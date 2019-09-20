Afinitas : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019

Afinitas Limited is a pan African investment holding company focused on developing a portfolio of African focused businesses. The Directors of Afinitas are pleased to provide shareholders with this report on the operational and financial performance of the group for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.

Update on Operations

The operating entities within the Afinitas Group comprise Africa Events Limited, Adventis Limited, and Ethiopia Investments Limited. In addition, Afinitas holds a 9.6% stake in Icecap Trust Holdings Limited.

Adventis Limited (Adventis), a 66% owned specialist investment management company focusing on the African continent. Adventis' investment team includes some of the most experienced and successful investment managers in Africa. The company is looking to offer pan African equity and income funds to investors interested in increasing their exposure to Africa, one of the fastest growing parts of the world economically. Our belief is that African debt and equity products are looking increasingly attractive from both a valuation and risk perspective relative to alternative investments in the developed world. During the period under review the company decided not to progress with the niche Africa Financial Sector Deepening Fund due to a lack of interest in local currency investment. The management will continue to focus on growing the Adventis Africa Enhanced Income Strategy and the Adventis Africa Equity Strategy.

Africa Events Limited (AEL), a 50% owned event management company focused on promoting trade and investment into and with Africa. AEL hosted the 7th "AFSIC - Investing in Africa" conference in London in May 2019. AFSIC is rapidly becoming one of the most important Africa trade and investment events globally and has become a major conduit of investment into Africa. It attracts many of the continent's most important investors, dealmakers and corporate leaders. AFSIC 2019 showed strong growth in delegate numbers and revenue. Planning for AFSIC 2020 has started and management believes that the event will continue to grow in importance within the Africa investment universe.