to creating employment opportunities for local people and promoting the economic development of the community. We believe that through community investment, a socially responsible corporate culture and practice can be nurtured in the Group. The Group has established "Corporate Social Responsibility System" with reference to SA8000 Standard. The system can help identify the risks related to social responsibilities that may affect the reputation and the image of the Group. It also provides a framework for us to initiate various socially responsible measures in areas including labour standard, employment and health and safety. To ensure the corporate social responsibility system aligns with the SA8000 Standard, the Group has adopted internal control procedures to review the system on a regular basis. Based on SA8000 Standard, the Group will continue to be a socially responsible company while taking effort to contribute to the community. THE COMMUNITY 社區 社區投資 貢獻社會為本集團的可持續發展策略之一，故本 集團深信回饋社區的理念。我們致力為本地居民 創造就業機會及促進社區的經濟發展。我們相信 透過社區投資，本集團可形成具有社會責任的企 業文化及常規。 本 集 團 已 參 考SA8000標 準 制 訂「企 業 社 會 責 任 制 度」。該制度可有助識別可能影響本集團聲譽及形 象的社會責任相關風險。該制度亦為我們提供開 展各項範疇（ 包括勞工準則、僱傭及健康與安全） 的社會責任措施。為確保企業社會責任制度符合 SA8000標 準，本 集 團 已 採 納 內 部 監 控 程 序 以 定 期 檢討制度。根據SA8000標準，本集團將繼續作為具 社會責任的公司，並同時致力貢獻社區。 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 社會責任 • Social Activities • 社會活動 We understand that our responsibility to society is to bring long- 我 們 明 白 我 們 對 社 會 的 責 任 為 透 過 社 會 活 term benefits to the present and future generations through social 動及社區投資，為這一代及後代帶來長期利 activities and community investment. Our Group has supported 益。本集團一直支持慈善工作及計劃，以改 charities and programmes to improve the social mobility of the 善 缺 乏 資 源 的 人 的 社 會 流 動 性 及 促 進 一 個 under-resourced and foster a more inclusive community. Permalink Disclaimer Affluent Partners Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:36:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 11:07a MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2019 PU 11:07a SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : Luxshare and Spectra7 Demonstrate CRX™ Active Copper Data Center Technology at ODCC PU 11:07a ALLY FINANCIAL : Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years PU 11:07a BEST BUY : Ohio employee becomes customer's ‘guardian angel' PU 11:06a BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 11:06a Peak Health Golf Team Wins “Legends of Sports” Golf Tournament BU 11:05a GOLDMAN SACHS : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire--Update DJ 11:03a Cannabis Nonprofit Co-founder and CEO Transitions to Board President PR 11:03a BIOMEDevice San Jose 2019 Announces Esteemed Lineup of Keynote Panelists Set to Address the Growth of The Digital Health Market GL 11:03a CHUZE FITNESS : Demonstrates Commitment to Self-Care with September Rebrand BU