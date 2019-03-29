Afinitas : Abridged Group Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018

Log in
03/29/2019 | 07:22am EDT

The Directors of Afinitas Limited are pleased to announce results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018.

Afinitas Limited owns substantial stakes in three main operating businesses: Africa Events Limited, Adventis Limited and Ethiopian Investments Limited. Afinitas also owns a minority stake in Icecap Trust Holdings. Management focus during 2018 was on increasing revenue in all the different businesses. The result was a 65% increase of gross revenue from $430,409 to $711,310. All three main operating businesses are now generating income.

This strong growth in income is pleasing, and management is focused on ensuring the growth in income continues. We expect the FY2019 full year results to demonstrate another year of strong revenue growth - with growth coming from all three of our main operating businesses and Icecap Trust Holdings. Each operating business now has established systems, teams, processes and corporate structures in place that allow them to grow revenue within their current cost structure. Accordingly in 2018, despite the 65% growth in revenue, other operating expenses only rose by 6%. As a result, we expect that Afinitas Limited will demonstrate a continued improvement in financial results as the various companies develop new recurrent revenue streams while maintaining a reasonably static cost base. Investor interest in Africa is rising, albeit from a low base in recent years, and it is our belief that Africa is the most exciting and potentially rewarding investment destination globally. Our jointly owned AFSIC event continues to grow into the most important Africa investment event globally and will show its 6th continuous year of strong growth in 2019 with record attendance likely. Within Adventis, our Africa focused asset management company, a large amount of time during the year was necessarily spent on obtaining the various regulatory approvals needed in order to market a wider range

GROUP AUDITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for theyear ended 31 December 2018

of product including an exciting pan African equity strategy and an enhanced income Africa debt strategy. Most of these approvals are now in place allowing marketing to commence in earnest. Many additional initiatives, apart from fund strategies, are being examined each of which could prove attractive to global investors. Adventis is run by one of Africa's most experienced investors. In Ethiopia EQOS, the country's first business process outsourcing firm, continues to pick up new clients and recurrent income. Ethiopia has a large, well educated, low cost workforce, and has the potential to become the world's leading Business Process Outsourcing location as costs rise in other locations, and EQOS is well positioned to benefit from this.

In conclusion the Directors are looking forward to ensuring Afinitas achieves another year of strong revenue growth for the 2019 Financial Year.

Dividend

The Board has approved the audited financial statements and determined that no dividend will be payable for the period.

Lesang Magang

Rupert McCammon

27 March 2019

Board Chairman

Managing Director

Gaborone, Botswana

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

as at 31 December 2018

for the year ended 31 December 2018

FIGURES IN US DOLLARS

2018

2017

Revenue

711,310

430,409

Other operating income

15,348

27,005

Other operating (losses)/income

(44,386)

12,735

Other operating expenses

(1,994,624)

(1,878,401)

Operating loss

(1,312,352)

(1,408,252)

Finance income

92,342

66,686

Finance cost

(89)

-

Loss for the year

(1,220,099)

(1,341,566)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

(11,449)

(6,742)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Other comprehensive income for the year net of taxation

(11,449)

(6,742)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(1,231,548)

(1,348,308)

Loss attributable to:

(1,153,392)

(1,248,764)

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

(66,707)

(92,802)

(1,220,099)

(1,341,566)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

(1,165,080)

(1,259,900)

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

(66,468)

(88,408)

(1,231,548)

(1,348,308)

Earnings per share

Per share information

(0.570)

(0.627)

Headline loss per share (c)

Diluted loss per share (c)

(0.570)

(0.627)

SEGMENT REPORTING

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

as at 31 December 2018

for the year ended 31 December 2018

FIGURES IN US DOLLARS

2018

2017

Assets

Non-Current Assets

69,288

95,026

Property, plant and equipment

Other financial assets

508,783

-

Current Assets

578,071

95,026

-

135

Loans to group companies

Trade and other receivables

364,826

151,827

Other financial assets

41,223

9,515

Current tax receivable

1,463

1,463

Cash and cash equivalents

5,297,837

7,290,967

5,705,349

7,453,907

Total Assets

6,283,420

7,548,933

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent

9,067,560

9,067,560

Stated capital

Foreign currency translation reserve

(28,191)

(16,503)

Accumulated loss

(2,772,978)

(1,619,586)

Non-controlling interest

6,266,391

7,431,471

(401,699)

(179,288)

5,864,692

7,252,183

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

128,588

-

Other financial liabilities

Operating lease liability

3,456

2,910

Current Liabilities

132,044

2,910

133,809

176,300

Trade and other payables

Deferred income

152,875

117,530

Bank overdraft

-

10

286,684

293,840

Total Liabilities

418,728

296,750

Total Equity and Liabilities

6,283,420

7,548,933

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the year ended 31 December 2018

