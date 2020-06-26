AfriAg Global : Extension of Reporting Deadline

26 June 2020

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Extension of Reporting Deadline

AfriAg announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than 31 July 2020.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.comor please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/Allie Feuerlein