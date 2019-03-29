|
Afinitas : Abridged Group Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018
The Directors of Afinitas Limited are pleased to announce results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018.
Afinitas Limited owns substantial stakes in three main operating businesses: Africa Events Limited, Adventis Limited and Ethiopian Investments Limited. Afinitas also owns a minority stake in Icecap Trust Holdings. Management focus during 2018 was on increasing revenue in all the different businesses. The result was a 65% increase of gross revenue from $430,409 to $711,310. All three main operating businesses are now generating income.
This strong growth in income is pleasing, and management is focused on ensuring the growth in income continues. We expect the FY2019 full year results to demonstrate another year of strong revenue growth - with growth coming from all three of our main operating businesses and Icecap Trust Holdings. Each operating business now has established systems, teams, processes and corporate structures in place that allow them to grow revenue within their current cost structure. Accordingly in 2018, despite the 65% growth in revenue, other operating expenses only rose by 6%. As a result, we expect that Afinitas Limited will demonstrate a continued improvement in financial results as the various companies develop new recurrent revenue streams while maintaining a reasonably static cost base. Investor interest in Africa is rising, albeit from a low base in recent years, and it is our belief that Africa is the most exciting and potentially rewarding investment destination globally. Our jointly owned AFSIC event continues to grow into the most important Africa investment event globally and will show its 6th continuous year of strong growth in 2019 with record attendance likely. Within Adventis, our Africa focused asset management company, a large amount of time during the year was necessarily spent on obtaining the various regulatory approvals needed in order to market a wider range
GROUP AUDITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for theyear ended 31 December 2018
of product including an exciting pan African equity strategy and an enhanced income Africa debt strategy. Most of these approvals are now in place allowing marketing to commence in earnest. Many additional initiatives, apart from fund strategies, are being examined each of which could prove attractive to global investors. Adventis is run by one of Africa's most experienced investors. In Ethiopia EQOS, the country's first business process outsourcing firm, continues to pick up new clients and recurrent income. Ethiopia has a large, well educated, low cost workforce, and has the potential to become the world's leading Business Process Outsourcing location as costs rise in other locations, and EQOS is well positioned to benefit from this.
In conclusion the Directors are looking forward to ensuring Afinitas achieves another year of strong revenue growth for the 2019 Financial Year.
Dividend
The Board has approved the audited financial statements and determined that no dividend will be payable for the period.
Lesang Magang
Rupert McCammon
27 March 2019
Board Chairman
Managing Director
Gaborone, Botswana
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
as at 31 December 2018
for the year ended 31 December 2018
FIGURES IN US DOLLARS
2018
2017
Revenue
711,310
430,409
Other operating income
15,348
27,005
Other operating (losses)/income
(44,386)
12,735
Other operating expenses
(1,994,624)
(1,878,401)
Operating loss
(1,312,352)
(1,408,252)
Finance income
92,342
66,686
Finance cost
(89)
-
Loss for the year
(1,220,099)
(1,341,566)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
(11,449)
(6,742)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Other comprehensive income for the year net of taxation
(11,449)
(6,742)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(1,231,548)
(1,348,308)
Loss attributable to:
(1,153,392)
(1,248,764)
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
(66,707)
(92,802)
(1,220,099)
(1,341,566)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
(1,165,080)
(1,259,900)
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
(66,468)
(88,408)
(1,231,548)
(1,348,308)
Earnings per share
Per share information
(0.570)
(0.627)
Headline loss per share (c)
Diluted loss per share (c)
(0.570)
(0.627)
SEGMENT REPORTING
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
as at 31 December 2018
for the year ended 31 December 2018
FIGURES IN US DOLLARS
2018
2017
Assets
Non-Current Assets
69,288
95,026
Property, plant and equipment
Other financial assets