FIGURES IN US DOLLARS

Botswana

Outside

Total

2018

Botswana

Revenues

-

711,310

711,310

Other operating income

-

)

15,348

15,348

Other operating gains/(losses)

(26,462

(17,924)

(44,386)

Finance income

56,361

35,981

92,342

Finance cost

(810,498

)

(89)

(89)

Operating expenses

(1,184,126)

(1,994,624)

Operating loss before taxation

(780,599 )

(439,500)

(1,220,099)

Segment Assets and Liabilities

5,184,248

1,099,172

6,283,420

Assets

)

Liabilities

(43,248

(375,480)

(418,728)

5,141,000

723,692

5,864,692

2017

430,409

430,409

Revenues

17,185

Other operating income

)

9,820

27,005

Other operating gains/(losses)

(4,455

17,190

12,735

Finance income

61,966

)

4,720

66,686

Operating expenses

(965,515

(912,886)

(1,878,401)

Operating loss

(890,819 )

(450,747)

(1,341,566)

Segment Assets and Liabilities

5,090,433

2,458,500

7,548,933

Assets

)

Liabilities

(33,723

(263,027)

(296,750)

5,056,710

2,195,473

7,252,183

FIGURES IN US DOLLARS

2018

2017

Cash flows in operating activities

(1,526,502)

(1,291,618)

Cash used in operations

Finance income

92,342

66,686

Finance cost

(89)

-

Net cash in operating activities

(1,434,249)

(1,224,932)

Cash flows in investing activities

(857)

(73,380)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Business combinations

18,836

-

Purchase of financial assets

(564,747)

-

Sale of financial asset

24,256

1,489

Net cash in investing activities

(522,512)

(71,891)

Cash flows in financing activities

(14,644)

-

Repayments of other financial liabilities

Dividends paid

-

(90,098)

Loans from group companies repaid

135

-

Loans advanced to group companies

-

(135)

Repayment of loans from group companies

-

(1,079)

Net cash in financing activities

(14,509)

(91,312)

Total cash and cash equivalents movement for the year

(1,971,270)

(1,388,135)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

7,290,957

8,664,244

Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances

(21,850)

14,848

Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

5,297,837

7,290,957

Stated Capital

Foreign

Accumu-

Total

Non-

Total

Currency

lated

Attributable

controlling

Equity

Translating

Loss

to Equity

Interest

Reserve

Holders of

FIGURES IN US DOLLARS

the Group/

company

Group

9,067,560

(5,367)

(370,822)

8,691,371

(824) 8,690,547

Balance at 01 January 2017

Loss for the year

-

-

(1,248,764)

(1,248,764)

(92,802)

(1,341,566 )

Other comprehensive income

-

(11,136)

-

(11,136)

4,394

(6,742 )

Total comprehensive loss for

-

(11,136

(1,248,764)

(1,259,900)

(88,408) (1,348,308)

the year

Changes in ownership interest

-

-

-

-

42

42

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(90,098)

(90,098 )

Total chages recognised

-

-

-

-

(90,056)

(90,056)

directly in equity

Balance at 01 January 2018

9,067,560

(16,503) (1,619,586)

7,431,471

(179,288) 7,252,183

(Loss)/profit for the year

-

-

(1,153,392)

(1,153,392)

66,707

(1,220,099 )

Other comprehensive income

-

(11,688)

-

(11,688)

239

(11,449 )

Total comprehensive loss for

-

(11,688)

(1,153,392)

(1,165,080)

(66,468) (1,231,548)

the year

NCI pre acquisition retained earnings

-

-

-

-

(174,820)

(174,820 )

Sale of shares to non-controlling interest parties

-

-

-

-

18,877

18,877

Total chages recognised directly

-

-

-

- (155,943) (155,943)

in equity

Balance at 31 December 2018

9,067,560

(28,191) (2,772,978)

6,266,391

(401,699) 5,864,692

Auditors

Plot 50370, Acumen Park,

Fairgrounds, Gaborone, Botswana

Board of Directors

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Lesang Magang

Mr. Rupert McCammon

Managing Director

Mr. Leutlwetse Tumelo

Executive Director

Dr. Keith Jefferis

Independent Non-Executive Director

Contact Details

Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director

Unit A, 6th Floor, iTowers

Plot 54368, CBD,Gaborone, Botswana

P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana

T: +267 318 4075

E:info@afinitas.co

www.afinitas.co

Investing in Africa.

Disclaimer

Afinitas Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:21:07 UTC
