Afinitas : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019

09/20/2019

UNAUDITEDINTERIMFINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019

Afinitas Limited is a pan African investment holding company focused on developing a portfolio of African focused businesses. The Directors of Afinitas are pleased to provide shareholders with this report on the operational and financial performance of the group for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.

Update on Operations

The operating entities within the Afinitas Group comprise Africa Events Limited, Adventis Limited, and Ethiopia Investments Limited. In addition, Afinitas holds a 9.6% stake in Icecap Trust Holdings Limited.

Adventis Limited (Adventis), a 66% owned specialist investment management company focusing on the African continent. Adventis' investment team includes some of the most experienced and successful investment managers in Africa. The company is looking to offer pan African equity and income funds to investors interested in increasing their exposure to Africa, one of the fastest growing parts of the world economically. Our belief is that African debt and equity products are looking increasingly attractive from both a valuation and risk perspective relative to alternative investments in the developed world. During the period under review the company decided not to progress with the niche Africa Financial Sector Deepening Fund due to a lack of interest in local currency investment. The management will continue to focus on growing the Adventis Africa Enhanced Income Strategy and the Adventis Africa Equity Strategy.

Africa Events Limited (AEL), a 50% owned event management company focused on promoting trade and investment into and with Africa. AEL hosted the 7th "AFSIC - Investing in Africa" conference in London in May 2019. AFSIC is rapidly becoming one of the most important Africa trade and investment events globally and has become a major conduit of investment into Africa. It attracts many of the continent's most important investors, dealmakers and corporate leaders. AFSIC 2019 showed strong growth in delegate numbers and revenue. Planning for AFSIC 2020 has started and management believes that the event will continue to grow in importance within the Africa investment universe.

Icecap Trust Holdings Limited (Icecap). Afinitas has a 9.6% stake in Icecap, a company based in Jersey that provides trust, company and administration services. The company is in the early stages of development and is progressing well. Icecap continues to win mandates and is actively discussing the provision of services with a number of additional parties.

Financial Review

The unaudited Interim Financial Statements have been reviewed by Grant Thornton, Botswana. Key highlights for the period are:

  • Revenue for the 6 month period compared to the same period the year before increased 64% in USD from $683k to $1.12m.
  • Operating Expenses for the 6 month period compared to the same period the year before increased by only 11% in USD from $1.23m to $1.36m.
  • The loss for the 6 month period reduced by 69% to $159k compared to a loss of $507k in the same period in the prior year.
  • The group has $4.67m in cash.
  • Other financial assets have increased by $594k since 31st December 2018. The majority of the increase is due to an additional investment of $362k in the Adventis Africa Equity Strategy.

The Directors are pleased to note the continued strong growth in group revenue. Your group is well placed to benefit from an expected increase in interest in Africa as an investment destination. The financial performance of the group reflects the fact that many of Afinitas' portfolio companies are early stage and substantial embryonic costs are incurred in the early years, while recurrent revenue sources take time to develop. The Directors of Afinitas expect revenue growth to continue to be strong in future years while costs are forecast to grow at a lower rate than revenue growth. The result of this would be a continued move towards sustainable and growing profitability.

Ethiopia Investments Limited (EIL), owns 90% of EQOS Services (EQOS) which is the first foreign owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company in Ethiopia. Ethiopia is an attractive destination for BPO as it has a talented pool of educated, motivated and skilled youth. EQOS is still in the early stages of development but has established a suite of both international and local clients for whom it is undertaking outsourced IT services.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period ended 30 June 2019

Figures in US Dollars

Reviewed

Reviewed

Audited

6 months

6 months

12 months

ended

ended

ended

30 June

30 June 31 December

2019

2018

2018

Revenue

1,119,582

683,268

711,310

Other operating income

51,749

16,290

15,348

Other operating gains

1,984

(13,394)

(44,386)

Other operating expenses

(1,363,919)

(1,225,607)

(1,994,624)

Operating Loss

(190,604)

(539,443)

(1,312,352

)

Finance income

36,236

31,946

92,342

Finance costs

(1,563)

-

(89)

Profit (Loss) for the 6 months before taxation

(155,931)

(507,497)

(1,220,099)

Taxation

(3,046)

-

-

Profit (Loss) for the 6 months

(158,977)

(507,497)

(1,220,099

)

Other Comprehensive Income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

(28,842)

(14,081)

(11,449)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations:

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the 6 months net of taxation

(28,842)

(14,081)

(11,449

)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the 6 months

(187,819)

(521,578)

(1,231,548

Loss attributable to:

(315,466)

(543,991)

(1,153,392)

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

156,489

36,494

(66,707)

(158,977)

(507,497)

(1,220,099)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to:

(360,423)

(565,093)

(1,165,080)

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

172,604

43,515

(66,468)

(187,819)

(521,578)

(1,231,548)

Earnings per share

Per share information

(0.074)

(0.206)

(0.570)

Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents)

Headline earnings (loss) per share (cents)

(0.074)

(0.206)

(0.570)

Group Segment reporting

Within

Outside

Total

As at 30 June 2019

Botswana

Botswana

Revenue

-

1,119,582

1,119,582

other income

-

53,733

53,733

Finance income

28,194

8,042

36,236

Finance cost

(1,563)

-

(1,563)

Operating expenses

(419,705)

(944,214)

(1,363,919)

(393,074)

237,143

(155,931

)

Segment assets and liabilities

3,672,640

2,393,473

6,066,113

Assets

Liabilities

(118,242)

(243,624)

(361,866)

