AfriAg Global Plc - Clarification regarding share consolidation

11/28/2019 | 11:23am EST

28 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

(‘AfriAg’ or the ‘Company’)

Clarification regarding share consolidation

Further to AfriAg’s announcement of 27 November 2019, the Company confirms that trading in the Company’s 31,710,011 new ordinary shares of no par value will commence on 29 November 2019 under the new ISIN IM00BJ0LRD77.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)       +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited      +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Guy Miller/ Allie Feuerlein


© PRNewswire 2019