508,783
-
Current Assets
578,071
95,026
-
135
Loans to group companies
Trade and other receivables
364,826
151,827
Other financial assets
41,223
9,515
Current tax receivable
1,463
1,463
Cash and cash equivalents
5,297,837
7,290,967
5,705,349
7,453,907
Total Assets
6,283,420
7,548,933
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent
9,067,560
9,067,560
Stated capital
Foreign currency translation reserve
(28,191)
(16,503)
Accumulated loss
(2,772,978)
(1,619,586)
Non-controlling interest
6,266,391
7,431,471
(401,699)
(179,288)
5,864,692
7,252,183
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
128,588
-
Other financial liabilities
Operating lease liability
3,456
2,910
Current Liabilities
132,044
2,910
133,809
176,300
Trade and other payables
Deferred income
152,875
117,530
Bank overdraft
-
10
286,684
293,840
Total Liabilities
418,728
296,750
Total Equity and Liabilities
6,283,420
7,548,933
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the year ended 31 December 2018
FIGURES IN US DOLLARS
Botswana
Outside
Total
2018
Botswana
Revenues
-
711,310
711,310
Other operating income
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
56,361
35,981
92,342
Finance cost
(810,498
|
|
Operating expenses
(1,184,126)
(1,994,624)
Operating loss before taxation
(780,599 )
(439,500)
(1,220,099)
Segment Assets and Liabilities
5,184,248
1,099,172
6,283,420
Assets
Liabilities
(43,248
(375,480)
(418,728)
5,141,000
723,692
5,864,692
2017
430,409
430,409
Revenues
17,185
Other operating income
|
|
Other operating gains/(losses)
(4,455
17,190
12,735
Finance income
61,966
|
|
Operating expenses
(965,515
(912,886)
(1,878,401)
Operating loss
(890,819 )
(450,747)
(1,341,566)
Segment Assets and Liabilities
5,090,433
2,458,500
7,548,933
Assets
Liabilities
(33,723
(263,027)
(296,750)
5,056,710
2,195,473
7,252,183
FIGURES IN US DOLLARS
2018
2017
Cash flows in operating activities
(1,526,502)
(1,291,618)
Cash used in operations
Finance income
92,342
66,686
Finance cost
(89)
-
Net cash in operating activities
(1,434,249)
(1,224,932)
Cash flows in investing activities
(857)
(73,380)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Business combinations
18,836
-
Purchase of financial assets
(564,747)
-
Sale of financial asset
24,256
1,489
Net cash in investing activities
(522,512)
(71,891)
Cash flows in financing activities
(14,644)
-
Repayments of other financial liabilities
Dividends paid
-
(90,098)
Loans from group companies repaid
135
-
Loans advanced to group companies
-
(135)
Repayment of loans from group companies
-
(1,079)
Net cash in financing activities
(14,509)
(91,312)
Total cash and cash equivalents movement for the year
(1,971,270)
(1,388,135)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
7,290,957
8,664,244
Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances
(21,850)
14,848
Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
5,297,837
7,290,957
Stated Capital
Foreign
Accumu-
Total
Non-
Total
Currency
lated
Attributable
controlling
Equity
Translating
Loss
to Equity
Interest
Reserve
Holders of
FIGURES IN US DOLLARS
the Group/
company
Group
9,067,560
(5,367)
(370,822)
8,691,371
(824) 8,690,547
Balance at 01 January 2017
Loss for the year
-
-
(1,248,764)
(1,248,764)
(92,802)
(1,341,566 )
Other comprehensive income
-
(11,136)
-
(11,136)
4,394
(6,742 )
Total comprehensive loss for
-
(11,136
(1,248,764)
(1,259,900)
(88,408) (1,348,308)
the year
Changes in ownership interest
-
-
-
-
42
42
Dividends
-
-
-
-
(90,098)
(90,098 )
Total chages recognised
-
-
-
-
(90,056)
(90,056)
directly in equity
Balance at 01 January 2018
9,067,560
(16,503) (1,619,586)
7,431,471
(179,288) 7,252,183
(Loss)/profit for the year
-
-
(1,153,392)
(1,153,392)
66,707
(1,220,099 )
Other comprehensive income
-
(11,688)
-
(11,688)
239
(11,449 )
Total comprehensive loss for
-
(11,688)
(1,153,392)
(1,165,080)
(66,468) (1,231,548)
the year
NCI pre acquisition retained earnings
-
-
-
-
(174,820)
(174,820 )
Sale of shares to non-controlling interest parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
-
- (155,943) (155,943)
in equity
Balance at 31 December 2018
9,067,560
(28,191) (2,772,978)
6,266,391
(401,699) 5,864,692
Auditors
Plot 50370, Acumen Park,
Fairgrounds, Gaborone, Botswana
Board of Directors
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mr. Lesang Magang
Mr. Rupert McCammon
Managing Director
Mr. Leutlwetse Tumelo
Executive Director
Dr. Keith Jefferis
Independent Non-Executive Director
Contact Details
Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director
Unit A, 6th Floor, iTowers
Plot 54368, CBD,Gaborone, Botswana
P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana
T: +267 318 4075
E:info@afinitas.co
www.afinitas.co
Investing in Africa.
Disclaimer
