Aforti : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – September 2018 CR 96/2018

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. the Issuer's subsidiaries for September 2018

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A. for September 2018:

In September 2018 Aforti Finance S.A. granted 43 loans (decrease by 4,88%) with a total value of PLN 4 026,55 thousand, which is an increase of 29,29% compared to the same month of 2017. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 33 179,31 thousand and that is a result higher by 76,48% compared to the same period of the previous year. In September 2018, there were filed 247 loan applications, an increase of 15,96% compared to the same month of 2017.

Cumulatively, after the nine months of 2018, Aforti Finance SA granted 437 loans (28,91% more YoY) with total value PLN 45 161,03 thousand and it is an increase by 91,03% compared to 2017. In the period from January to the end of September 2018, there were filed 2936 loan applications with total value PLN 373 902,00 thousand. The quantity of the loans rose up by 81,01% and their total value by 204,61% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for September 2018:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in September 2018 reached 21 220,62 thousand EUR and was higher by 116,83% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, after nine months of the current year, the turnover reached the level of 173 163,34 thousand EUR, an increase of 209,44% year-on-year.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for September 2018 :

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in September 2018 amounted to 5 800.87 thousand EUR. At the end of September 2018, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded 34 486.03 thousand EUR of the total turnover value.

In connection with the registration the Company on June 2017, the comparative data are not available.

4) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for September 2018:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in September 2018 amounted to EUR 27 021.50 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 176.10%.

At the same time, cumulatively after the nine months of this year the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 207 649,37 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 271,06%

The total comparative data for 2017 include only the result generated by Aforti Exchange S.A. due to the fact that Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. was registered in June 2017.

5) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for September 2018:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on September 2018 reached PLN 1 176.32 thousand. This is a increase of 35.12% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 697 and was higher by 106.68% compared to September 2017. The company concluded 5 contracts in the indicated month, which is a decrease by 54.44% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cumulatively, at the end of September 2018, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN 11 657.88 thousand, which is a decline of 43.76% year-on-year. The number of orders also decreased by 87.22% from 16 194 to 2 070. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the nine months of this year, decreased by 52.10% to 57.

6) The estimated operational and sales results of LifeBelt Sp. z o.o. for September 2018:

In September 2018, the nominal value of LifeBelt debt collection orders amounted to PLN 31 207.44 thousand and their number was equal to 7 803. In addition, in September this year the company signed 5 new debt collection contracts.

In the period from January to the end of September 2018, the nominal value of the debt collection orders in the company's portfolio reached the level of PLN 318 285.37 thousand. The number of collections was 70 689. In the indicated period, 6 new debt collection contracts were obtained.

The comparative data for the previous year are not available due to the fact that the company was not part of the Aforti Group.

7) The estimated total operational and sales data of Aforti Collections S.A. and LifeBelt sp. z o.o. for September 2018:

The total nominal value of the orders of Aforti Collections SA and LifeBelt sp. o.o. in September 2018 amounted to PLN 32 383.76 thousand and was higher by 3619,80% than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The total number of debt collection orders was equal to 8500 (increase by 2444.91%). In September, both companies concluded a total of 10 new debt collection agreements.

From the beginning of 2018 to the end of September, the total nominal value of debt collection orders reached PLN 329 943.25 thousand, which means an increase of 1491.79% year-on-year. At the same time, the total number of collection orders amounted to 72 759 (increase by 349.30%). In the indicated period, the companies concluded a total of 63 debt collection agreements.

8) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Factor S.A. for September 2018:

In September 2018 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 2 678.69 thousand. Further, at the end of September 2018 this value reached level of PLN 17 086.16 thousand.

The date comparative are not available because the Company had started its operating activities from January 2018.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for September 2018 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

read more