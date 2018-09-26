Log in
Aforti : Buy out of the M21 series bonds CR 92/2018

09/26/2018 | 09:21am CEST

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ('the Company', 'the Issuer') hereby announces, that on 26th September 2018, in accordance with the Conditions of Issue which comprised an annex to Resolution of the Board no 01/13/09/2016 dated on 13th September 2016, it purchased 820 of the M21 series Bonds to redemption of them.

Legal basis: Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 6) of the Exhibit 3 'Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market' to the Alternative Trading System Rules

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:20:08 UTC
