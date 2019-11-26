Log in
Affluent Partners : PROFIT WARNING

11/26/2019 | 05:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

錢 唐 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1466)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by more than 85% for the six months ended 30 September 2019 as compared to the loss of approximately HK$14.8 million attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The significant increase in loss for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was mainly attributable to the following items:

  1. the losses on the share of results of associates;
  2. the equity-settledshare-based payment expenses; and
  3. the finance costs.
  • For identification purposes only

1

As the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are not yet finalized, the information contained in this announcement should only be treated as a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the information currently available to the Group. The information contained in this announcement is not based on any figure or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2019 which is expected to be published on 29 November 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Cheng Chi Kin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheng Chi Kin (Chairman), Mr. Leung Alex and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming as executive Directors; and Mr. Lai Yat Yuen, Mr. Lee Kin Keung and Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Affluent Partners Holdings Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:02:03 UTC