3,554,398

2,149,849

5,704,247

As at 30 June 2018

Revenue

-

683,268

683,268

other income

-

2,896

2,896

Finance income

-

31,946

31,946

Operating expenses

(438,760)

(786,847)

(1,225,607)

(438,760)

(68,737)

(507,497

)

Segment assets and liabilities

4,560,618

2,279,201

6,839,819

Assets

Liabilities

(41,117)

(68,386)

(109,503)

4,519,501

2,210,815

6,730,316

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 30 June 2019

Stated Capital

Foreign

Accumu-

Total

Non-

Total

Currency

lated

Attributable

controlling

Equity

Translation

Loss

to Equity

Interest

Reserve

Holders of

Figures in US Dollars

the Group

Group

9,067,560

(16,503)

(1,619,586) 7,431,471 (179,288) 7,252,183

Balance as at 1 January 2018

Loss for the period

-

-

(543,991)

(543,991)

36,494

(507,497)

Other comprehensive income

-

(21,391)

-

(21,391)

7,021

(14,370)

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

(21,391)

(543,991)

(565,382)

43,515

(521,867)

Balance as at 30 June 2018

9,067,560

(37,894)

(2,163,577) 6,866,089 (135,773) 6,730,316

Loss for the period

-

-

(609,401)

(609,401)

(103,201)

(712,602)

Other comprehensive income

-

9,703

-

9,703

(6,782)

2,921

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

9,703

(609,401)

(599,698)

(109,983)

(709,681)

NCI pre acquisiton profits

-

-

-

-

(174,820)

(174,820)

Sale of shares to non-controlling interest parties

-

-

-

-

18,877

18,877

Balance as at 31 December 2018 - Audited

9,067,560

(28,191)

(2,772,978) 6,266,391 (401,699) 5,864,692

Balance at 1 January 2019

9,067,560

(28,191)

(2,772,978) 6,266,391 (401,699) 5,864,692

Loss for the period

-

-

(315,466)

(315,466)

156,489

(158,977)

Other comprehensive income

-

(44,957)

-

(44,957)

16,115

(28,842)

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

(44,957)

(315,466)

(360,423)

172,604

(187,819)

Sale of shares to non-controlling interest parties

-

-

-

-

27,374

27,374

Balance at 30 June 2019

9,067,560

(73,148)

(3,088,444)

5,905,968

(201,721)

5,704,247

Lesang Magang

Rupert McCammon

Board Chairman

Managing Director

Date: 20/09/2019

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as at 30 June 2019

Figures in US Dollars

Reviewed

Reviewed

Audited

6 months

6 months

12 months

ended

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

Assets

Non-Current Assets

58,706

84,519

69,288

Property, plant and equipment

Other financial assets

909,093

366,736

508,783

Right-of-use asset

43,085

-

-

1,010,884

451,255

578,071

Current Assets

151,556

141,070

364,826

Trade and other receivables

Other financial assets

235,357

166,633

41,223

Current tax receivable

-

1,463

1,463

Cash and cash equivalents

4,668,316

6,079,398

5,297,837

5,055,229

6,388,564

5,705,349

Total Assets

6,066,113

6,839,819

6,283,420

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent

9,067,560

9,067,560

9,067,560

Stated capital

Foreign currency translation reserves

(73,148)

(37,894)

(28,191)

Accumulated loss

(3,088,444)

(2,163,577)

(2,772,978)

Non controlling interest

5,905,968

6,866,089

6,266,391

(201,721)

(135,773)

(401,699)

5,704,247

6,730,316

5,864,692

Liabilities

Non - current Liabilities

150,569

-

128,588

Borrowings

Operating lease liability

-

-

3,456

Lease liabilities

42,030

-

-

192,599

-

132,044

Current Liabilities

169,267

109,503

133,809

Trade and other payables

Deferred income

-

-

152,875

169,267

109,503

286,684

Total Liabilities

361,866

109,503

418,728

Total Equity and Liabilities

6,066,113

6,839,819

6,283,420

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period ended 30 June 2019

Reviewed

Reviewed

Audited

6 months

6 months

12 months

ended

ended

ended

Figures in US Dollars

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash used in operations

(85,409)

(709,796)

(1,526,502)

Finance income

36,236

31,946

92,342

Finance costs

(1,563)

-

(89)

Tax paid

(1,583)

-

-

Net cash from operating activities

(52,319)

(677,850)

(1,434,249)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

-

(857)

Business Combinations

-

-

18,836

Purchase of financial assets

( 594,444)

(523,854)

(564,747)

Sale of financial assets

-

-

24,256

Net cash from investing activities

(594,444)

(523,854)

(522,512)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans from related company

-

135

135

Net movement on borrowings

21,981

-

(14,644)

Net cash from financing activities

21,981

135

(14,509)

Total cash and cash equivalent movement for the period

(624,784)

(1,201,569)

(1,971,270)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,297,837

7,290,957

7,290,957

Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances

(1,864)

(9,990)

(21,850)

Effect of translation of foreign entities

(2,875)

-

-

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

4,668,316

6,079,398

5,297,837

Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

4,668,316

6,079,398

5,297,837

Auditors

Board of Directors

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Lesang Magang

Mr. Rupert McCammon

Managing Director

Mr. Leutlwetse Tumelo

Executive Director

Dr. Keith Jefferis

Independent Non-Executive Director

Fairgrounds, Gaborone, Botswana

Contact Details

Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director

Unit A, 6th Floor, iTowers

Plot 54368, CBD,Gaborone, Botswana

P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana

T: +267 318 4075

  1. info@afinitas.co

www.afinitas.co

Investing in Africa.

Disclaimer

Afinitas Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 14:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
