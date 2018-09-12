Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aforti : Buy out of the M19 series bonds CR 87/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ('the Company', 'the Issuer') hereby announces, that on 12th August 2018, in accordance with the Conditions of Issue which comprised an annex to Resolution of the Board no 02/30/08/2016 dated on 30th August 2016, it purchased 120 of the M19 series Bonds to redemption of them.

Legal basis: Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 6) of the Exhibit 3 'Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market' to the Alternative Trading System Rules

read more

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08aALTUS STRATEGIES : Exploration Update on High Grade Bikoula Iron Ore Project, Southern Cameroon
PU
03:08aPETARDS : 12/09/2018 – Contract win – Siemens
PU
03:08aFAROE PETROLEUM : Notice of Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
03:08aPURETECH HEALTH : Alivio Awarded $3.3 Million Grant from the US Department of Defense to Advance Product Candidate for the Treatment of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
PU
03:08aREPLY : Breed Reply launches new opportunity for early-stage IoT businesses to secure...
PU
03:08aINDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate
PU
03:08aNELNET : Campus Commerce Partners with Foundation for California Community Colleges to Provide eCommerce Solutions
AQ
03:07aAPPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
RE
03:07aBELMONT RESOURCES : and MGX Minerals Receive Encouraging Assays up to 580 ppm Lithium in First Level Samples to 1270 Feet on KB-3 in Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Project
AQ
03:07aZINCX RESOURCES : Provides Exploration Update at Akie
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.