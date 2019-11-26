Affluent Partners : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

錢 唐 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1466)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by more than 85% for the six months ended 30 September 2019 as compared to the loss of approximately HK$14.8 million attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The significant increase in loss for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was mainly attributable to the following items:

the losses on the share of results of associates; the equity-settledshare-based payment expenses; and the finance costs.